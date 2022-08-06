It might sound strange, but watching good food being cooked and plated is a very comforting experience, particularly for those who enjoy the entire culinary process. It’s aspirational, for one. That’s why cooking shows attract all kinds of audiences – those who love to cook, those who love to eat, and those who aspire to cook like pros. So, we brought you a whole list of popular cooking shows on Hulu that you might enjoy. Whether you want to hone your kitchen skills or learn about new and unique recipe ideas, each of these shows is perfect to add to your watch list and gather some inspiration for your backyard barbecues or hosting a party. Let’s dig in right away!

'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 32% | IMDb: 5.9/10

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (2023) Release Date May 24, 2023 Cast Gordon Ramsay

Is there any chef in the world more famous than Gordon Ramsay? With an incomparable list of cooking shows to his name, Ramsay returned to screens in 2023 with this new outing, which swiftly received a renewal. In a twist on the normal cooking competition format, Food Stars tests not just the cuisine accomplishment of contestants but also their business acumen. With the terrifying Ramsay promising a thorough investigation of each losing team, and with one person eliminated each week, the fight is on to win a life-changing $250,000. Like The Apprentice meets Top Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is another feather in the cap of one of television’s brightest culinary minds. Filled with tension, drama, and some mouth-watering dishes, this is one you won’t want to miss. - Jake Hodges



'Hell’s Kitchen' (2005 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Hell's Kitchen Release Date May 23, 2004 Cast Angus Deayton , Al Murray , Amanda Barrie , James Dreyfus , Jennifer Ellison

This is one of those cooking shows that have become historical and iconic. This is also the show that made chef Gordon Ramsay a household name, as well as a name to fear. Hell’s Kitchen cannot be called just a cooking show, but rather a culinary boot camp. It invites aspiring restaurateurs/chefs from around the country to participate in a tough competition and exhibit their skills.

Hell's Kitchen became popular because of Ramsay's hard-hitting feedback and screaming at the contestants, hilarious fails, narrow escapes, and a lot of creative dishes. But most importantly, it was the tense drama that made this series distinctive. The 20th season of Hell's Kitchen, which premiered in 2021, is subtitled Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns, with newbie chefs below 23 years competing to become the next culinary star of America. The series has been renewed for a 21st and 22nd season, expected to arrive in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

'The Curious Chef' (2022 - Present)

The Curious Chef Genre Reality, Cooking Debut Date November 15, 2022

The Curious Chef blends food, culture, and curiosity in a delightful series from internet sensation Tastemade. Chef Stephanie Izard leaves her own kitchen to visit with home chefs, exploring not only the smells and tastes of their unique dishes but also the story behind them. Through the series, Izard uncovers the basics of flavors from around the world, testing her abilities, palate, and inquisitiveness. The Curious Chef explores dishes from Africa and the Middle East, even taking audiences on an adventure with a pitmaster. Highlighted by a passion for cooking and a genuine interest in learning, The Curious Chef is a charming variation on cooking shows. – Yael Tygiel

'Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi' (2020 - Present)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Release Date June 19, 2020

Hosted by author Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi explores a variety of cultures across the United States by visiting different places and diving into the unique dishes and stories of the people they represent. During the first season, Taste the Nation took Lakshmi to El Paso, Milwaukee, Honolulu, and more, introducing her to new cuisines. Although limited to the country's borders, Taste the Nation discovers a path to bring the audience on a journey, visiting indigenous communities and various immigrant groups and breaking bread inclusively, as the series seeks out the roots of America's blended identity. – Yael Tygiel

'Worth It' (2016 - Present)

IMDb: 8.5/10

Worth It Genre Food, Reality Debut Date September 18, 2016

Produced by BuzzFeed, Worth It is a simple yet endless fascinating concept that sees its hosts try the same foods at three drastically varying pricepoints: cheap, mid-range, and luxury. From $1 donuts to $2,000 pizza, it's fascinating to see just how different – and sometimes just how similar – these cheap and ultra-expensive foods are made and taste. – Taylor Gates

'Cutthroat Kitchen' (2013 - 2017)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Cutthroat Kitchen (2013) Release Date August 11, 2013 Cast Alton Brown

Premiering in 2013, this is Alton Brown's fifth television series as a host. As evident from the title, Cutthroat Kitchen features four chefs competing against each other across three high-intensity cooking rounds. At the beginning of each episode, each of the competitors is given $25000, which they use to bid on items that they can use for their cooking or sabotage their competitors (like seizing equipment/ingredients). At the end of the third round, and elimination of three contestants, the last one standing is the winner, and they take the unused money as the day's prize. The series features celebrity guests and judges like Cat Cora, Anne Burrell, Ted Allen, William Shatner, Giada De Laurentiis, Jet, and Ali Tila, among many others.

'MasterChef' (2010 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

MasterChef Release Date 2010-00-00 Creator Franc Roddam

Airing since 2010, MasterChef is one of the most popular culinary shows and has become a benchmark for many cooking competitions thereafter. The show also made turned words like “mystery box”, “deconstructed”, etc. into household lingo. The American reality show is based on the popular British television series of the same name.

Created by Franc Roddam, the competitive show invites home chefs and amateurs to compete in a series of theme-based cooking. Each round is judged based on the technique, use of ingredients, and uniqueness of dishes, and contestants are eliminated based on judges’ feedback. The day’s winner is announced at the end of every episode, who moves on to the next episode, and at the end of each season, a winner is announced who takes home the title of MasterChef.Watch on Hulu

'The Food That Built America' (2019 - Present)

IMDb: 8.4/10

The Food That Built America Genre Food, Reality Debut Date August 11, 2019

Though there isn’t any “American cuisine” per se, there are foods that have shaped the nation’s gastronomic culture and defined its culinary history. The Food That Built America tells the stories of those foods.

Though there isn't any "American cuisine" per se, there are foods that have shaped the nation's gastronomic culture and defined its culinary history. The Food That Built America tells the stories of those foods.

Originally aired on History Channel in 2019, this nonfiction docudrama series sees hosts Adam Richman and Campbell Scott on a journey to find the stories behind some of the biggest, largest, and most iconic food brands in the United States. Of course, a lot of historical anecdotes are dramatized, with actors enacting certain events, and that is interspersed with commentary from culinary experts and food historians. Some brands covered in this series so far are Heinz, Hershey, Kellogg's, Post, and McDonald's, elaborating on their founders, their visions, and the brand's journey.

'The Baker Sisters' (2017)

IMDb: 7.3/10

The Baker Sisters Genre Cooking, Reality Debut Date October 20, 2017

If you thought “Eat dessert first” is your belief, then let us tell you that these sisters also live by the same rule. Ontario-based siblings and bakers, Rachel Smith and Jean Parker used to own the Maple Key Tart Co., a butter tart business, which was inspired by their mother, who is also a baker. Now, they are on the road to discovering the best confections across North America.

In The Baker Sisters, the two women travel to different locations in each episode and sample the most scrumptious baked treats. Later, they head to the kitchen with an expert baker to learn how it’s made. From simple sponge cakes to sticky buns, doughnuts, mud pies, tarts, and more, Rachel and Jean share their baking adventures with their audience and explore the most decadent desserts that the continent has to offer, and where they are best made.Watch on Hulu

'Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking' (2013)

IMDb: 8.3/10

Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking Genre Cooking, Reality Debut Date October 14, 2013

Gordon Ramsay is mostly popular for making unique, creative, and, intricate dishes and for being a badass judge at the same time. But he is also a family man, a father, and a husband who loves to cook for his family. And when at home, he loves his grub to be simple but flavorful.

Gordon Ramsay is mostly popular for making unique, creative, and, intricate dishes and for being a badass judge at the same time. But he is also a family man, a father, and a husband who loves to cook for his family. And when at home, he loves his grub to be simple but flavorful.

Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking gives you an opportunity to look at the celebrity chef up close, in his personal space, where he cooks great meals but in the simplest manner for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And he is having fun while cooking too! In this show, Ramsay shows how good food doesn't need a whole lot of fancy ingredients or complex methods. Rather, the chef's belief is that home cooking can be easy, quick, and still delicious, as it should be. If you are crunched for time, juggling work and household, and still want to cook up a tasty meal, then this show might help you with some ideas.

'Britain's Best Home Cook' (2018 - Present)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Best Home Cook Genre Cooking, Reality Debut Date May 3, 2018

Wonder how home cooks and home chefs would fare in a professional environment? This show might answer that question. Previously titled Britain's Best Home Cook, Best Home Cook sees the judges in search of the best home chef across Britain. Each season sees 10 contestants from different walks of life and professional backgrounds, competing against each other. The judges select themes for the day, with an increasing level of difficulty with every episode, thus testing the skills and creativity of the home cooks. Each week the contestants compete in three stages, making – their favorite home-cooked meal, a dish using a single ingredient, and a final elimination round. At the end of the episode, one participant gets eliminated, and so on, until the winner is the last one left with the best-created dish in the final episode of the season.

'Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution' (2010 - 2011)

IMDb: 8.0/10

Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution Genre Reality, Cooking Debut Date March 21, 2010

It’s no news that most American food, particularly, the on-the-go, fast food, has been cited as a major cause of obesity and other health issues across the country. So, British chef and food author, Jamie Oliver took the onus to start a food revolution. Produced by Oliver, along with TV personality Ryan Seacrest, this series sees the celebrity chef campaigning to reform lunch programs in schools across the United States.

A thought-provoking take on daily meals, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution takes the audience through American homes, schools, and workplaces, and talks about what could change to make eating habits healthier for a better lifestyle and wellness. In one episode he also cooks and shows them how children can enjoy good food which is also healthy.Watch on Hulu

'Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (2018 - 2020)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Genre Reality, Cooking Debut Date June 13, 2018

If you are an owner of a restaurant/diner, or even a small eatery and struggling to keep it afloat, then you might want to call in Gordon Ramsay for rescue, like on this show! Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back sees the celebrity chef helping dying/struggling restaurants across the United States. This is a restaurant boot camp show where Ramsay intervenes with a local restaurant business and turns things around within 24 hours. But being a perfectionist and intimidating as he is, his methods surely give scares to the restaurant owner and staff.

In each episode, Ramsay travels on his 70-foot truck, which he calls “Hell on Wheels”, and finds a failing eatery. He sends out a team to discreetly investigate the reasons why the business is in trouble. He himself joins them in disguise. Later, he then points out those issues to the owner, retrains the staff in his mobile kitchen, revamps the menu, interiors, or whatever it takes to reinvent the restaurant’s dining experience. After 24 hours, the restaurant is reopened with a new and improved look and a menu that attracts more customers.Watch on Hulu

'Wall of Chefs' (2020 - Present)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Wall of Chefs Genre Reality, Competition, Cooking Debut Date February 3, 2020

A Canadian primetime reality series, Wall of Chefs is a lot like Best Home Cook, where amateur home chefs and cooks compete against each other in various culinary challenges. In each episode, four participants enter the kitchen and compete in three high-intensity cooking levels. The first round/challenge is to prepare a dish/meal they are well-experienced with, the second round is to cook something with three ingredients from their home fridge, and in the final round, they recreate a chef's signature dish and make it "restaurant-worthy". At the end of each round, the least-performing contestant gets eliminated and the winner of the episode takes an award of $10000.

'Eater’s Guide to the World' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Eater's Guide to the World Genre Reality, Cooking Debut Date November 11, 2020

Actor, comedian, and singer Maya Rudolph is on a quest to discover the most heartwarming, comforting, and satisfying food in the world. So, she is exploring the big cities, small towns, remote villages, and even the wilderness; from the Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic Coast, from Costa Rica all the way to Casablanca. In this Hulu original series, each episode features a whole new side of a city/town that you would have never thought of even if you know the place. You get to learn about the destination in a whole new light, see the people and their lives closer than ever, and thus feel their favorite food with all senses. From the offbeat, local hotspots in your city to hidden gems around the world, Eater's Guide to the World will take you on a culinary joyride around the globe.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' (2021 - Present)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Crime Scene Kitchen Release Date May 26, 2021 Cast Joel McHale , Curtis Stone , Yolanda Gampp

No, this show has nothing to do with the kitchen turning into a crime scene. But there are some similarities between a crime scene and this show's format – as in identifying a dish from the crumbs that are left on the plate, just like a forensic analysis of the crime from a crime scene. In simple words, Crime Scene Kitchen is a cooking/baking competition, where contestants must decode the type of dessert from crumbs, flour trails, and traces of other ingredients as clues. In each episode, participants are introduced to a kitchen where a delicious dessert was recently prepared and then made to disappear. The teams are tasked with identifying the ingredients and recreating the dessert that they have guessed. Each episode has two rounds. The worst-performing team in the episode is eliminated from the competition. The winner of the season takes home a grand prize of $100,000.

'I Draw, You Cook' (2018 - Present)

I Draw, You Cook Genre Reality, Competition Debut Date March 30, 2018

How would it be if a dish you imagined becomes real, and then cooked and served for you? It would be quite wild and exciting, right? This uniquely designed cooking show does just that, but for a child, their imagination into reality. In each episode of I Draw, You Cook, chefs Alix and Rie find out about a dish from a child's drawing. Then, they try to create the dish that the kid has imagined, or at least close enough. The kid is the final judge of whose dish was closest to their imagination/drawing and decides the winner. Fun and cute, this series seems to be the perfect show for parents to figure out what kids really feel about different kinds of food.