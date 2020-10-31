When it comes to relaxing content, cooking shows are the crème de la crème of easy-watching feel-good TV. Whether a host is taking you on a tour of essential culinary destinations and uncovering the hidden foodie gems of the world, teaching you the history behind a favorite food you take for granted, or competing in a high-stakes cooking contest for the grand prize, there's something about food that takes us back to our comfort zone. Whether you're looking for some feel-good foodie fun to watch on Netflix, want to do some second-hand traveling, or need some inspiration for what to cook tonight, we've got you covered with the best food and cooking shows on Netflix right now.

Looking for more nonfiction content? Check out our lists of the best food docs, overall documentaries, reality shows, and shows on Netflix, or check out the best shows to binge-watch across all genres and platforms.

'Top Chef' (2006 - Present)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Top Chef Release Date March 8, 2006 Cast Padma Lakshmi , Tom Colicchio

A reality cooking series with enormous pedigree, Top Chef has been a mainstay on our screens for a remarkable 18 years, with the most recent 21st season proving just as popular as ever. The format takes a group of budding cooks and subjects them to a series of tricky culinary challenges in front of esteemed judges, all in the name of finding the next Top Chef. Although aspects of the show have come under fire in recent years, Top Chef still proves itself as one of the best cooking competitions on television. Back by a dedicated fanbase, each season is full of twists and turns, with the show intelligently making the viewer fall in love with the contestant behind the apron. For fans of food and reality TV, this feels like a must-watch. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Netflix

'Ugly Delicious' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Ugly Delicious Release Date February 23, 2018 Cast David Chang , Aziz Ansari , David Choe , David Simon

You’d be hard-pressed to name a celebrity chef with more cultural cache than David Chang right now, and the restauranteur and Momofuku founder brings all that heat to his personality-fueled series Ugly Delicious, which is equal parts travel food doc, culinary history, and reality hangout. Featuring a rotating lineup of familiar guests, including Danny McBride and Stephen Yeun, Chang picks up the mantle of the brash and boisterous travel food show popularized by Anthony Bourdain and travels across the world on a fascinating mission to understand the cultural and historical influences behind humanity’s favorite foods.

Whether he’s trying to understand the universal obsession with tacos, investigating how New Orleans’ obsession with tradition keeps their food scene stagnant, or in the series most powerful episode yet, processing the birth of his firstborn in an episode focused on kids’ food, Chang makes for a fascinating, perfectionist sounding board through which the audiences gets a new perspective on international cuisine. Unless you’re a food historian yourself, you’re gonna get a crash course on the foods you love, from Pizza to Curry, and with Chang’s fanatical drive to consider and uncover an endless array of context, it’s one of the most insightful, surprisingly emotional, and undeniably stellar food shows out there.Watch on Netflix

'Cooking with Paris' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 29% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Cooking With Paris Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Paris Hilton

Listen, when Lil B coined the phrase “.et that boy cook,” he definitely wasn’t talking about Paris Hilton (House of Wax), who uses her six-episode series to showcase her beautiful kitchen and awful food. Cooking with Paris is essentially her own personal Nailed It, where she stumbles about trying to make different dishes with fun celebrity guests like Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, and Kim Kardashian. Though Hilton has mostly dropped her aloof, ditzy character from the early 2000s, it's almost nostalgic to watch her pick it up again for the show and give us another little taste of The Simple Life on a smaller scale. Overall, it’s a cute show to pop on when looking for something with low stakes and high entertainment value.Watch on Netflix

'Easy Bake Battle' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Easy Bake Battle Genre Cooking Debut Date October 12, 2022

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski hosts Easy Bake Battle, which is loosely inspired by Hasbro's iconic toy, the Easy-Bake Oven. In Easy Bake Battle, amateur cooks compete within specific parameters to create delicious foods utilizing ingenious kitchen hacks. With a unique goal of crafting easy and fast treats, Easy Bake Battle challenges the contestants, who are often home cooks, parents, or just homemakers, setting itself apart from more traditional cooking shows. Joining bubbly host Porowski are incredible expert judges like Nailed It’s Jacques Torres, as well as Alyse Whitney and Monti Carlo. – Yael TygielWatch on Netflix

'Snack Vs. Chef' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 29% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Snack Vs. Chef Genre Cooking Debut Date November 30, 2022

A new cooking show with a twist, Snack Vs. Chef follows 12 professional chefs as they compete for $50,000. In Snack vs. Chef, these cooks are asked to make iconic snacks like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. These recreations are graded on more than taste, consistency, and appearance, as the chefs must also ensure the signature experience like messy bright red cheese powder. In a delicious blend of Chopped meets Top Chef, Snack vs. Chef allows three contestants at a time, narrowing down the 12 until only two remain to battle it out for the grand prize. With hosts like Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Hari Kondabolu, Snack vs. Chef is a tasty good time.Watch on Netflix

'Junior Baking Show' (2011 - Present)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Junior Baking Show Genre Cooking, Competition Debut Date October 31, 2011

A spinoff of the ultra-popular The Great British Bake-Off, Junior Baking Show sees kids aged 9 to 15 compete to be crowned the champion. It’s incredible to see what these children can do, working under pressure to create gorgeous and delicious-looking treats. From cookies to cakes, pastries to puddings, Junior Baking Show is sure to make your mouth water and heart soar, as it’s impossible not to root for these talented young chefs. – Taylor GatesWatch on Netflix

'Is It Cake?' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Is It Cake? Release Date March 18, 2022 Creator Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz Cast Mikey Day

Inspired by the viral phenomenon, Is It Cake? allows skilled artists in the field of cake design to compete for money by crafting cakes that look like other things. Hosted by SNL’s Mikey Day, and starring breakout internet sensation Jonny Manganello, Is It Cake? Is a competition game show pitting talented creators against each other with elaborate challenges such as building a replica of a sewing machine out of nothing but deliciously edible cake. With a cast of hilarious bakers, as well as famous comedian judges like Loni Love, Bobby Moynihan, and Fortune Feimster, Is It Cake is a fun and funny experience for the whole family. – Yael TygielWatch on Netflix

'Nadiya’s Time To Eat' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Nadiya's Time to Eat Genre Cooking Debut Date July 15, 2019

Nadiya’s Time to Eat is a joyful, colorful, and deliciously fun show perfect for stress-free watching (and for learning stress-free recipes). Starring the Season 6 winner of the Great British Baking Show, Nadiya Hassain, the show puts an emphasis on easy cooking cheats that will help home chefs cook delicious meals while still making time for the things they love; family, friends, and good times. Nadiya is bright and funny, and her love for cooking shines almost as brightly as her love for the ones she cooks for. Notable recipes include a salmon poke bowl, raspberry cheesecake croissants, and even barbecue lamb with a rhubarb glaze! — Olivia FitzpatrickWatch on Netflix

'The American Barbecue Showdown' (2020 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

The American Barbecue Showdown Release Date September 18, 2020

If you love barbecue, you’re probably going to be addicted to The American Barbecue Showdown, and upset that there’s currently only one season of it. The show has a similar format to The Great British Baking Show where a group of contestants has a different challenge every week for two esteemed judges (Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston), and at the end of the episode, someone is sent home until the finale when one contestant is crowned the winner.

What gives Barbecue its unique flavor is that there are so many different things to do with the various meats the contestants have at their disposal as well as the different ways that cooking barbecue can go awry. While there are times when The American Barbecue Showdown gets too much into the game rather than the food (one episode has the contestants cooking up animals like raccoon and iguana), the barbecue and the sides look fantastic, and like Baking Show, the show is savvy enough to know that it’s better when contestants have a positive attitude towards each other rather than being cutthroat competitors. They know to save the cutting for the meat. – Matt GoldbergWatch on Netflix

'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Salt Fat Acid Heat Genre Cooking Debut Date April 25, 2017

Samin Nosrat won a James Beard Award for her cookbook Salt.‌ Fat. Acid. Heat. before she decided to dig even deeper with her Netflix docuseries also named Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. Spread across four episodes, each focused on one of those titular elements, the series follows Nosrat around the world on a mission to further understand and educate about the tenants of great cooking. Nosrat got her start in the kitchen of the great Alice Waters at Chez Panisse, where she learned how chefs embraced their understanding of those core tenants to move beyond recipes to instinctual cooking. But those four components: salt, fat, acid, and heat just kept coming up, no matter which accomplished chef she was talking to. Combining elements of documentary filmmaking, education, cooking instructional, historiography, and personality-led travel adventure, Salt. Fat. Acid‌. Heat. is a killer watch for anyone who wants a holistic understanding of great cooking, and the unsung chefs behind it.Watch on Netflix

'Somebody Feed Phil' (2018 - Present)

IMDb: 8.3/10

Somebody Feed Phil Release Date January 12, 2018 Cast Philip Rosenthal

Another absolute gem in the travel food category, Somebody Feed Phil finds comedian and Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal heading to culinary hot spots all around the world to sample the wares, mingle with the locals, and generally share his endless supply of good vibes with everyone he meets. Rosenthal isn’t a chef, he’s not a restauranteur, but he is a vocally passionate enthusiast of yummy food and good company. And it’s just that simple. Rosenthal’s is infectious, which makes joining him on his adventures an absolute joy. Whether he’s grinning from ear to ear after chowing down on a local delicacy or delighting in an especially witty verbal sparring partner, Rosenthal makes you feel like you’re part of the fun. And just try to get the jazzy theme song out of your head after your feel-good binge, I dare you.Watch on Netflix

'The Chef Show' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.2/10

The Chef Show Release Date June 7, 2019 Cast Jon Favreau

With beloved hits like Iron Man, Elf, and most recently, Disney’s first live-action Star Wars series, The‌ Mandalorian, Jon Favreau has established himself as a king of crowd-pleasing content, and with Netflix’s relentlessly charming cooking series The Chef Show, Favreau brings all that feel-good energy to one of the best easy-watching shows on Netflix. Re-teaming with his Chef consultant Chef Roy Choi, Favreau takes a cross-country food journey with his friend and mentor, meeting up with some of the biggest names in cuisine and entertainment alike along the way. Unfortunately, The Chef Show first went viral thanks to the moment Gwenyth Paltrow had no idea she was in Spider-Man, which doesn’t do service to how powerfully pleasant the series is in its own right. Favreau is infectiously enthusiastic, about his all-star guests, but most of all, about the food and the art of making it so damn delicious, and with one of America’s great chefs at his side, he makes for a dream companion for a streaming foodie road trip.Watch on Netflix

'Chef's Table' (2015 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Chef's Table Release Date April 26, 2015 Creator David Gelb Cast David Chang , Massimo Bottura

If you’re a hardcore foodie or casual student of the culinary arts, you can’t do much better than Chef’s Table for an insightful look into the artistry, ethos, and often all-consuming obsession that chefs around the world bring to their trade. The series was created by Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb and much like his celebrated 2011 documentary, Chef’s Table is all about the mastery of technique and lifelong dedication behind the world’s most celebrated chefs. Each episode of the Netflix original focuses on a different chef, and whether they forged a career in the culinary arts as a path to embrace their culture or through a compulsive drive to bake the perfect loaf of bread, each story is a one-of-a-kind glimpse at what drives someone to dedicate their life to food and how some of the foremost innovators in their trade developed their style. It’s a bit more serious and contemplative than the standard food doc, but it’s educational, gorgeously composed, and like all great docs, leaves you absorbed in the personalities it profiles.Watch on Netflix

'The Final Table' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Final Table Genre Cooking, Competition Debut Date November 20, 2018

Netflix’s take on the elite cooking competition series à la MasterChef and Iron Chef, The Final Table is straight-up not on the level of the series from which it takes its inspiration. It is, however, an unintentionally scathing insight into a darker side of food culture and the power disparities that disenfranchise minority chefs in the culinary world, and for that, it’s a pretty fascinating watch. The set-up finds 24 celebrated chefs from around the world, adorned with various accolades from Michelin stars to regional prizes, competing to execute the perfect dish from destinations around the globe. For their “trip” to America, they must craft a Thanksgiving dinner. For Brazil, the traditional Feijoada stew. And so on, through various cuisines, from India to Japan. And what’s it all for? Where most cooking shows have cash prizes, book deals, or other career-making opportunities as a reward, the already established chefs here are competing for the nebulous honor of winding up at the “final table”.

So far, so good if a bit overfamiliar, but The Final Table is a strangely out-of-touch series, too. It sports a seemingly willfully blithe attitude towards the historical implications of the food cultures they’re exploring (the oh-so-casual glancing over slavery and sugar plantations in the Feijoada episode is a particularly insert “excuse me” gif moment, not to mention the uncomfortable ogling over Brazilian model and guest judge Alessandra Ambrosia.) And then there’s the matter of the inherently biased contests themselves, which favor the classically-trained chefs all along the way, leaving those with more regionally refined or distinct palettes and skillsets on the sidelines when they fail to execute a perfect traditional dish. There’s also the notable gender disparity in the competitors and judges alike, a general empty-woosh feeling to the absurdly massive cooking arena, and the absolute choice to pick Thanksgiving Dinner of all dishes to represent USA‌ cuisine (again, with absolutely no introspection about the complicated historical connotations of that choice.) In short, it’s a mess, but it’s a fascinating mess. Best paired with Ugly Delicious as a contrast case for how you explore international cuisine with grace, The Final Table is one of the most interesting because it is such an oddity in Netflix's lineup.Watch on Netflix

'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell Release Date October 12, 2018 Cast Colleen Smith

Without a doubt the most unique and innovative food and cooking shows on Netflix, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell tragically only lasted one season, but what a delightful six episodes of television we were blessed with. The title host and creator of the series, McConnell earned viral fame for her phenomenally ornate, goth-influenced creations, from wondrous sugary concoctions to her equally impressive home transformations. With The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, she took all that impressive aesthetic and infused it into a classic kitchen cooking show by way of Henson puppet sitcom, and yes it’s every bit as fun and unusual as it sounds. McConnell’s decadent, absurdly detailed deserts are all but impossible to recreate at home and the series knows it, skimping on the tutorial portion in favor of bizarre comedy beats and Tim Burton meets Dita Von Teese showmanship. From the tentacled creature in McConnell’s refrigerator to the fashionable ghost in her mirror (played by Von Teese no less,) McConnell’s home is a wonderland of weirdness. And not to be dramatic, but I would literally die for the emotionally unstable and endlessly horny reanimated roadkill, Rose.Watch on Netflix

'Taco Chronicles' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Taco Chronicles Genre Food Debut Date July 12, 2019

It’s pretty much undisputed truth that if you don’t like tacos, you probably just haven’t had the right taco yet. Heck, the great food critic Jonathan Gold basically built a brand around the belief that they’re the perfect food. But the little tortilla-shelled snacks aren’t just the height of deliciousness, they represent a vast legacy of culinary tradition and food history that traces back to various cultures.

In Taco Chronicles, you get a crash course in the varied roots of the beloved menu staple, from its roots in Mayan and Lebanese cuisine to becoming a beloved essential in Mexico, the States, and the world over. To trace the origins of the taco is to look back on centuries of immigration, adaptation, and intermingling cultures, and Taco Chronicles charts that rich history by documenting six different types of tacos; their history, regional importance, cooking methods, essential ingredients, and the chefs who lead the contemporary field.Watch on Netflix

'Sugar Rush' (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Sugar Rush Release Date July 13, 2018

The Martha Stewart Show helped make baking accessible. Cake Boss and Ace of Cakes helped make it glamorous. Cake Wars and The Great British Baking Show made it competitive. And with Sugar Rush, Netflix gets in on the game with a next-level, post-Instagram, neon-lit baking competition that pits four teams of bakers against each other in a triple tournament to sugary victory. Round one is cupcakes, round two is confections, and round three serves up the most over-the-top cakes in a battle royale of edible aesthetics and showmanship. Squaring off against their opponents and the relentlessly ticking clock, the teams have to craft their sweets around sometimes nebulous concepts like “surprise” or “trending”. It’s not a particularly innovative idea for a baking competition and it’s got a whole heap of that Netflix polish to keep your eyes well-fed with visual candy, but it’s the competitors themselves who bring the innovation and it’s consistently fun to see what wild concoctions they come up within each new challenge.​​​​​​​Watch on Netflix​​​​​​​

'The Great British Baking Show' (2010 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 8.6/10

The Great British Bake-Off Release Date August 17, 2010 Cast Mary Berry , Paul Hollywood , Prue Leith

I say this without hyperbole: The Great British Baking Show is one of the best TV shows ever made. I had seen a lot of food/cooking TV before mine eyes witnessed the glory of TGBBS, so I was primed for some dramatic editing, contestants painted as “characters,” and cutthroat competition. What makes The Great British Baking Show so good is it dispenses with the pretense and is simply just about baking. There’s no cash prize at the end, just bragging rights. Contestants tackle three different challenges each week, where they’re given a set time to complete a specific bake. But in contrast to most American competition series, these contestants openly and willingly help one another. They’re nice. So nice that you may spontaneously burst into tears once you start digging in, taken aback at the sheer and utter humanity on display. These are just normal people who love baking, coming together to whip up some savory bread or dainty tarts or extravagant cakes. It’s all just so pleasant, and this has become a go-to for me when I need a pick-me-up or a pure feel-good television show. It’s utterly unique, and in the world of cooking shows, that’s genuinely hard to find. – Adam Chitwood​​​​​​​Watch on Netflix​​​​​​​

'Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Release Date October 23, 2019

Ugly Delicious creator and renowned chef David Chang delivered another Netflix Original travel doc series with 2019’s Breakfast, Lunch &‌ Dinner. Once again the series follows Chang on the road with a cast of familiar guests, but the four-episode series has a bit of a lighter touch than Ugly Delicious, focusing a bit more on the guests and Chang’s interviews than digging deep into the culture and philosophy of the food they’re eating. That makes the four-episode series a breezy, easy watch, whether Chang is exploring the foods of Vancouver with Seth Rogen while stoned or venturing to Cambodia with Kate McKinnon.​​​​​​​Watch on Netflix

'Nailed It' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Nailed It! Release Date March 9, 2018 Cast Nicole Byer , Jacques Torres

The ultimate post-Pinterest cooking show, Nailed It combines everything you love about cooking competitions with the aesthetics of social media cooking and the lulz of #fail culture. Imagine something like Sugar Rush, but instead of professional bakers, the contestants were just doing their dang best. That’s pretty much the hook here, and while it’s delightful to see what absolute abominations they challengers cook up sometimes, the real joy of Nailed It is in the celebration of trying and giving it a good old-fashioned best you’ve got. And that is the ticket because Nailed It is good-humored instead of mean-spirited, which makes it a heap of fun to watch the contestants really go for it and take home that 10 grand prize money, making every goof up a disasterpiece.​​​​​​​Watch on Netflix