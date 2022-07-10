Nobody’s excited about school to start, but that’s not the case for 12-year-old Josh (Logan Marmino) in Best Foot Forward. Based on the novel Just Don’t Fall written by paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, the Apple TV+ series follows Josh as he jumps straight from years of homeschooling into the rowdy jungle we like to call middle school. Josh plans to make the academic year count by making new friends, joining clubs, and attending social events. There’s just one thing: he’s lost his left limb from a rare type of cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. But Josh is not going to let his disability overshadow his exciting personality and is looking forward to experiencing things he’s never done while being homeschooled.

Brought to you by Matt Fleckenstein, who’s well–known for his work on the Nickelodeon hit iCarly, Best Foot Forward hopes to normalize disabilities in media while still being able to entertain viewers. Bringing warmth and joy to the table, here’s what you can expect from Best Foot Forward.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Best Foot Forward is set to premiere on Apple TV+ starting Friday, July 22, 2022. In typical AppleTV+ fashion, the streaming platform will release the first three episodes on their launch date to attract viewers and keep them hooked on the show. Afterward, Apple TV+ will release episodes weekly.

There are ten episodes of Best Foot Forward lined up for release on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Best Foot Forward on June 30, 2022. The trailer opens with a birds-eye view of peaceful suburbia, cutting to a young boy standing in front of his middle school. We learn that this boy is Josh, a 12-year-old student taking his first steps into his new school after being homeschooled for years. He looks like your average middle schooler entering the hallways for a new academic year, but as it turns out, he’s lost his left leg to a rare type of cancer.

However, as he mentions to his two friends, he doesn’t want to make a big deal about his leg. Josh wants to make friends because they like him, not because they feel bad for his condition. The trailer continues with clips of Josh having an enjoyable time at school. He shares a lunch table with a group of girls who are more than curious about what homeschooling feels like, attends exciting school dances, and joins different kinds of school clubs - everything from chess to robotics. Despite the odds, Josh wants to seize every opportunity he has in middle school and make the most out of his youth. There’s no stopping him any soon.

Related:The Best New Movies on Apple TV

Image via Apple TV+

Best Foot Forward is inspired by the best-selling book Just Don’t Fall. In the book, Sundquist recounts his time as a regular nine-year-old boy until his life completely changes after being diagnosed with a rare cancer strain called Ewing’s Sarcoma. The cancer would then claim Sundquist’s left leg, putting him in a life filled with hospital visits in his small Southern town until he ends up at one unexpectedly pivotal location: the nearby mountain. It is here where Sundquist first attempts to learn skiing, eventually taking him on a life-long journey of failures and successes.

In the Apple TV+ adaptation, it’s currently unclear whether the main character will follow the same path as a paralympic like Sundquist, but they both share one thing in common: their illness. The series features a bright and enthusiastic Josh (Marmino), who’s previously spent three years in homeschool and is now more than excited about starting the new academic year in an actual public school. While he’s taking in the experience with open arms, Josh is no stranger to the challenges ahead of him. More importantly, he wants to make friends with people who can see past his disability. It won’t be easy, but thanks to the constant help from his loving parents and supportive best friends, Josh learns how to navigate middle school while overcoming any hurdles that come his way.

Related:Hot Show Summer - All the TV Series to Watch This Summer

Image via Apple TV+

The main character Josh is played by newcomer Logan Marmino, who also has one leg. As Marmino explains, he shares a lot of resemblance with Josh and reportedly hopes that viewers can learn to see people before their disability. In addition to Marmino, Best Foot Forward will see appearances from Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson, Bridget Kallal, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Roger Dale Floyd. Other cast members credited for the series include Romy Fay, Liam Kyle, Isabella Meneses, Mia Davila, Bridget Kallal, Waverly Corinne Meier, Brian Stepanek, Tristan Riggs, Rizwan Manji, Bella Blanding, Aariq Manji, Skylar Morgan Jones, Emma Vivien Garcia, Josh Sundquist, Janice LeAnn Brown, Nico David, Diana Sanchez, and more.

Little America: brought to you by writers like Kumail Nanjiani and executive producers like Alan Yang, Little America is an anthology series showcasing the uniquely surprising stores of immigrants in America. From a gay Syrian refugee seeking asylum in the United States, a Ugandan college student who wishes to switch career paths to become a baker, to a Nigerian investing himself in cowboy cultures, Little America is nothing short of romance, humor, and inspiration.

Acapulco: the Spanish-English comedy stars Mexican legend Eugenio Derbez as Maximo Gallardo, a successful Malibu-living mogul with a classic rags-to-riches story. Gallardo takes us on a story that dates back to 1984 when Gallardo was just a young working-class man (played by Enrique Arrizon) who aspired to work at Las Colinas, the most luxurious resort in Acapulco. Finally getting his dream job as a pool boy, Gallardo must navigate the glitz and glamor of Las Colinas without forgetting where he comes from.

Coda: the award-winning Coda follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), the child of deaf adults and the only hearing member of her family. At only 17, Ruby has to work mornings on her family’s struggling fishing business before she attends school. Life moves in a constant circle for Ruby in her hometown of Gloucester, Massachusetts, but when she joins the school’s choir club, Ruby discovers she has a gift for singing. At the encouragement of her choirmaster to attend a prestigious music school after graduation, Ruby finds herself in a dilemma: will she stay and take care of her family, or will she pursue her dreams instead?