The Super Bowl is fast approaching and to get you hyped for the big game, here are the 9 best football documentaries of all time. These flicks run the gamut from inspiring underdog tales to devastating portraits of failure, but all of them provide insightful glimpses into America’s favorite game.

RELATED: The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023

Undefeated

Image Via The Weinstein Company

Undefeated is not just the best football documentary ever made, it’s one of the best sports docs, period. This Oscar-winner profiles a Memphis, Tennessee high school football team that is exceptionally good at losing. The head coach becomes a father figure to his players, many of whom are struggling just to survive into adulthood never mind making it to the NFL. No doubt realizing what an incredible story they had on their hands, directors Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin let this film play out organically in cinéma vérité fashion, allowing the footage to speak for itself. The result is a film with moments of raw emotional power that speak not just to sports fans but to all human beings. If this film doesn’t make you cry, your heart may truly be made of stone.

The U

Image Via ESPN Films

The U recounts the story of the University of Miami football team of the 1980s and early 90s, which was filled with players recruited from some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Florida. These bad-boy Hurricanes ended up winning four national titles in the span of eight years, shocking the football universe. Director Billy Corben specializes in Florida stories and aside from the Cocaine Cowboys, this may be the most dangerous collection of Florida Men ever assembled. The film has a frenetic, electric energy that keeps you endlessly engaged as you watch the Hurricanes somehow storm their way into success. Aside from being a raucous yarn, The U also delves into the troubled backgrounds of many Hurricane stars, who had to come of age in an era of deadly race riots and gang violence. Along with their toughness, these Hurricanes also brought flash and fun, popularizing end zone celebrations and injecting some much-needed bravado into the game of football.

Happy Valley

Image Via Music Box Films

This film ostensibly investigates the shocking acts of child sex abuse committed by Penn State’s football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky. But really, it’s a film that delves into the phenomenons of team spirit and fandom. Despite a dark cloud hanging overhead, Penn State fans and officials seem too eager to move on from the unpleasantness, perhaps neglecting to properly question themselves and those around them. How could such awful acts of criminality occur under the noses of so many experienced professionals tasked with safeguarding kids? It’s a question that Happy Valley attempts to answer by also showing the great joy and communal warmth that football fandom brings. For many, sports is an escape from reality, a chance to forget about Monday through Friday and embrace the drama of the big game. Although devotion to sports can be a hugely beneficial thing for many people, it also can leave them blind to inconvenient truths. Happy Valley does a spectacular job at examining all of these complex issues while also attempting to empathize with all sides.

LT: The Life and Times

Image Via Showtime

This film about New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor might have one of the best cold opens in sports documentary history. We’re introduced to Taylor via one of his daughters, who, at her wedding rehearsal, says she barely has a relationship with her biological father and has decided he will share the responsibility of walking her down the aisle with her stepfather. Taylor complains about her decision and seems to regret having attended the rehearsal. And that’s how this film about the spectacular professional life and complicated personal life of Lawrence Taylor begins. Jon Bon Jovi narrates with Mike Tyson, Oliver Stone, Bill Belichick, and Michael Strahan making appearances. LT: The Life and Times is a must-watch for anyone interested in either the challenges of being a football player or the challenges of being a flawed human being.

Four Falls of Buffalo

Image Via ESPN Films

This ESPN doc chronicles the painful lack of success of the Buffalo Bills, a downtrodden team in a city beset by blizzards that, every now and again, seems close to becoming champions but always falls short. As the title of this film implies, the Bills didn’t just fall short once, they did it four times. From 1990 to 1993, the Buffalo Bills appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls and lost every one. This film attempts to understand how that happened and what sort of impact these devastating losses had on Buffalo’s devoted fanbase. Now often referred to as a “mafia,” Bills fans continue to watch their team be projected for greatness, only to fall short. But there’s something sort of poetic about the devotion of Bills fans and their willingness to doggedly trudge through everything that football and mother nature dumps on their city. No film better captures the unique spirit and history of the Buffalo Bills than this one.

This Was the XFL

Image Via ESPN

Who could’ve guessed when the title for this film was chosen that the XFL would be relaunched not once but twice? Around the dawn of the new Millennium, WWE honcho Vince McMahon attempted to create an alternative to the NFL that was more violent, more erotic, and more extreme (hence the “X”). The league was widely considered a gigantic failure, often made fun of, and became yet another football league that tried and failed to compete with the NFL Goliath. As time passed, however, the XFL’s reputation began to improve as broadcasting innovations such as skycams and player microphones became standard elements of sports broadcasting.

Not too long after this ESPN documentary premiered, nostalgia for the XFL was at an all-time high, inspiring McMahon to relaunch the league. Thanks to the pandemic, it failed once again. Now, in 2023, it is being revamped yet again with former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running the show. Maybe this time it’ll work, maybe it won’t. But no football startup will ever be as flat-out bonkers as the original XFL. This documentary will take you back if you remember the early 2000s, or it’ll transport you to a very different time and place when someone had the bright idea to make football even more violent and controversial than it already is.

'Year of the Quarterback' Episode - "The Brady 6"

Image Via NFL FIlms

For those unfamiliar with Tom Brady’s origin story, this documentary from NFL Films will change the way you see the recently re-retired football GOAT. Six quarterbacks were selected before Brady in the 2000 draft (he was the 199th pick overall), hence the film’s title. All six quickly faded from the NFL, while Brady, against all odds, became the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady’s coaches, former teammates, and family members detail how Brady made the journey from a skinny, slow-moving, underrated athlete to a Super Bowl champion. Brady succeeded because he believed in himself and he stunned the world with his once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

Image Via ESPN Films

The story of the original United States Football League is an absolute roller coaster ride and those seeking a deep dive into the subject should check out Jeff Pearlman’s terrific book Football For A Buck. But for an overview of the madness, this ESPN documentary suffices quite well. Viewing the documentary today, the most glaring element of this story has to be the influence of then-real estate mogul Donald Trump, who, at one point, owned the New Jersey Generals USFL team. Trump pushed hard for the league to compete with the NFL but the USFL lacked the talent and resources (and probably the good judgment) to go head-to-head with America’s most successful sports organization. It’s tempting to say that the answer to the film’s subtitle question is Donald Trump, but the truth is more complex. This film is an especially fun watch given that, just like the XFL, the USFL has recently made a comeback. This time, the league is owned entirely by the Fox Corporation, with no egomaniacal owners to get in the way.

The Marinovich Project

Image Via ESPN Films

The story of Todd Marinovich is a strange one. Essentially engineered by his father to be a football-playing superman, Marinovich fell prey to substance abuse at a young age. These issues continued for decades, as he struggled to maintain a career playing football. The film serves as a cautionary tale against overzealous parents who treat their children like lab experiments. Marinovich was subjected to rigorous training and a strict diet throughout his childhood and young adulthood, all for the purpose of becoming the perfect football player. Although Marinovich did end up being a talented quarterback, the psychological stress placed upon him was too much to bear. This film feels especially relevant today, 11 years after its initial release, as more and more professional athletes speak up publicly about their mental health.