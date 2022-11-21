In between watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and DVR-ing all the upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, autumn is also when you'll see the start of the NFL season. As America's most popular sport, elite teams from around the country battle it out in over 200 games, all for a chance at a coveted spot in the Super Bowl.

But on the off days when the teams are training and there's no game to catch on TV, consider one of these classic sports films that will score a touchdown for your football fix.

10/10 'The Best Of Times' (1986)

If you're looking for a good underdog story in between cheering on your favorite football team this season, 1986's The Best of Times is a must-watch.

It stars Robin Williams and Kurt Russell as former high school football players. When Jack (Williams) wishes to get the entire old team back together for a game, he has the opportunity to redeem himself for a play he botched in high school.

9/10 'The Replacements' (2000)

Hopefully, you don't need to worry about your favorite team going on strike. But if you want to see what that's like, you'll want to watch The Replacements (2000).

When the Washington Sentinels go on strike mid-season, the team's owner concocts a plan to recruit an entirely new team to replace his old one - in only a week's time. And despite being a mismatched team of misfits, this new team gets the opportunity they've always wanted.

8/10 'Varsity Blues' (1999)

Another underdog story, this time with a small-town feel, 1999's Varsity Blues is the perfect combination of heartwarming happenings and sports spirit in this touching tale.

Varsity Blues centers around a high school football team in a town where the sport is everything. When star player Lance Harbor is out with an injury, benchwarmer Mox gets thrown both onto the field and into the spotlight with the weight of the entire town on his shoulders.

7/10 'All The Right Moves' (1983)

If you think a tied score is a nail-biter, wait until you watch 1983's All The Right Moves and its megastar cast featuring Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson, and Lea Thompson.

Cruise stars as a high school football player, Stefan, who dreams of getting out of his hometown with the help of a football scholarship. But after a fight with his coach leads him to getting kicked off the team and blacklisted by college recruiters, Stefan is forced to fight for his dreams.

6/10 'When The Game Stands Tall' (2014)

When the Game Stands Tall tells the true story of a high school football coach who led his team towards a record-breaking 151 wins and 12 consecutive state championships.

Coach Bob Ladouceur of the De La Salle Spartans is faced with trial after trial when his team comes out victorious in the 2003 season. They face everything from accusations of cheating to family crises, and an unexpected health condition that keeps him from coaching.

5/10 'Invincible' (2006)

True stories can be the most inspiring when it comes to football films, and in 2006, Mark Wahlberg took on the role of legendary Philadelphia Eagles player Vince Papale in Invincible.

Papale started out merely as a football fan and turned into a well-known wide receiver after getting the opportunity to try out for his favorite team. Eventually, he became the oldest rookie in NFL history who did not play football in college.

4/10 'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story' (2008)

The Express: The Ernie Davis Story is a story of triumph and tragedy based on NFL player Ernie Davis, the first African-American recipient of the Heisman Trophy.

This true story recounts the life of Davis, who overcomes the obstacles of his upbringing to become one of the best football players at Syracuse University. Davis' story later takes a tragic turn when a fatal illness keeps him from ever playing in a professional game again.

3/10 'Friday Night Lights' (2004)

Small, football-obsessed towns, driven high school teams, and motivational coaches seem to be the plot of every football film. But Friday Night Lights became a classic after starring Billy Bob Thornton, Connie Britton, and country singer Tim McGraw in his second feature film.

After high school football star James "Boobie" Miles is injured, the team and the town lose hope. It's up to Coach Gary Gaines to guide them back to honor and instill some pride back into the town.

2/10 'Draft Day' (2014)

Draft Day is a 2014 sports drama that centers more around an overwhelmed manager than a fiery football team. It marks the second football film to feature the late Chadwick Boseman, six years after The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.

As the Cleveland Browns' manager gears up for NFL draft day, he juggles the stress of the important day with a potential firing, his pregnant partner, and a new deal that leaves him wondering if he's doing right by himself and the team.

1/10 'Remember The Titans' (2000)

One of the most well-known football films of all time, Remember the Titans stars Denzel Washington as a coach who navigates having his all-black high school football team integrated with an all-white team.

This film is an inspiring story with messages that still ring true today interwoven with people's shared dedication to the sport.

