Sports can provide one of the best arenas for telling a great story. Football, in particular, lends itself to wonderful and true tales of underdogs, hero's journeys, and regular people coming together from different walks of life to form a team that attains some form of gridiron glory. From pee wee football all the way to the pros, some of our favorite movies are dramas about overcoming odds and doing something that no one thought was possible. Unfortunately, not all of these films end on a positive note. There are also a number of football films that document lives lost too soon to catastrophic accidents and disease. Here is a list of the best football movies that are based on true stories.

We Are Marshall (2006)

The account of the tragic plane crash that killed 75 players, coaches, and staff of the Marshall University Thundering Herd football program is one of the most poignant sports films ever made. It tells the story of how the university and small town of Huntington, West Virginia was brought to its knees by the unimaginable devastation over the lives that were lost in the 1971 accident. Matthew McConaughey plays new head coach, Jack Lengyel, who is determined to restore the football program and help the town through the inevitable grieving period that follows.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Also set in 1971, Remember the Titans is the heartwarming story of overcoming racism and ignorance when an all white high school team in Alexandria, Virginia is forced to integrate with a nearby school populated with all Black athletes. In a state where high school football is everything, the film details how they overcome preconceived biases to achieve greatness on the field. Denzel Washington is Coach Herman Boone, who proves to be the perfect man for the job of combining the two cultures and uniting the locker room. A very young Ryan Gosling also stars alongside Will Patton (No Way Out, The Mothman Prophecies), and Wood Harris (The Wire, Creed III) as part of an outstanding supporting cast in this socially relevant film about compassion, understanding, and not judging a book by its cover.

Rudy (1993)

You can still hear the crowd chanting, "Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!" So it was back on November 8, 1975, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the diminutive native of Joliet, Illinois took to the field and fulfilled his dream of playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In the film, Sean Astin plays the 5-foot, 6-inch tall, 165-pound walk-on, Rudy Ruettiger, who overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds to not only make the Notre Dame squad, but to actually get on the field and register a quarterback sack. The film is viewed as one of the greatest underdog stories ever told, and is a testament to overcoming obstacles to achieve your goals.

North Dallas Forty (1979)

Based on the Dallas Cowboys teams of the mid- to late '70s during the halcyon days under coach Tom Landry, North Dallas Forty stars Nick Nolte as quarterback Philip Elliot. It's both biting and prescient in its satirical message that details the contrast of the desires of selfish individual player taking precedence over the team mentality that the coaches encourage in the locker room. The NFL refused to endorse the movie because they thought it was not representative of the product they were putting out on the field. However, time has shown that the film was very much ahead of the curve when it came to players' attitudes about team mentality taking a backseat to individual success,

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw headline this true story about offensive tackle Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), who is able to overcome an impoverished childhood and achieve his dream of playing professional football in the NFL. Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, who along with her husband, Sean, adopt the young man and guide him through his improbable journey from rags to riches. The film received a somewhat unexpected Oscar nomination for Best Film and Bullock took home a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress in the box-office hit.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

In the state of Texas, there's death, taxes, and high school football on Friday nights. It is as big a part of the culture as cowboys and rodeos and is just as ubiquitous. Friday Night Lights is the true story of a team from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas and their storied run to the Texas State Championship in a season that saw star tailback Boobie Miles (Derek Luke) go down in the first game of the season with a season-ending injury, and the "next man up" mentality the team took as they continued on without their best player to win it all. Billy Bob Thornton anchors a solid cast as head coach, Gary Gaines.

The Express (2008)

The tragic tale of Syracuse All American running back, Ernie Davis (Rob Brown) is detailed in this 2008 film that also stars Dennis Quaid as Coach Ben Schwartwalder. Born into poverty, Davis becomes a gifted running back who sets all kinds of records (including legend Jim Brown's) for the Syracuse Orange on his way to becoming the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's most outstanding, all-around player. Sadly, Davis would be diagnosed with leukemia just a few years later after one full season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He died in 1963 at the tender age of 23.

Brian's Song (1971)

Another somber film about an athlete's life being cut short, Brian's Song stars James Caan as Brian Piccolo, a running back for the Chicago Bears in the mid-'60s who establishes a close bond with fellow running back and teammate Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). The movie is remembered as both an inspiring tale of teammates of different races developing a special friendship in a still largely segregated locker room during the Civil Rights Era and also as a tearjerker when Piccolo receives some devastating news. Their friendship is put to the test when Piccolo is unexpectedly diagnosed with an aggressive form of embryonal cell carcinoma, and later succumbs to the aggressive disease at just 26 years old.