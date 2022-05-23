Run out of new movies to watch? Or maybe the usual selection doesn't seem particularly thrilling anymore? Well, then perhaps it's time to venture outside the realm of domestic film and take a look at the ever-expanding selection of international titles. From Amazon Prime to Netflix, there has never been a better time to become acquainted with the world's best films on your preferred streaming services.

Films like Parasite and The Hunt craft gripping narratives while also delivering hard-hitting social commentary on relevant and vital issues. Thanks to streaming services, these films are no longer hidden gems needing months or even years to be discovered but mere seconds: and that's a perfect thing for all movie lovers.

'Parasite' (2019)

The Academy Award winner for Best Picture in 2020, Parasite tells the story of a lower family living in Seoul, South Korea. Together, they scrimp and scam to earn money in any way they can, trying to escape their life in squalor. The family weasels their way inside the home of a wealthy family, becoming their employees. As time goes on, the divide between the rich and poor becomes too great, ending in an explosive clash of social classes.

Parasite is an excellent parable of the haves and the have-nots. Director Bong Joon-Ho does a masterful job weaving dark humor throughout the dramatic and sometimes twisted story. Viewers can't help but feel disgusted by each character's actions yet reserve a tiny sliver of sympathy for them. Rich or poor, there's a bit of humanity in all of us.

Available on Hulu.

'Portrait Of A Girl On Fire' (2019)

In the late 1700s, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is hired to paint a wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) in secret. Over time, the two slowly gain the trust of one another, becoming friends. After Héloïse discovers Marianne's true purpose, their relationship takes a surprising turn.

Portrait Of A Girl On Fire is the definition of a "slow burn," no pun intended. It is easy for the viewer to lose track of time throughout the two-hour picture and get lost in the slow-building relationship of two star-crossed lovers. The film does an excellent job of portraying the sense of dread that two women faced while living a lie in the 18th century.

Available on Hulu.

'Let The Right One' In (2008)

One of the best and most original horror movies in the last 20 years, Let The Right One In, tells the story of a young boy, Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), who befriends his new and very odd neighbor, Eli (Lina Leandersson). When a string of brutal murders shocks their town, Oskar begins to question who his new friend is but is woefully unprepared to learn the shocking truth.

Let The Right One In is in no hurry to let its story play out naturally, but there is no holding back once it does. The film is brutal, bloody, and not for the faint of heart. But there is a sweet and even wholesome story hiding in the center of all the mayhem.

Available on Hulu.

'Lore' (2012)

Set in the closing days of World War II, Lore tells the story of a teenage girl, Lore (Saskia Rosendahl), who leads her younger siblings through war-torn Germany on their way to safety. Throughout their journey, Lore slowly begins to discover that the world that her nationalistic parents constructed was built on lies.

Lore takes the typical coming-of-age story and turns it on its head. But it handles the subject matter with incredibly deft precision. There isn't much wasted time in the film. Every scene builds towards Lore discovering her own identity and learning that the sins of the parents do not have to define the path of their children.

Available on Tubi.

'Ida' (2013)

In 1962, a young woman named Ida (Agata Trzebuchowska) was set to take her vows and be accepted into a Christian convent. Before she does, she is instructed to visit her last remaining relative, her Aunt Wanda (Agata Kulesza). There, Ida learns of her Jewish heritage. Aunt Wanda persuades Ida to put her life as a nun on hold and enjoy life's offerings outside the convent.

Ida is a moving film about self-discovery and acceptance of a person's heritage. A person faces many influences in their life to help guide them in which direction they should take, but it is up to the individual to decide for themselves. Ida is beautifully shot and shows incredible constraint in its narrative.

Available on Tubi.

'Roma' (2018)

Roma tells a multi-layered story following a housekeeper in a wealthy Mexico City neighborhood during the 1970s. Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) must juggle the struggles with her surprise pregnancy while dealing with the turmoil of her employer's family. Cleo has little time to mend her emotional wounds as she becomes the rock for another hurt woman and her family, all while protests take over their city.

Roma is an emotional and personal journey into the struggles and joy of life. Each storyline bleeds into one another, showing how similar people are, no matter their background. Director Alfonso Cuarón paints a very intimate portrait of the family we choose to keep in what may be his most powerful film to date.

Available on Netflix.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

A stunningly original feature, Pan's Labyrinth is yet another outstanding film from director Guillermo del Toro. Set in Spain in the final years of World War II, viewers follow Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) as she travels with her mother, Carmen (Adriana Gil), to live with Carmen's new husband, the brutal and sadistic Captain Vidal (Sergi Lopez). She is equipped with her vivid imagination, and Ofelia ventures into a fantasy world to escape the harsh reality of her difficult life.

Pan's Labyrinth takes a trip into magical surrealism that transports the viewer into a breathtaking world with adorable fairies and frightening monsters. It perfectly complements the unforgiving and bleak setting of a country in civil strife while at war. Pan's Labyrinth is an incredible film that breathed new life into the world of cinema.

Available on Hulu.

'The Hunt' (2012)

Lucas (Mads Mikkelsen) lives an ordinary life as a kindergarten teacher. He is beloved by his students and has had the same close-knit group of friends since he was a boy. But when a spurned young student falsely accuses Lucas of sexual misconduct out of spite, his life is turned upside down as he becomes a social pariah in his town.

The Hunt explores the repercussions of false allegations and how they can still be as damaging as being found guilty. The damage has already been done, and there will always be a sense of doubt surrounding the falsely accused. The film does an excellent job of never appearing one-sided in the argument but lets the viewer understand from both points of view.

Available on Amazon.

'Shoplifters' (2018)

Shoplifters follows the story of the Shibata family, a group of shoplifters in Tokyo who fly below the radar by not making waves or causing scenes. They live by a code of not stealing items that belong to people. But when the family discovers a neglected little girl in their neighborhood, they go against their code and take her under their wing, which changes their lives forever.

Shoplifters is as hard-hitting as it is charming. Some scenes will make the viewers smile from ear to ear and then promptly follow up with a heart-wrenching sequence that will produce a tear or two. Written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters is a cinematic experience that should be a must-watch for any film buff.

Available on Tubi.

'Drive My Car' (2021)

After the unexpected death of his beloved wife, renowned actor Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) was chosen to direct a stage production in Hiroshima. While there, he is instructed to hire a chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), to drive him around in his beloved car. After initially rejecting the idea, Yusuke becomes fond of Misaki, and over time, the two share a bond of the loss of their loved ones.

Drive My Car is another film that will fill the viewer with joy in one scene and promptly rip out their heart with soul-rending drama. At just a hair under 3 hours, Drive My Car may scare away a few viewers based on runtime alone, but just like a smooth-handling car, the film glides by. It is easy to get lost in the intricacies and craftsmanship that made this film a critic darling.

Available on HBO Max.

