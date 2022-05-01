In the past few years, foreign films have become the most critically acclaimed and have rivaled big-budget Hollywood films. From Parasite to Drive My Car, foreign cinema is increasingly becoming a part of the average American consumer's watch list. When it comes to foreign cinema, there is no better streaming service than HBO Max. Thanks to the international production arm of HBO as well as the streaming service’s partnership with the Criterion Collection, their library is extensive and stretches across the globe. To save you hours of sifting through all of their content, here is a condensed list of only some of their best foreign films.

City of God

Image via Miramax Films

Director: Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund

Writer: Braulio Mantovani

Cast: Alexandre Rodrigues

There is no better entry into Brazilian cinema than City of God. The story is set in the 1960s and 70s in the City of God shantytown favela on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. The film follows several characters as they grow up in this impoverished and often violent community and shows how some can overcome it and others simply become the problem. The storytelling’s electricity keeps you on the edge of your seat and the performances by the non-actor Rio native children will leave you breathless. Many filmmakers have tried to imitate this film’s style, but none could even come close.

Watch City of God on HBO Max

The Official Story

Image via Almi Pictures

Director: Luis Puenzo

Writer: Luis Puenzo and Aida Bortnik

Cast: Norma Aleandro and Héctor Alterio

What would you do if you found out the perfect home you had created with your husband was based on a lie and founded on the systematic murders of innocent activists? That is the exact dilemma that Norma Aleandro’s character faces in the Oscar-winning film, The Official Story. Set during the Dirty War period of Argentine history, Aleandro plays a history teacher and adoptive mother of a young girl whom she discovers was taken from a young murdered dissident. At times, the movie is hard to watch, but it remains one of the most important reflections on a period of rampant corruption and violence across the continent.

Watch The Official Story on HBO Max

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

Image via Rialto Pictures

Director: Stig Bjorkman

Writer: Stig Bjorkman, Stina Gardell, and Dominika Daubenbüchel

Cast: Alicia Vikander

In the history of 20th-century cinema, it’s hard to find a better actress than Ingrid Bergman. She proved to be a formidable star in the Hollywood studio system and subsequently wowed the world with her performances in Italian Neo-realist films. Her personal life was just as interesting. From her humble beginnings in Sweden, to Hollywood stardom, her subsequent banishment, and her triumphant return, she was an enigma to everyone. The powerful Swedish documentary, Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words uses never-before-seen home videos and diaries to tell Ingrid’s story and try to answer the question of what made her so endlessly watchable and compelling.

Watch Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words on HBO Max

Breathless

Image Via Société nouvelle de cinématographie

Director/Writer: Jean-Luc Godard

Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg

It’s safe to say that without Jean-Luc Godard, we would not have directors like Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola. Breathless is his first and most influential film, often declared the film that started the French New Wave. The movie tells the story of Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo), a young gangster on the run who is trying to convince his American girlfriend, Patricia (Jean Seberg) to run away to Rome with him. This feature spoke to the counterculture style of the 1960s youth and originated the now common film tool, the jump-cut. To see where modern and inventive cinema was born, this is essential viewing.

Watch Breathless on HBO Max

The 400 Blows

Zenith International Films

Director: François Truffaut

Writer: François Truffaut and Marcel Moussy

Cast: Jean-Pierre Leaud

While Godard may have brought style to the French New Wave, François Truffaut brought heart with The 400 Blows. The film follows Antoine Doinel (Jean Pierre Leaud), a young boy who is neglected at home and humiliated at school, as he journeys through Paris. Antoine Doinel represented the rebellious spirit and sadness felt by young people all over the world. Truffaut showed people how to tell an intimate and sympathetic story and set the standard for films centered around children. For those who have never seen the Antoine Doinel Series, now is the time.

Watch The 400 Blows on HBO Max

My Neighbor Totoro

Image via Studio Ghibli

Director/Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

Hayao Miyazaki is, without a doubt, one of the best directors in the world of animation (and just in general) and this is one of his most heartwarming stories. My Neighbor Totoro tells the story of a professor's two young daughters (Satsuki and Mei) and their interactions with friendly wood spirits in postwar rural Japan. Miyazaki understands and articulates the loneliness of childhood as well as the unique sense of wonder. He finds a way to tell a story that is about grief and the fear of losing a parent and turns it into a magical tale that leaves you hopeful without sugarcoating the issue. This is a film that respects children and does not talk down to them.

Watch My Neighbor Totoro on HBO Max

Amarcord

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Federico Fellini

Writer: Federico Fellini and Tonino Guerra

Cast: Bruno Zanin

Amarcord will go down in history as one of Federico Fellini’s most personal pieces The film follows Titta, a character based on a young Fellini, as he grows up in an Italian seaside town. He often gets into trouble, clashes with his stern father, and is nurtured by his sensual female relatives. Not only does Fellini create an amazing study of a quirky Italian town, but he also finds a way to examine the absurdities of fascism and the culture of a pre-war Italy. At times the movie is incredibly sexy or uproariously funny, but it remains a touching portrait of his home through it all.

Watch Amarcord on HBO Max

Belle De Jour

Image Via Valoria

Director: Luis Buñuel

Writer: Luis Buñuel and Jean-Claude Carriere

Cast: Catherine Deneuve and Michel Piccoli

With director Luis Buñuel at the helm, you can never expect a by-the-book narrative feature. Belle De Jour tells the story of a frigid housewife, Severine (Catherine Deneuve) who loves her husband dearly but can only become aroused by sadomasochist fantasies. As a way to compartmentalize these desires, she takes a day job as a prostitute under the name Belle De Jour. Although Deneuve had already made a name for herself, this film cemented her status as a serious and interesting actress. With trademark strange and sexual imagery from Buñuel, it remains one of the most provocative and inventive films ever screened.

Watch Belle De Jour on HBO Max

Daisies

Image via Janus Films

Director: Vera Chytilova

Writer: Vera Chytilova and Ester Krumbachová

Cast: Jitka Cerhová and Ivana Karbanová

In the 1960s, one of the best cities to be a filmmaker was definitely Prague. There, the future greats like Milos Forman and Ivan Passer were producing some of their greatest work. Vera Chytilova is often forgotten, but she is no less important and entertaining. Her best film, Daisies, follows two young girls named Marie as they engage in increasingly strange pranks. Chytilova beautifully lampoons the Communist establishment, and the bourgeois while also revolutionizing film visuals. Her characters break the fourth wall as Chytilova places them in hilarious and visually tantalizing situations. You can be sure that there is no other film like it.

Watch Daisies on HBO Max

M

Image via Image via Vereinigte Star-Film GmbH

Director: Fritz Lang

Writer: Fritz Lang and Thea Von Harbou

Cast: Peter Lorre

While many thrillers from the 1930s and 40s have aged poorly due to scant storytelling and non-menacing villains, M remains a standout exception. The movie takes place in Berlin where a serial killer of children is haunting the citizens, leading to unending paranoia and mob rule. Director Fritz Lang revolutionized the thriller genre by following this monstrous serial killer as he hunts and then allowing him to become a sympathetic victim of a kangaroo court. With thrilling visuals and a once-in-a-lifetime performance from Peter Lorre, this film will haunt you.

Watch M on HBO Max

In the Mood For Love

Image via Jet Tone Productions

Director/Writer: Wong Kar Wai

Cast: Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung

Before In the Mood for Love came out in 2000, the only film to accurately and beautifully depict the joy and the yearning of an unconsummated love was Brief Encounter. The movie follows a man and a woman who move into the same building. Slowly they realize that their respective spouses are having an affair together and the two begin to bond over their sorrow. They develop deep feelings for each other but to act on them would mean becoming just as selfish as their spouses. Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung play their parts so well that you can’t help but fall in love with them and Wong Kar Wai’s direction creates a beautiful tapestry about a love unfulfilled.

Watch In the Mood For Love on HBO Max

Diabolique

Image via UMPO

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

Writer: Henri-Georges Clouzot and Jérôme Géronimi

Cast: Simone Signoret and Vera Clouzot

If you want to see a great French film noir, Diabolique is a great option. After facing endless abuse, the wife and mistress of the uncaring Michel decide to team up and kill him. After the crime is committed, his body disappears and the idea of a ghostly spirit begins to haunt the guilt-ridden wife. With the twists and turns Henri-Georges Clouzot takes us on, it is impossible to foresee where this film ends up. The storytelling uses airtight logic while also making you question everything which is a rarity in cinema. A great examination of grief and post-war womanhood in France, this is an unforgettable film noir.

Watch Diabolique on HBO Max

Senso

Image via Lux Film

Director: Luchino Visconti

Writer: Suso Cecchi d'Amico, Luchino Visconti, Giorgio Bassani, Carlo Alianello, Giorgio Prosperi, Tennessee Williams, and Paul Bowles

Cast: Alida Valli and Farley Granger

Many people are probably aware of Luchino Visconti’s biggest classic, The Leopard, a story about the reunification war in Italy from the perspective of Sicilian royalties, but his best film about reunification is Senso. Taking place in Venice as Italian troops march in to stomp out the Austrian occupation, it tells the story of an Italian countess (Alida Valli) who has a torrid affair with an Austrian officer (Farley Granger). History never looked so extravagant and epic under Vischonti’s beautiful technicolor eye. His fantastic cinematography is the only thing that keeps you from averting your eyes at a love story you know can’t work out.

Watch Senso on HBO Max

Le Samourai

Image Via Artists International

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Writer: Jean-Pierre Melville and Georges Pellegrin

Cast: Alain Delon

In one of the most stylish film noirs of all time, Alain Delon shines as a silent but effective assassin on one night in Paris. After carrying out a hit in which he is witnessed by many, he furiously tries to find an alibi for himself. This near-silent movie leads you on this nocturnal journey at a thrilling pace. The former resistance fighter and director Jean-Pierre Melville is a master at crafting stories around amoral criminals and the intense consequences of their actions. Melville’s opening “fake quote” about the silence and isolation of a samurai sucks you in right away and leaves you hooked for the rest of the movie.

Watch Le Samourai on HBO Max

Z

Image via Cinema V

Director: Costa Gavras

Writer: Costa Gavras and Jorge Semprun

Cast: Yves Montand, Jean-Louis Trintignant, and Irene Papas

Not only is Costa Gavras a great filmmaker, but he is also an extremely important one. He created the model by which all political thrillers are made and his greatest achievement in this area was Z. It tells the true story of Grigoris Lambrakis (Yves Montand), a left-wing Greek politician who was assassinated, the subsequent investigation by Christos Sartzetakis (Jean-Louis Trintignant), and the disastrous right-wing coup d’etat that followed. Gavras tells an intimate and terrifying story that never once loses sight of its principles. Because of this, he allows his audience an equal measure of hope and a healthy dose of reality that make for an effective political tale.

Watch Z on HBO Max

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Image via Criterion

Director/Writer: Jacques Demy

Cast: Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo

No other director but Jacques Demy could infuse a cutesy story of teenage love with the kitchen sink realism of a British play. This musical tells the tale of two young teenagers who fall in love but are torn apart when the boy is drafted to fight in the Algerian War. Umbrellas of Cherbourg looks like a major Hollywood musical but tells an important story as it was one of the few French films at the time to depict the ongoing Algerian war as a purely destructive one. For anybody who loves bitter-sweet love stories and needs something to watch instead of La La Land, check out its cinematic predecessor.

Watch The Umbrellas of Cherbourg on HBO Max

Tampopo

Image via Toho

Director/Writer: Juzo Itami

Cast: Nobuko Miyamoto and Ken Watanabe

There is no other movie as mouth-watering as this one. Tampopo follows a single mother and ramen shop owner who enlists enigmatic truck drivers to train her to become the best ramen chef in town. Juzo Itami’s goal was to create an all-encompassing ode to the power of food, and he did it by incorporating different genres and styles to create what is now known as a “ramen western”. While the main story is compelling, it is the series of vignettes, often guided by a food-obsessed gangster, which makes it a unique and lovely picture.

Watch Tampopo on HBO Max

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Image via Lauren Films

Director/Writer: Pedro Almodovar

Cast: Victoria Abril and Antonio Banderas

Pedro Almodovar is no stranger to controversy, and this has to be his most talked about, criticized, and beloved film. When Ricky (Antonio Banderas) is released from a psychiatric facility, he kidnaps an actress and former porn star, Marina (Victoria Abril), believing that he is destined to marry and have children with her. Almodovar explores deep issues like strange sexuality and Stockholm Syndrome with grace and humor. Though many Hollywood films have crafted love stories around kidnappings like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Almodovar heightens the drama and farce in order to make a timeless, controversial, and intelligent love story.

Watch Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! on HBO Max

Divorce Italian Style

Image via Embassy Pictures

Director: Pietro Germi

Writer: Ennio De Concini, Pietro Germi, and Alfredo Giannetti

Cast: Marcello Mastroianni

What do you do when you are stuck in a loveless marriage, lusting after your young cousin, and can’t get a divorce because it’s illegal in your country? If you are Marcello Mastroianni you would concoct a plan to murder your wife in this mad-capped Italian black comedy. Divorce Italian Style showed with humor and an outrageous story, how backward the Italian government was at the time while also lampooning the very institution of marriage and of the Catholic Church. With Marcello Mastroianni in the lead role, it is an unmissable movie.

Watch Divorce Italian Style on HBO Max

Rashomon

Image via Daiei Film

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Writer: Akira Kurosawa and Shinobu Hashimoto

Cast: Toshiro Mifune

Akira Kurosawa made many great movies in his lifetime like Seven Samurai or Ikiru, but this has to be his most inventive one. Through a series of flashbacks, Rashomon tells the story of a man’s murder and the rape of his wife from the point of view of several people. Each person’s perspective is entirely different in this powerful examination of the philosophy of justice. The best films ask big questions and Kurosawa artfully asks the biggest question of all: what does the truth even mean? It’s something we’ll never be able to truly know but watching Kurosawa try is a pleasure and a privilege.

Watch Rashomon on HBO Max

