There is inherent magic in the language of cinema, and when that language transcends borders, it becomes a beautiful combination of visuals and sounds that appeal to one's soul. Consuming films in different languages is like embarking on a daring adventure, where subtitles become windows into unfamiliar cultures. It's a passport to empathy, an invitation to broaden our horizons, and an opportunity to experience the universal power of storytelling in its purest form. Netflix, the ever-expanding treasure trove of cinematic delights, has become a haven for international gems that transport viewers to new cultures, perspectives, and narratives. From heart-stirring tales of love and loss to gripping thrillers and thought-provoking dramas, the streaming platform offers an unparalleled collection of the best foreign-language films that ignite the senses and open the doors to a world of unparalleled storytelling. The crème de la crème of foreign cinema is listed below, awaiting your discovery on Netflix.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Turkey)
Director: Mehmet Ada Öztekin
Cast: Aras Bulut İynemli, Nisa Aksongur, Deniz Baysal, İlker Aksum
Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a Turkish remake of the original South Korean film released in 2013 and was selected as the Turkish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Set in Türkiye, the film follows the life of Memo, a mentally challenged man, and his young daughter Ova. When Memo is wrongfully accused of a crime and sentenced to life in prison; inside the confines of Cell No. 7, he forms unlikely friendships with his fellow inmates, who become his makeshift family. What makes the story of Miracle in Cell No. 7 so beautiful is the way it beautifully portrays the innocence, love, and unwavering bond between a father and daughter. Despite the challenges Memo faces, his pure heart and steadfast love for Ova touch the lives of those around him, even in the harshest of circumstances. The film beautifully balances moments of laughter, tears, and tenderness, creating an emotional rollercoaster that resonates deeply with viewers.
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Director: Edward Berger
Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl
All Quiet on the Western Front emerged as one of Netflix's top non-English-language films, capturing both widespread viewership and critical acclaim. This gripping anti-war movie, set against the backdrop of World War I, garnered significant recognition, including four Oscars out of its nine nominations, including the coveted Best International Feature Film award. While previous adaptations of the renowned novel had been made, the 2022 version of All Quiet on the Western Front brings a fresh perspective by utilizing modern filmmaking techniques to vividly depict the horrors of war. The film refuses to relinquish the brutal realities, presenting a stark portrayal that leaves no room for romanticized heroism or sentimental discussions of purpose. Instead, it immerses audiences in the perspective of a nation that sent its young men into an unforgiving and ultimately futile conflict. The film's unflinching approach ensures no solace or reassurance, highlighting the devastating consequences of war with unyielding intensity.
Gangubai Kathiawadi (India)
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh
With an unapologetic and captivating approach, Gangubai Kathiawadi swiftly rose to become Netflix's most-watched Indian title worldwide when it was released following its successful theatrical release. Drawing inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film creates a vivid and gritty world that exudes sleaze and violence while brimming with raw emotions. Bhansali takes viewers on a visually extravagant journey through one of Mumbai's oldest red-light districts, capturing its essence in the most opulent manner. Alia Bhatt delivers a stunning performance as Gangubai, effortlessly navigating the complexities of her character. She seamlessly oscillates between displaying unwavering self-confidence and moments of vulnerability, where her tough facade momentarily falters. Bhatt's performance is a true delight, embodying the spirit of female empowerment at the heart of a film that celebrates strength and resilience.
Roma (Mexico)
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Jorge Antonio Guerrero
Alfonso Cuarón's Roma marked a significant turning point for Netflix, leaving an indelible impact on the cinematic landscape. This mesmerizing black-and-white film garnered widespread acclaim worldwide, securing numerous accolades - BAFTAs, Oscars, and even a coveted spot in the prestigious Criterion Collection, a testament to its artistic and cultural significance. Roma presents a deeply personal and immersive journey that transports viewers into 1970s Mexico City. Its remarkable storytelling, visual beauty, and emotional depth set it apart and contribute to its exceptional quality. The film's stunning black-and-white cinematography captures the essence of everyday life with exquisite attention to detail. Each frame feels meticulously composed, creating a visual tapestry that is both visually striking and emotionally evocative. Cuarón's directorial prowess shines brilliantly in Roma, showcasing his mastery of the craft. Through the eyes of a domestic helper, the movie explores the themes of family and transition in an incredible yet personal manner.
Silenced (South Korea)
Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk
Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Hyun-soo, Jung In-seo
Silenced left a lasting impact with its powerful storytelling and courageous exploration of a harrowing real-life issue. Based on true events, the film sheds light on the dark underbelly of the Korean education system and the shocking abuse that took place at a school for the hearing-impaired. The film delves into the chilling experiences of the students who suffered horrific sexual and physical abuse from their teachers and administrators. Upon release, Silenced sparked nationwide outrage and prompted real-world change. It ignited public awareness and discussions surrounding child abuse, leading to a reopening of investigations and reforms in the education system. The film's impact was so significant that it raised awareness within South Korea and garnered international attention. Through its gripping narrative and heartfelt performances, Silenced raises crucial questions about accountability, protecting vulnerable individuals, and speaking out against injustice.
Yara (Italy)
Director: Marco Tullio Giordana
Cast: Chiara Bono, Isabella Ragonese, Alessio Boni, Roberto Zibetti
Inspired by actual events, Yara recounts the heartbreaking tale of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio, who vanished on her way home from the gym, only for her body to be discovered three months later. The film centers on the tenacious detective determined to unravel the truth and bring her murderer to justice. Yara refrains from indulging in tedious exposition or sentimental attempts to manipulate the audience's emotions. Instead, it displays a profound respect for the real-life individuals involved in the case. Through skillful direction and compelling performances, even viewers unfamiliar with the tragedy can grasp its immense impact on Italy and why it consumed the nation. As a crime drama, Yara effectively combines a chilling mystery with the emotional journey of the unwavering investigator. It caters to both thriller enthusiasts and true-crime fans, delivering a compelling narrative that is sure to resonate with audiences seeking an engrossing and thought-provoking cinematic experience.
The Hater (Poland)
Director: Jan Komasa
Cast: Maciej Musiałowski, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Vanessa Aleksander
The Hater, winner of the Best International Narrative Feature Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, presents a gripping and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the dark side of social media manipulation and the impact of online hatred. The story follows Tomasz Giemza, a young man who becomes entangled in a web of deceit and manipulation as he delves deeper into online trolling and propaganda. Driven by ambition and a desire for revenge, Tomasz infiltrates various social circles, exploiting people's vulnerabilities and sowing seeds of discord. As he climbs the ladder of influence, he is immersed in a dangerous game where truth and morality become blurred. What makes The Hater a compelling watch is its unflinching exploration of timely and relevant themes. The film examines the power of social media platforms and their potential to shape public opinion, manipulate discourse, and incite hatred. It raises crucial questions about the ethics of online behavior, the erosion of empathy, and the consequences of unchecked online activities.
Bleach (Japan)
Director: Shinsuke Sato
Cast: Sota Fukushi, Hana Sugisaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Erina Mano
Bleach, a Japanese film adaptation of the popular Manga and anime series, offers an exhilarating and action-packed story that captivates viewers from start to finish. The film centers around Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see spirits. When his family is attacked by malevolent creatures known as Hollows, Ichigo discovers his true calling as a Soul Reaper—an entity responsible for protecting the living world from supernatural threats. What makes Bleach a thrilling watch is its dynamic blend of action, fantasy, and drama. The film seamlessly brings the beloved characters and iconic moments from the original source material to life, appealing to both fans of the Manga/anime series and newcomers alike. The intense battle sequences, visually stunning special effects, and well-choreographed fight scenes keep the adrenaline pumping throughout. The film also explores deeper themes such as friendship, sacrifice, and the struggle between light and darkness. It delves into Ichigo's personal growth as he navigates his responsibilities as a Soul Reaper and grapples with his sense of identity and purpose.
RRR (India)
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt
Indian films often utilize songs as powerful storytelling tools to propel the narrative forward. One song that garnered international recognition was Naatu Naatu from S. S. Rajamouli's epic action drama, RRR. This track triumphed in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, a remarkable achievement. However, the success of RRR extends far beyond its acclaimed song. With an unprecedented budget, RRR stands as the most expensive Indian film ever made. It weaves a tale based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two real-life Indian revolutionaries who fought against the British Empire during the early 20th century. The movie embraces the signature flamboyance of Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, combining extravagant action sequences with musical elements to create a highly fictionalized yet culturally authentic story. RRR has generated immense buzz online and held the top spot in Netflix's international movies section for several weeks. Its grandiose production values, captivating storyline, and larger-than-life performances have captivated audiences in India and beyond.
Your Name Engraved Herein (Taiwan)
Director: Patrick Kuang-Hui Liu
Cast: Edward Chen, Tseng Jing-Hua, Leon Dai
Your Name Engraved Herein delivers a poignant, emotionally charged narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. Set in the 1980s, the film revolves around two high school students, Jia-han and Birdy, as they navigate their burgeoning feelings for each other amidst Taiwan's social and political turmoil. The film explores themes of self-discovery, love, and acceptance, particularly within the context of Taiwan's conservative society during that era. Jia-han and Birdy's relationship faces numerous challenges, including societal expectations and the fear of rejection. Their journey is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities and struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals during a time of societal repression. Your Name Engraved Herein holds significant cultural importance as it became the highest-grossing LGBT film in Taiwan's history. It resonated deeply with audiences, not only for its compelling storytelling but also for its exploration of identity, love, and the quest for personal freedom. The film's success extended beyond its thematic significance, as it emerged as the most popular Taiwanese film of 2020, captivating both local and international viewers.
Hello, Love, Goodbye (Philippines)
Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina
Cast: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards
Hello, Love, Goodbye presents a touching and captivating story of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. The film centers around Joy, a hardworking domestic helper in Hong Kong, and Ethan, a carefree bartender, both overseas Filipino workers striving for better lives away from their homeland. As Joy and Ethan cross paths in the bustling city of Hong Kong, they develop an unexpected connection that transcends cultural differences and personal aspirations. However, their budding romance is soon tested by the reality of their transient lives and the difficult choices they must make to pursue their dreams. Beyond its romantic core, Hello, Love, Goodbye explores themes of identity, ambition, and the complexities of long-distance relationships. It presents an authentic portrayal of the challenges many overseas workers face, resonating with audiences who have experienced similar trials and tribulations. The film struck a chord with audiences and became the highest-grossing Philippine film of all time, earning immense popularity in the Philippines and the global Filipino Diaspora.
One Day We'll Talk About Today (Indonesia)
Director: Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Cast: Rachel Amanda, Rio Dewanto, Sheila Dara Aisha, Ardhito Pramono
One Day We'll Talk About Today offers a heartwarming and emotionally resonant story that leaves a lasting impact on viewers. The film centers around a family reunion that brings together three siblings, each with their struggles and secrets. As the family comes together after a long separation, they are forced to confront the past and grapple with unresolved issues. The film beautifully captures the complexities of family dynamics, the power of forgiveness, and the importance of communication and understanding. What makes One Day We'll Talk About Today a compelling watch is its authentic and relatable portrayal of family relationships. The characters are well-developed, and their journeys feel genuine, drawing viewers into their emotional struggles and growth. The movie also offers a glimpse into Indonesian culture and traditions, adding a layer of cultural richness to the narrative. It explores love, loss, and reconciliation themes, making it a universal story that transcends cultural boundaries.
Riphagen - The Untouchable (Netherlands)
Director: Pieter Kuijpers
Cast: Jeroen van Koningsbrugge, Kay Greidanus
Riphagen presents a gripping, intense narrative centered around one of the most compelling Nazi antagonists. In the role of Bernardus Andries "Dries" Riphagen, Jeroen van Koningsbrugge delivers a tour de force performance that goes beyond a mere menacing presence. He embodies cunning and ruthlessness, a dangerous combination that allows him to manipulate people effortlessly. The film delves into World War II's dark and ugly realities, shedding light on the depths of human depravity. Riphagen is portrayed as a formidable and intelligent figure, utilizing his intelligence and charm to achieve his sinister goals. He is a character with the cunning of a master manipulator, on par with the most ruthless death camp commandants or gas chamber guards. What makes Riphagen a compelling watch is its unflinching portrayal of a villainous character juxtaposed against the backdrop of historical events. The movie does not shy away from showcasing the depths of human evil, leaving a powerful impact on viewers.
The World Is Yours (France)
Director: Romain Gavras
Cast: Karim Leklou, Isabelle Adjani, Vincent Cassel, Oulaya Amamra
The World Is Yours is a delightful and entertaining film that blends comedy and great performances perfectly. The movie takes audiences on a rollicking ride through the world of crime with a comedic twist. The film revolves around a small-time drug dealer, François who dreams of escaping his criminal life and becoming a legitimate entrepreneur. However, his plans are derailed when he is forced back into the world of crime by unforeseen circumstances. Along the way, he is surrounded by an eccentric and hilarious cast of characters. The abundance of comedic talent on display makes The World Is Yours so enjoyable. The cast delivers stellar performances, infusing the film with humor and wit. Karim Leklou shines in the lead role, effortlessly bringing both charm and humor to his character. The supporting cast, including Isabelle Adjani and Vincent Cassel, further elevates the film with their impeccable comedic timing. The movie's witty and clever writing adds to the overall fun and enjoyment, creating moments of laughter and surprises throughout.
The Call (South Korea)
Director: Lee Chung-hyun
Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Sung-ryung, Lee El
The Call offers an enthralling and inventive plot, making it a must-watch for fans of thrillers and the slasher genre. The story revolves around Seo-yeon, who, one night, receives a mysterious call from a stranger named Young-sook living in the same house but 20 years in the past. As the two women begin to form an unexpected bond, the time-traveling concept takes a sinister turn, revealing a dark and chilling secret that plunges them into a deadly game of survival. The movie's ability to seamlessly blend the time travel concept with the thrills and suspense of a slasher film makes it stand out in a crowded genre. The plot's clever twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as they are taken on a gripping rollercoaster ride filled with tension and surprises. In addition to its engaging storyline, The Call boasts impressive production design and captivating camerawork that adds to its haunting and eerie atmosphere. The movie's visuals complement its suspenseful elements, enhancing the overall viewing experience.