Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a Turkish remake of the original South Korean film released in 2013 and was selected as the Turkish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Set in Türkiye, the film follows the life of Memo, a mentally challenged man, and his young daughter Ova. When Memo is wrongfully accused of a crime and sentenced to life in prison; inside the confines of Cell No. 7, he forms unlikely friendships with his fellow inmates, who become his makeshift family. What makes the story of Miracle in Cell No. 7 so beautiful is the way it beautifully portrays the innocence, love, and unwavering bond between a father and daughter. Despite the challenges Memo faces, his pure heart and steadfast love for Ova touch the lives of those around him, even in the harshest of circumstances. The film beautifully balances moments of laughter, tears, and tenderness, creating an emotional rollercoaster that resonates deeply with viewers.