Although many native English-speaking audiences may not find foreign language cinema to be the most accessible form of entertainment, others rightfully believe that refusing to engage in films that are not in English means missing out on some of the greatest movies of all time and, especially, the last decade.

Many would argue that the previous decade has seen a welcome growth in UK and US release, consumption, and critical appreciation of foreign language cinema, with the likes of Parasite and The Zone of Interest coming out on top at the Academy Awards in more than just the Best International Feature Film category. It is safe to say that some of the most celebrated films of the past ten years are almost entirely not in English.

10 'Petite Maman' (2021)

From France

Writer and director Céline Sciamma is known for her explorations of identity and the female coming-of-age experience, both of which are beautifully touched upon in her 2021 fantasy drama Petite Maman. The movie explores grief, motherhood, and family through the eyes of a young girl named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz). After the death of her maternal grandmother, Nelly encounters a younger version of her mother, Marion (Gabrielle Sanz), in her late grandmother's house, and the two form a friendship bond, allowing Nelly to find comfort from her Mother's grief-induced absence.

Following its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Petite Maman was swept up for international distribution by Neon and Mubi, where it received widespread audience and critical acclaim. Petite Maman received the Audience Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival and has been praised for its themes of both heartbreak and hopefulness.

9 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

From Germany

2022's All Quiet on the Western Front may not be the first adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel, but it is certainly a memorable one. Depicting the life of a young German soldier, Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), in the First World War, All Quiet on the Western Front expands on the original text and dives into the realities of war and the negotiations that attempted to end it.

Despite allegations of being simply "Oscar bait," All Quiet on the Western Front's impressive, performances, direction, cinematography, and outstanding score easily proved to audiences that it was worth the attention it was getting. While the movie's BAFTA and Oscars takeaway was record-breaking, the film should instead be remembered as one of the most impressive feats of filmmaking to come out of Germany in the last decade.

8 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

From Norway

Rounding out Joachim Trier's Oslo trilogy, the 2021 comedy-drama The Worst Person in the World reached far beyond its home country of Norway, making a huge impression on international audiences. In a star-making performance, The Worst Person in the World features Renate Reinsve as Julie, and Trier's frequent collaborator Anders Danielsen Lie as Aksel, in a story of a woman's struggles to find her place in life.

Depicting heavy lessons in Julie's love life, career path, and experiences with grief, The Worst Person in the World received widespread acclaim when it premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and garnered multiple nominations at the Academy Awards. Maintaining Trier's brilliance in exploring the harsh parts of early adult life, The Worst Person in the World perfectly balances the humor and the difficulties of being a human being, making it a moving experience for any viewer.

7 'Burning' (2018)

From South Korea

Before he was earning accolades for his performance in the mini-series Beef or facing off against the unknown in Nope, Steven Yeun starred as Ben, a mysterious man with a penchant for fire, in Lee Chang-dong's drama Burning. Burning tells the story of Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), a young man whose run-in with a former classmate takes him down a potentially dangerous path.

Burning is an uneasy and absorbing exploration of youth, wealth, identity, and revenge, and it draws the viewer in from the very first moments. While the role of women in the movie has been a topic of debate amongst viewers, the performance by the entire cast, the direction, and the screenplay all received praise, with Burning taking home multiple accolades, including the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes.

6 'Drive My Car' (2021)

From Japan

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2021 drama Drive My Car is a beautiful tale of love, loss, death, grief, secrets, and the power of creativity, and rightfully took audiences by storm after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Screenplay.

Drive My Car follows Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), an actor and director who finds himself internally dealing with his wife's infidelity and death when he begins directing a production of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, a show he was starring in when she passed away two years prior. When Yūsuke is issued a driver, Misaki Watari (Tōko Miura), the two eventually bond over the traumas in their pasts and help one another begin to move on. Drive My Car is deeply emotional and heartfelt and, despite the themes of death and grief, ends on a note of hope.

5 'Another Round' (2020)

From Denmark

Mads Mikkelsen is known internationally for his talent and range as an actor, with stellar performances in the likes of Hannibal and Casino Royale. However, if audiences haven't ventured into his Danish language filmography, they will have missed one of his best movies, Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round.

Another Round is a hilarious black comedy that follows a group of high school teachers who decide to maintain a constant level of alcohol consumption in order to see how it affects their daily lives. Another Round was praised for its lead performance, script, and direction, and won Best International Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards.

4 'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

From the United Kingdom

If there was only one word needed to describe Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, it would easily be "haunting." The Zone of Interest depicts the everyday life of Rudolf Höss, an Auschwitz commandant, and his family, in the area surrounding the concentration camp.

The Zone of Interest works to give a face to the perpetrators of the holocaust and depict how, for all intents and purposes, they were just normal people. Utilizing a minimalist score that incorporates the voices of human pain and anguish, stunningly understated performances from Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel, and innovative cinematography from Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest shows how the holocaust became background noise in the daily lives of this family, which is what makes the movie so harrowing and memorable.