Parasite made history as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Its writer and director Bong Joon-ho commented during its awards run on how subtitles are sometimes seen as a barrier, and one worth overcoming. When it won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film, his acceptance speech included him saying: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

He's absolutely right, as anyone who watches movies from a variety of different countries can attest to. While subtitles might feel a little awkward to read at first, once they're gotten used to, it essentially allows you to watch and follow any movie, regardless of what language you speak. The following 10 movies are all well-loved and accessible movies that aren't in the English language. Like Parasite, they're all worth watching for those who want to overcome that one-inch barrier Bong Joon-ho referenced.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

An emotional and very dark fairytale that's not intended for kids, Pan's Labyrinth combines the fantasy and war genres to staggering effect. It takes place in the 1940s, shortly after the Spanish Civil War, and is about a young girl named Ofelia who continuously escapes into a grim fantasy world because the real world she finds herself living in is even worse.

It has a simple story that's easy to follow, even for viewers new to non-English language films, with much of its complexity coming from its themes and visual metaphors. The look of the film is beautiful, the characters are memorable, and the fantasy elements are entirely unique, ensuring Pan's Labyrinth has earned its reputation as one of the best foreign films of the 21st century so far.

'Das Boot' (1981)

With a title that translates to "The Boat" in English, Das Boot is a gripping and haunting World War Two movie unlike any other. It takes place almost entirely on a claustrophobic German U-boat, unflinchingly showing how terrifying life on board such a vehicle during wartime would be.

The subtitles shouldn't turn non-German speakers off, but it's understandable if the cramped location and relentless tension do. For those brave enough to stomach a very intense war film, Das Boot is a masterfully made experience, and has multiple cuts, depending on a viewer's preference (newcomers are probably best sticking with the 149-minute version).

'Yojimbo' (1961)

While Seven Samurai is likely the most well-known movie directed by Akira Kurosawa, it's probably not his most accessible. After all, it's something of a slow-burn movie that runs for well over three hours, and as fantastic as it is, the length might make it a daunting watch for those who are just starting to watch more international movies.

Thankfully, it's far from the only great Kurosawa movie, with something like Yojimbo being a good starting point for newcomers. It's a shorter movie featuring samurai, and almost as good as the one with seven, centering on a lone wanderer who comes to a small town and plays two warring criminal gangs against each other to make them take out each other. It clearly appealed to Sergio Leone, who all but remade it with his classic 1964 Western A Fistful of Dollars.

'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Surprisingly, The Lives of Others beat Pan's Labyrinth for the Best Foreign Film Oscar for 2006. Both are fantastic films, but Pan's Labyrinth has probably endured more in the cultural memory, which makes it something of a shock that it wasn't a shoo-in for the award that year.

Still, The Lives of Others is similarly gripping and accessible, regardless of where you're from or what language you speak. It's a subtle and moving thriller set in Berlin during the 1980s, and follows a secret police agent who gets dangerously wrapped up in the lives of a couple he's been tasked with surveilling. Its plot is absorbing and its performances remarkable, making for a great movie that's paced well and accessible enough for a wide audience.

'Oldboy' (2003)

Oldboy is one of the most famous South Korean movies of all time, despite its confronting story and infamously grisly scenes. Its plot centers on a man who's mysteriously abducted and held in a single room for 15 years. When he's eventually released, he devotes himself entirely to finding out who stole so many years from his life, and why.

Thanks to its stylish visuals, memorable action, fast pace, and shocking plot twists, Oldboy has long been regarded as one of the best international films of the past 20 years. Going in knowing as little as possible makes for a more rewarding experience, but as long as you're okay with some violence and a dark story, Oldboy's a must-watch.

'Purple Noon' (1960)

While Purple Noon is an example of an older non-English language movie, by no means is it any less accessible than more modern world cinema classics. It's one of the best-known film adaptations to feature the character of Tom Ripley, being an adaptation of the first book in the series that features him, The Talented Mr. Ripley.

It features one of the best performances by French icon Alain Delon, and is an effortlessly stylish movie that does a great job of putting its twist-filled and psychologically intense source material on screen. For anyone who enjoys a good crime-thriller, Purple Noon is an essential watch.

'Harakiri' (1962)

Filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi critiques and deconstructs the samurai mythos to thrilling effect in his best and most well-known film, Harakiri. It's a dark story about a man who visits a samurai clan, telling them he plans to commit the gruesome act of hara-kiri, but only after he tells them what's driven him to do such a thing.

From there, the film's story is largely told in flashbacks, with tension building continuously as more and more of the protagonist's tragic life is revealed. It's a sad (and even angry) movie that's deliberately paced, but it builds to a staggering conclusion that makes the journey worthwhile. Given it's currently one of the highest-rated foreign films on IMDb, with an average rating of 8.6/10, many viewers clearly felt the same.

'The Host' (2006)

While Parasite may have made Bong Joon-ho a household name, the 2019 movie was far from his first great one. He'd been building steam as a filmmaker ever since the early 2000s, and while 2003's Memories of Murder was his first stone-cold classic, 2006's The Host is probably a better place to start for viewers who've only seen Parasite and want to explore more of the filmmaker's work.

The Host functions as a monster movie and a family drama all at once, being about a girl who's taken by a mysterious creature, and her family's quest to rescue her no matter what. It's funny, exciting, touching, and sometimes sad, balancing numerous tones and genres all at once, and making for a monster movie unlike any other.

'The Intouchables' (2011)

Even though its critical reception was surprisingly mild, The Intouchables is a great, crowd-pleasing movie that's perfect for anyone new to world cinema. And sure, there's no shortage of movies about two people from completely different backgrounds who learn from each other and become unlikely friends, but The Intouchables tackles that well-worn premise excellently.

Its accessibility was acknowledged by the fact that it got an American remake in 2017 called The Upside, though that wasn't as well-received as the 2011 original. Like many examples of foreign films getting English-language remakes, you can't top the original, which adds to the idea that your life as a movie watcher will be enhanced by overcoming that one-inch barrier...

'City of God' (2002)

A fast-paced and thrilling crime epic that also serves as a powerful coming-of-age story, City of God is a 2002 Brazilian movie that took the film world by storm on release. It follows a large cast of characters over numerous years, specifically focusing on one who wants to break out of the Rio slums he grew up in, whilst the other becomes a feared crime kingpin, trapping himself in the dangerous slums potentially for good.

The story is powerful enough to transcend language and cultural barriers, and it's an easy movie to get engrossed in. It's certainly dark, intense, and violent in parts, but it balances those grim moments with hints of hope for some of its characters, making for a movie that's as bittersweet as it is exciting.

