To succeed internationally, you have to win the hearts of local audiences by producing local shows. This formula has resulted in a wide array of excellent international series on Netflix. Many times when scrolling through the Netflix catalog, it is easy to ignore or simply bypass foreign shows that are not necessarily in English.

Many people avoid foreign TV shows because they require you to step outside your comfort zone. When watching a foreign show, the viewer needs to read subtitles and pay close attention to context clues. Not everyone is willing to put that much effort when watching entertainment. However, some of these international series have won numerous accolades, and they can potentially enrich viewers' lives in ways domestic shows cannot.

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

In 2020, La Casa de Papel went on to be a top 10 global hit. Based in a true story, this series follows an unusual group of robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history. This show was a major success due to its broad demographic appeal, captivating plot, diverse casting and high production value.

Rather you speak Spanish or not, this show is a must-watch. This crime thriller has all the twists and turns a viewer can ask for. Also, the tension in the story is carried with a sublime fluidity. But what makes this show even more fascinating is not the heist itself, but the ensemble of characters involved in it. At first, they are strangers to one another. This is interesting because the audience becomes acquainted with them at the time they get to know each other. With phenomenal character development and a clever storytelling the viewers create a certain kind of bond with them and begin to treat these thieves as lauded figures.

Squid Game

Inside the world of Squid Game, at first, it all seems like innocent nostalgia. But this innocent nostalgia comes with a body count. This show follows the story of cash-strapped characters who are desperate for way out of their current situation. The solution is a strange invitation to compete in a children's survival game. The winner takes a 45 billion dollars, but the stakes couldn't be higher.

Perhaps somewhat inspired by the Hunger Games, this Korean series is currently on track to become Netflix's most watched series in its history and the first Korean show achieve that. It also won various awards, and it stunned audiences and critics worldwide. Possibly the most enthralling aspect of this show is not only that the players come into the game not knowing what to expect, but it also poses variety of moral dilemmas. For example, there is a moment where the players are given an opportunity to opt out of the game, but many decide to continue playing despise the life-or-death situations they are put in. This part of the story poses a great question. Yes, the games are brutal, but could the character's life outside the game be worse? Quite possibly.

Narcos

Drugs and Mexican Cartel are two elements that come along hand in hand like rice and beans. It has been a topic of great exploitation in the entertainment world. Different from other films and shows, Narcos explores these topics in a realistic and careful manner. More than that, it's one of the first shows to ever depict the rise and reign of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) so accurately. Told through the eyes of Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), a DEA who is dispatched in Colombia, this show is unforgettable to say the least.

This show is a concoction of interesting filmmaking components. Firstly, it's American produced, set and filmed in Colombia, with a Brazilian director (José Padilla) and a Brazilian lead actor. This series was Netflix's attempt to grow internationally, and it successfully did that. With sharp writing and equally sharp acting, this criminal drama went on to conquer the hearts and eyes of viewers globally. Even though it's a good guy versus bad guy story, it's also a deep dive into who Pablo Escobar actually was. It humanizes him by revealing certain aspects of his personal life, like caring for his family etc. It's truly a must-watch even if you're not into this subject.

Dark

Not many German series have been praised internationally like Dark has. Visually mesmerizing, packed with suspense and supernatural twists, this series leaves any viewer at the edge of their seats. In a German town, Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann), embarks on a search for a missing boy and becomes entangled in a supernatural mystery.

From the get-go, Dark caused viewers to argue and come up with their own theories. This show gained a tremendous amount of popularity and was a topic of conversation in every school and workplace. As the title suggests, this show is indeed dark, but it's also deep. The most intriguing aspect of this story, is the underlying message behind Jonas's journey. His journey is more than just finding the missing child. He's actually in pursuit of the truth while attempting to fulfill this feeling of loss that permeates his life after his father's suicide. One of the main reasons why this show accomplished the features it did is mostly due to the viewers being able to connect and care for the protagonist. This element makes it easier for the audience to become deeply invested in the story.

Lupin

Lupin, is one of the few shows that portrays a thief as a gentleman. This series is a modern take on a classic French story originally written in 1905. The story follows Arsène Lupin (Omar Sy), a thief who seeks to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted upon him. It was the first French show to ever crack the top 10 in the American market.

Even though there wasn't much talk about this show in the press, 70 million streamers around the globe definitely had a lot to say about it. It's popularity in the US came as a surprise since it's mostly known in France and Americans are generally reluctant when watching anything with subtitles. Despite that, this slick criminal drama was nominated for a BAFTA award due to the exceptional production team. If this show wasn't in your radar, now is a good time for it to be.

