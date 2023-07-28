Who doesn't love a good villain? Their role in the story is to challenge the heroes by serving as a thematic and physical obstacle. This allows writers and actors to get creative in depicting them, and often the villain becomes the film's most memorable character.

For animated movies, no company has more recognizable villains than Disney. With over sixty films in their catalog, there are a number of enjoyable villains who get overlooked but can still offer an enjoyable time.

10 Amos Slade — 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

The next-door neighbor of Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan), Amos Slade (Jack Albertson), loves two things in life: hunting and raising dogs. One day, he brings home a new puppy named Copper (Corey Feldman and Kurt Russell), who ends up befriending Tweed's pet fox, Tod (Keith Coogan and Mickey Rooney). This begins Slade's longstanding feud with Tod.

Amos might not be one of Disney's best villains, but he has enough qualities to make him memorable. Though he may be a curmudgeonly old man, he isn't evil and shows moments of compassion towards his dogs. Thematically, he also represents man's impact on the natural world and the conflict between traditions and progression.

9 Scroop — 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

A member of Long John Silver's (Brian Murray Bell) crew, Scroop (Michael Wincott), is hired by Dr. Doppler (David Hyde Pierce) to crew the RLS Legacy to find Treasure Planet. The plan is to lie low until they arrive, then mutiny against the senior officers and take the treasure for themselves. When Scroop notices Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) poking around, he begins to pay close attention to the lad.

Due to Silver's fatherly bond with Jim, Scroop is the film's most cutthroat antagonist. Like a true spider, he bides his time and waits for the perfect moment to strike. He takes special delight in ensuring they suffer terribly in their final moments, such as when he cuts the safety line of his first mate Mr. Arrows (Roscoe Lee Browne), sending him into a black hole.

8 Edgar Balthazar — 'The Aristocats' (1970)

As the loyal butler of Madame Adelaide Bonfamille (Hermione Baddeley), Edgar (Roddy Maude-Roxby) learns that she plans to leave her inheritance to her cats, then to Edgar once they die. Believing that the cats will outlive him, Edgar decides to drug them and dispose of them in the countryside. His plan hits a snag when two farm dogs attack him, causing him to lose the cats and some personal items.

Edgar is a bumbling butler who is bad at math but very entertaining to watch. His over-inflated ego and fantastic facial animations make him a great recipient of slapstick comedy. He's a small-scale villain who fits perfectly with the movie's simplistic tone.

7 Prince John — 'Robin Hood' (1973)

Image via Disney

With his brother, Richard I (Peter Ustinov), away fighting the third crusade, his brother, John (Peter Ustinov), is left in charge of England. Unfortunately, John cares more about collecting as much money through taxation as he can, even if his people can't pay. The only threat to his rule is the outlaw Robin Hood (Brian Bedford), who routinely robs and humiliates the prince.

John is a more pathetic take on a Disney villain: he is cowardly, frequently mocked, and rarely has control of the situation. As such, he is used as more of a comedic villain than one that inspires fear. Ustinov's performance perfectly sells this, especially when he is bemoaning his newest loss or arguing with his advisor, Hiss (Terry-Thomas).

6 The Queen of Hearts — 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Deep within Wonderland lies the hedge maze of the Queen of Hearts (Verna Felton). She rules over a kingdom of sentient playing cards with an iron fist and a short temper. Anyone who displeases her, which is very easily done, is swiftly taken off to be executed via decapitation.

The Queen only appears in the film's last few minutes but quickly steals the show upon arrival. Her short temper and need for attention add a lot of tension to the conversations between her and Alice (Kathryn Beaumont), who is only one tantrum away from losing her head. Thankfully, the Queen has a soft spot for her husband, the King (Dink Trout), and is willing to be soft sometimes for him.

5 Madame Medusa — 'The Rescuers' (1977)

A sour woman who owns a pawn shop in New York City, Madame Medusa (Geraldine Page), is obsessed with acquiring a massive diamond called the Devil's Eye. The only problem is that it's located in a narrow flooded cave in Devil's Bayou, Florida. To bypass this problem, she kidnaps an orphaned girl named Penny (Michelle Stacy) and forces her to get it.

Medusa is probably Disney's best representation of greed. There is nothing she won't do to get the Devil's Eye, including threatening the life of her loyal partner, Mr. Snoops (Joe Flynn). Her greed can also cause her to become single-minded, as she considers all the other treasures Penny finds worthless in comparison.

4 Percival C. McLeach

In the outback of Australia, Percival C. McLeach (George C. Scott) makes a living by capturing exotic animals. His elusive prize is the golden eagle, Marahute (voiced by the great Frank Welker), having already killed her mate. Once he destroys her eggs and makes Marahute the last of her kind, she'll be worth a fortune to the right buyer.

McLeach is as ruthless as you'd expect a poacher to be and has no qualms about threatening children to get what he wants. Though not the sharpest tool in the shed, he has enough low-cunning to cover his tracks and set up effective ambushes. He also lends himself to some good comedic moments with his goanna sidekick, Joanna (Frank Welker).

3 Bowler Hat Guy — 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Image via Disney

Forming an alliance with a robotic hat named Doris (Ethan Sandler), the Bowler Hat Guy (Stephen J Anderson) steals a time machine to sabotage the future of their mutual enemy: Lewis (Daniel Hansen). First, they sabotage the invention that will change his life, then the Bowler Hat Guy tries to pass it off as his own. When he fails to activate the invention, he decides to kidnap Lewis and learn its secrets.

The Bowler Hat Guy starts off as a very inept villain, which makes him a great source of comedy. Everything from his melodramatic delivery to his lanky design makes him come across like someone playing pretend. Then, in the third act, his history is revealed, which is both sad and hilarious at the same time.

2 Dr. Facilier — 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Working on the streets of New Orleans, Dr. Facilier (Keith David), or the Shadow Man, practices voodoo magic to improve his lot in life. When Prince Navine (Bruno Campos) comes to town, he seizes the opportunity to turn him into a frog and coerce Navine's manservant, Lawrence (Peter Bartlett), into joining him. The plan is to use magic to turn Lawrence into Navine to marry Charlotte La Bouff (Breanna Brooks and Jennifer Cody) and acquire her fortune.

Facilier is the closest a modern Disney villain has gotten to matching their classics. His use of voodoo allows for a lot of creativity regarding his abilities, including living shadows, physical transformations, and lifelike illusions. David's performance is wonderful, coming across as charming and intimidating, even when singing.

1 Professor Rattigan — 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

The self-styled world's greatest criminal mind, Professor Rattigan (Vincent Price), has kidnapped toymaker Hiram Flaversham (Alan Young) for his latest and greatest scheme. Using his daughter, Olivia (Susanne Pollatschek), as leverage, Rattigan forces him to make a robotic doll of the mouse Queen (Eve Brenner). Using the doll, he will proclaim himself as the new leader of mice and one-up his rival, Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham), for good measure.

Rattigan is one of those villains who revel in his own villainy. Every scene has him giggling in delight as he constantly finds ways to one-up his nastiness, which feeds into his over-inflated ego. This extends to his rivalry with Basil: it's not enough to kill him; he must prove that his intellect is superior first, then finish him with a song.

