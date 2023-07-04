While often films manage to engrave their legacy in audiences' minds for years, that is not always the case. However, technical elements like a great script and talented actors make a film stand out. Sometimes it happens that they are not impactful enough to leave a mark on viewers, do not feature great marketing, are overshadowed by other events, or were simply lost over time with nowhere to stream them.

When asked which are some "actual forgotten movies that you enjoy," viewers on Reddit were quick to share their takes, even remarking that some of the best flicks have fallen into oblivion. From Last Night to Dutch, users love these ten forgotten gems.

10 'Last Night' (1999)

In this deeply engaging Don McKellar film, a group of incredibly diverse people with various perspectives on handling the impending doom gather together as the world is predicted to end in six hours at the turn of the century.

On the platform, aninvisiblerabbit believes that the intriguing movie deserves more attention, and many agree. "End-of-the-world film that came out around the same time as Deep Impact and Armageddon, but showed the (solar?) apocalypse from the perspective of snarky, f*cked-up twentysomethings in Toronto," they explained. "Great film, no [Blu-ray] release, not streaming anywhere."

9 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

Directed by Paul McGuigan, this 2006 crime drama that audiences loved (but critics hated) depicts a big misunderstanding: Josh Hartnett's Slevin finds himself caught up in a conflict being planned by two of the city's most bitterly opposed crime lords due to a case of mistaken identity, and so he needs to catch them before they catch him.

"It's a lot of fun," a now-deleted account wrote, explaining what makes the film stand out so much. "And that's generally why I watch movies." Providing just the right amount of thrilling action, this entertaining feature makes for an impressive film of its genre and will certainly have viewers on the edge of their seats.

8 'Twice Upon a Time' (1983)

In the fun 1983 animated action-adventure movie Twice Upon a Time, directed by John Korty and Charles Swenson, a madman's attempt to give everyone nightmares must be stopped by two aspiring heroes and their companions.

"Here's a weird one that many people don't know about," penkster began, before mentioning the film and providing users with a quick synopsis. "I had forgotten about this. I remember seeing it in a mostly empty theatre when it came to my town," a user replied. "I thought I was the only one who remembered this one," rotomangler added.

7 'Big Trouble' (2002)

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Dave Barry's best-selling first novel, slapstick-style comedy Big Trouble, which premiered in April 2002, follows the lives of several Miami denizens when a chain of events beginning with the arrival of a mysterious suitcase takes place.

On the platform, a user explains that the film did not get enough publicity "because it was supposed to release around 9/11." They also describe it as a "very quotable funny movie," and apparently, others agree: "I can’t drive into an airport without saying well we want to arrive at our vacation but we also want to depart," Relaxitschris commented.

6 'Enemy Mine' (1985)

Starring Dennis Quaid, this Wolfgang Petersen 1985 action-adventure flick is set during a space war between humans and bipedal reptilian humanoids. In Enemy Mine, the capacity for forgiveness and trust is put to the test as it becomes crucial to the survival of the two wounded foes.

"I haven't seen this since it came out and was relatively quickly forgotten by most people," jprennquist said, adding that the film really stuck with them "due to some of the themes in it." Dreadnought13 also shares some love for the film, saying that they watched it repeatedly as a kid and still "have a lot of fond memories."

5 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

Featuring a good dose of overwhelming special effects, The Serpent and the Rainbow is a 1988 horror by Wes Craven that centers on anthropologist Dennis Alan (Bill Pullman) as he flies to a war-torn nation to investigate the deadly mystery of a Voodoo medicine that is used in rituals to transform victims into living zombies.

The film is, in kronicfeld's words, described as an "absolute banger that no one remembers." Although it may not be everyone's cup of tea, the film blends different concepts of zombies and religion to interesting results. It is inspired by Wade Davis (a scientist who investigated the voodoo society of Haiti) book.

4 'Arlington Road' (1999)

In the twisted and underrated Arlington Road, Jeff Bridges' Michael Faraday, who is still mourning the death of his wife, starts to grow suspicious of his neighbors; he worries that they are not who they seem to be and that their dark secrets might prove fatal.

Scienscatologist's pick is the Mark Pellington film, which "was released after the mid-90s wave of violence and terrorism in the US, involving right-wing militias." On the platform, the user considers the feature to be "an exceptional thriller," though it seems to "have faded into obscurity."

3 'Freeway' (1996)

Written and directed by Matthew Bright, Freeway stars Reese Witherspoon and Kiefer Sutherland as the main leads and follows the quest of young Vanessa Lutz to find her estranged grandmother. After being given a ride by school counselor Bob Wolverton, she begins to suspect that he is a notorious killer.

"Modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood with Reese Witherspoon and Kiefer Sutherland. I was always surprised it wasn't more of a hit," murphmeister75 recommended on the website. "Great movie, but [content-wise] it's way too adult to be a hit. It's definitely a cult classic though," Rydia_Bahamut_85 added.

2 'Surviving the Game' (1994)

In the action film Surviving the Game, the homeless Mason (Ice-T) hears about a job offer as a hunting guide for a group of wealthy clients and is given the job. What he isn't expecting is the gigantic turn of events: he is the one who will be hunted.

According to HikingIllini, Surviving The Game is genuinely one of those so-bad-they're-good movies. "I know have ever heard of it. It's one of those bad movies that's made just well enough to be an absolute joy to watch," the user commented.

1 'Dutch' (1991)

Peter Faiman's Dutch tells the story of a guy (Ed O'Neil) who offers to pick up his girlfriend's (Natalie Standish) son (Ethan Embry) from prep school so that he may get to know him but ultimately finds out that the boy isn't the nicest.

"Movie is pretty much forgotten by most and never really seen it streaming. I used to love watching it during Thanksgiving as a kid," a now-deleted account said, only to realize that many feel the same way. "I was looking for it everywhere this past year and couldn't find it. It was a great movie," CoffeeHead112 replied.

