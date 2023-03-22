The revenge movie tag has a way of conjuring up a very specific image and tone in the minds of most moviegoers. Whether they’re action-packed blockbusters or grueling character dramas, audiences tend to envision violent and deadly epics of high stakes and even higher emotions as besmirched anti-heroes track down the callous murderers who took everything from them. But, when it comes to the best revenge movies, that isn’t always the case.

From workplace comedies about despicable bosses to fun-filled crime thrillers about extracting a little payback, these timeless classics may not run like the typical revenge flick, but their characters are most definitely spurred by vengeance. Some have had their tales of retribution overshadowed by other elements of their stories while others were never viewed as revenge films in the first place, but all of these famous features offer satisfying tales about payback.

1 ‘The Sting’ (1973)

Image via Universal Pictures

Starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, The Sting is fondly remembered as one of the greatest conman movies ever made. The seven-time Academy Award-winning film is famous for its elaborate scheming and gripping characters, both of which make for high-octane entertainment throughout the film, but it’s the underlying revenge arc that made it such a satisfying watch.

It follows a small-time crook and a notorious con artist who unite to avenge a mutual friend who was brutally murdered by order of a ruthless mob boss. The slick, street-wise charm of the main characters is complemented by Robert Shaw’s detestable villain, making for a tight-knit revenge scheme that was as exciting as it was intricate.

2 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Image via Warner Bros.

Not dissimilar to The Sting, Ocean’s Eleven masks a simmering revenge plot beneath the thoroughly enjoyable guise of an elaborate con. In this case, it’s a daring heist planned by recently released con Danny Ocean (George Clooney) who intends to hit three casinos simultaneously, all of which are owned by his ex-wife’s new lover.

While the revenge thread isn’t particularly pointed, it can’t be denied that Danny’s motivation stems as much from personal as it does the allure of $150 million. Mixing fun-fueled charisma, slick style, and exhilarating thrills, the film has come to be remembered for its sheer entertainment value and its stellar cast with the central revenge hook being largely overlooked.

3 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

Second only to Daniel Craig’s James Bond when it comes to judging the most intensely brutal 007s, Timothy Dalton’s portrayal of the iconic character was years ahead of its time. The best of his two Bond films was Licence to Kill which, in addition to being a jarringly violent franchise installment, was also a compelling revenge thriller.

It follows Bond as he tracks down a drug cartel leader to avenge the murder of his friend and colleague Felix Leiter (David Hedison). Lost amid an ocean of Bond films, Licence to Kill stands as an entertaining and criminally underrated action thriller that ought to be revisited by fans of Craig’s grittier Bond era.

4 ‘9 to 5’ (1980)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin, 9 to 5 holds the impressive record of being the first female-dominated film to earn over $100 million in Hollywood history. The workplace comedy tracks the trio who, fed up with their misogynistic boss, fantasize about how they would kill him, a conversation which leads to chaos when one of them believes she accidentally went through with poisoning him.

The women’s efforts to stay one step ahead of trouble are only made even more hilarious by the accidental misfortune it routinely brings to their boss. With three likable leads and a despicable target for their vengeance, 9 to 5 is a fun-filled workplace revenge flick with plenty to say about how women are treated in the workforce.

5 ‘Mean Girls’ (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

With its stirring satire on high school cliques and the infectiously fun cattiness of the “Plastics”, Mean Girls has become a defining teen film of the early 2000s. The comedy hit famously follows new girl Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) as she befriends North Shore High School’s it-girl group known as the “Plastics.”

While the judgmental attitudes and self-aggrandizing of the popular teens have made them pop-culture icons, it has overshadowed the reason why Cady originally infiltrated their posse. With her true friends' victims of their ostracization and bullying, Cady makes false acquaintances with the Plastics to help her pals get some well-deserved and long-overdue payback.

6 ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ (1982)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Viewed by many as the greatest Star Trek film ever made, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is both a riveting sci-fi adventure and a gripping tale of revenge. It follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as the genetically engineered tyrant Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) seeks vengeance on Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) for marooning him on Ceti Alpha V, leading to the death of his wife.

The rationality of Khan’s conquest for revenge was a major reason the film achieved the high standing it has within the saga and, indeed, the sci-fi genre at large. That being said, the film’s perfect balance of tension, action, emotional heft, and humor also solidified its legacy, making for a timeless classic that few today recognize as a revenge epic.

7 ‘Harakiri’ (1962)

Image via Shochiku

One of Japan’s most acclaimed movies, Harakiri is an astonishing blend of mystery intrigue, high drama, and palpable tension. It follows a samurai whose request to commit seppuku in a feudal lord’s palace is deterred as he is told the story of another rōnin who made a similar request only to experience horrific consequences.

As more of the samurai’s backstory is revealed though, it becomes apparent that his journey and the discussed rōnin’s aren’t quite so separated. While Harakiri explodes into a gorgeously filmed revenge drama, it is still best remembered for the gripping tension surrounding its central mystery which brilliantly unravels as the film goes on.

8 ‘V For Vendetta’ (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Derived from Alan Moore’s graphic novel of the same name, V For Vendetta is celebrated as a lavish superhero thriller with scathing views on political power and corruption. While V (Hugo Weaving) compelled audiences with his violent revolutionary philosophy and striking sophistication, lurking beneath the Guy Fawkes mask was a thirst for vengeance.

It is easy to overlook V’s backstory as a former political prisoner who was subjected to human experimentation at the hands of the government. Using the advanced capabilities he acquired through the experiments; he seeks to destabilize the tyrannical Norsefire political party by inspiring revolt from the public and assassinating key figures in the fascist government’s regime.

9 ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Coming from the crime-thriller mastermind that is David Fincher, Gone Girl excels as a gripping mystery rich with terrifying intrigue and deeply flawed characters. On first watch, it encourages audiences to sympathize with Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), a disenfranchised husband who soon becomes the prime suspect when his wife goes missing.

As the film goes on however, audiences learn that Amy (Rosamund Pike) isn’t quite the hapless victim she appears to be (and is, in fact, one of the smartest movie villains ever) and has construed the whole scenario having learned of Nick’s affair and grown tired of his disinterest in her. A sick and twisted revenge tale, it’s a heart-racing thriller that bends the genre on the audience with delectable cynicism and masterful execution.

10 ‘Braveheart’ (1995)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A historical drama of epic proportions, Braveheart is best known to many for its blue warpaint, rousing speeches, and cheeky Scotsmen. The beating heart of the film though is William Wallace’s (Mel Gibson) campaign to avenge his wife who was executed by British soldiers.

A rousing tale of uprising and defiance, Wallace kills the soldiers responsible for his wife’s death, but his – and Scotland’s – demands for accountability run right up to the King of England. Taking on the might of the English empire, Braveheart presents a stirring revenge tale amid something of a historical underdog story set upon the backdrop of Scotland’s struggle for independence.

NEXT: The Best Revenge Movies of All Time, Ranked According to Letterboxd