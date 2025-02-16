Found footage movies are nothing new in the world of filmmaking, but each one feels like an innovation of its own. The rawness of a found footage movie shines through the screen, encapsulating the viewers with the possibilities of it all being real. Whether it shows a haunting, a monster appearance, a chase for a killer or the unknown, the feeling of watching footage filmed with a handheld camera will trick the brain into diving deep into the story as if it were happening to the viewers themselves. There's no one probably more grateful for the found footage genre's success than producers, as these movies save them money.

The genre dates back to the 1960s, and has had some brilliant, groundbreaking examples so far. Anthology movies like the V/H/S franchise rely on found footage and deliver stories that flow across genres. Other found footage instances include America's Deadliest Home Video, with the first combination of crime and horror, and The Last Broadcast, a spiritual predecessor to The Blair Witch Project. With so many movies in the genre, it's easy to get lost in the long lists; the best part is - the genre still feels new, decades and dozens of movies later.

11 'The McPherson Tape' (1989)

Directed by Dean Alioto

Image via Axiom Films

The McPherson Tape aka UFO Abduction is one of the earlier examples of the found footage genre. Today, this movie may be a little funny and clumsy, but it's one of the earliest examples of home-footage horror movies that aired on TVs and scared the living heebie-jeebies out of people watching it. Many people commented on the YouTube trailer how they genuinely believed the story when they saw it, making The McPherson Tape an essential found-footage movie to watch.

The movie is made up of "home" footage of 5-year-old Michelle Van Heese's (Laura Tomas) birthday party. Her family, the Van Heeses, gathered in their family's mountain home, and her father, Eric (Tommy Giavocchini), has two brothers - Michael (Dean Alioto) and Jason (Patrick Kelley). Michael films most of the evening with his VHS camera, including the moment the lights go off in the Van Heeses' home. After the three brothers record aliens nearby, they hide in the house with the rest of the family. With some tension and a lot of originality, Dean Alioto's found-footage horror is the prototype for numerous others later on.