John Wick: Chapter 4, opening this weekend, is the latest in a long line of fourth films in franchises. It's a history that is littered with movies that have outright killed franchises (Jaws: The Revenge), ones that "nuked the fridge" (literally, in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), and ones that seek to destroy the space-time continuum (Star Wars: Episode IV is technically the fourth despite being first, while Star Wars: Episode I is technically first, but fourth... great scott, Marty!). Then there are ones like these, ones that become high points of the franchise, maybe even save the franchise or, at the very least, don't destroy it. While only time will tell where Keanu Reeves' latest lands on the scale of fourths, let's hope it lands among these classics.

Scream 4 (2011)

The film opens with the deaths of two high-school girls at the hands of Ghostface, which turns out to be a scene from "Stab 6," the movie-within-a-movie franchise. But wait, the death of one of the girls watching Stab 6 is part of a scene in "Stab 7," which is being watched by two girls in the "real" Scream universe who fall to yet another Ghostface. It's that very meta approach to the horror genre that has made the Scream franchise a step above its kin, and Scream 4 is a strong entry that reacquaints us with the gang 15 years after the original Woodsboro murders while satirizing sequels, remakes, and the rise of internet culture.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, our hero (Daniel Radcliffe) is, somehow, selected as a participant in the Triwizard Tournament, a contest where participants compete in a series of dangerous tasks to capture the Triwizard Cup. It turns out to be part of a bigger plan which sees Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), He Who Must Not Be Named, return to the wizarding world. The film is grand and spectacular, but it succeeds largely because it marks the point where the characters mature into adolescence, while the actors have truly become performers, more comfortable with the nuances of their craft.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

After the events of the previous movie, The Voyage Home sees the former officers of the now-destroyed USS Enterprise head toward Earth in their captured Klingon Bird of Prey to face the music. Only a giant cylindrical probe is emitting an indecipherable signal that unleashes cataclysmic events on Earth, forcing Starfleet to send a warning to avoid the area. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), however, realizes that the signal matches the sounds of a humpback whale song. Only, they're extinct, so to save their present the team heads to the past, 1986 to be precise, to bring humpback whales back to their time. What follows is a winning mix of heist film and comedy, a welcome delight after the darker cerebral fare of the previous films. The original series cast is clearly enjoying themselves, creating one of the strongest entries in the entire Star Trek franchise. Nuclear wessels, indeed.

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV is an unapologetically pro-American entry in Cold War films, with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) up against the brutish, unfeeling personification of Communist Russia, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). There are no surprises here - the intense training before heading into the boxing match where the winner has already been telegraphed by the posters for the film - but damned if it doesn't work yet again. Say what you will about Stallone, the man knows how to work his audience.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

30 years after the last Mad Max entry, 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, director George Miller revisits his post-apocalyptic Australia with a new Max (Tom Hardy) aiding warrior Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as she seeks to rescue a tyrant's five breeder wives and bring them to her homeland, and safety in Mad Max: Fury Road. The film relaunched the franchise on a high note, with wall-to-wall action and flat-out crazy, death-defying stunts unaided by CGI.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Kidding, seriously kidding. It's god-awful. Don't even try.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Image Via Universal Pictures

How do you give a horror franchise centered around a killer doll new life? Give him a bride. Bride of Chucky sees killer Charles Lee Ray's girlfriend Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) pick up the remains of the Chucky doll that has been Ray's "home" for the previous three films. Believing him to still be in there, she pieces him back together with stitches and staples and repeats the voodoo ritual that brought him back to life the first time. Now Chucky's (Brad Dourif) back, looking far more menacing, and he's killed his girlfriend and brought her back to life as a "doll bride." The two work off each other frighteningly well, a psychopathic couple whose hobby involves lots of murder. The addition of Tiffany gives a shot in the arm to the franchise that started showing its age in Child's Play 3.

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The fourth entry in the spy-film powerhouse totally flies in the face of conventional sequel logic, upping the ante on mind-blowing stunts and action pieces, raising the stakes, and meeting, even exceeding, the quality set by what came before. The films that follow continue on that upward scale, but it's really Ghost Protocol that took Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team and elevated the franchise to unprecedented heights for the genre as a whole.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Image via Warner Brothers

In The Matrix Resurrections, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is the creator of "The Matrix," a video game series. Only he doesn't clearly remember the roots of his creation, his time as Neo. His mental state is fragile, with his ability to discern dreams from reality impaired, aided only by a steady supply of blue pills from his therapist. But soon he's taken out of the Matrix, and is brought up to speed on what has transpired since he "died." Lana Wachowski brings us back to the cerebral world of the Matrix, enriching the mythology of the series and great action sequences that remind us just how great Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss's Trinity are.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Believe it or not, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter really was supposed to end the Friday the 13th franchise, with all parties agreeing that it was time to say goodbye to Jason (Ted White). We know how that turned out. Nevertheless, The Final Chapter, where an assumed-dead Jason escapes from the morgue and takes his murderous ways back to Crystal Lake, is generally regarded as one of the best entries in the endless franchise. White's Jason is arguably the greatest to don the hockey mask, and a young Corey Feldman turns in a memorable performance as Tommy Jarvis, who would return in two more sequels as an archenemy of sorts for the seasoned killer.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Toy Story 3 seemed to end the franchise at the top of the Disney/Pixar heap, so skeptics were right in questioning the need for a fourth entry, fearing it couldn't match the heights set by its immediate predecessor. They needn't have worried. Toy Story 4 is a wonderful film, as we see that the iconic characters have adapted to life with their new owner, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw). With Woody's (Tom Hanks) covert help, Bonnie makes a doll out of a spork, pipe cleaners, and other scrap materials to create "Forky" (Tony Hale). Forky comes to life, but can't come to terms with the fact he's a toy now, not trash, and leaps out of the family RV on a road trip. Woody goes out after him, running into old friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at an antique shop nearby. The film is much deeper than most children's fare, exploring what it means to make sacrifices for those you love, and learning that one's destiny isn't set in stone.

Thunderball (1965)

The fourth in the James Bond series of films, Thunderball sees intrepid MI6 superspy James Bond (Sean Connery) on a mission to recover two NATO atomic bombs stolen by the villainous organization known as SPECTRE. SPECTRE and its second-in-command Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi) are demanding £100 million in diamonds, or else they will destroy a major city in the US or in the UK. The movie hits all the notes one would expect from a James Bond film, but where it differs from the first three is in the command that Connery has with the character. Connery is firmly confident in the role here, blurring the lines between actor and character together, and in doing so, extends that confidence to the entire film.