Everybody loves a good trilogy, but if the story's still got life in it, why stop there? John Wick 4 is sure to continue its predecessors' box office dominance, proving that franchises can still have steam four entries in (even if the fourth Indiana Jones left a lot to be desired).

With the following movie series, the plot didn't peter out with the fourth go-around but actually improved. These films raised the stakes, added twists to the narrative, or introduced memorable new characters to keep things fresh. Two's company, three's a crowd, but four's just right - at least for these franchises.

10 'Rambo' (2008)

Audience Score: 69%

Rambo sees Sylvester Stallone's most iconic character living a secluded life in Thailand until he is approached by a group of missionaries seeking his help to navigate through war-torn Burma. Despite his initial reluctance, Rambo agrees to lead the group and soon finds himself embroiled in a brutal conflict against a ruthless army.

Stallone's performance is intense and visceral. If anything, he's even more intense here than he was in First Blood. The film's graphic violence and realistic portrayal of war garnered both praise and criticism, but there's no denying the impact of the action sequences and Stallone's performance. It cast a long shadow over pretty much every action movie since.

9 'Thunderball' (1965)

Audience Score: 73%

In this classic Bond outing, 007 (Sean Connery) is tasked with recovering two stolen nuclear warheads before they can be used by the nefarious organization SPECTRE. During his mission, he encounters a host of memorable characters, including the seductive Domino (Claudine Auger), and the menacing Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi).

Thunderball features thrilling underwater sequences and exotic locations, including the Bahamas and an ocean fortress. Connery is suave and charismatic, a reminder of why he's in the running for best Bond ever. With its iconic theme song, stylish visuals, and unforgettable characters, Thunderball remains a high point for the franchise.

8 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Audience Score: 74%

The fourth Harry Potter follows the boy wizard (Daniel Radcliffe), as he competes in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament alongside students from two other wizarding schools. He faces down dragons, merfolk, a deadly maze - and his first crush. Along the way, he discovers a dark plot brewing within the wizarding world that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

The film upped the ante in all ways: bigger special effects, the first on-screen death of a major character, and Voldemort's return to full power. It expanded the scope of the wizarding world too, showing us other wizard schools, the Quidditch World Cup, and delving into the backstory of the First Wizarding War. In addition, it introduced memorable characters played by Brendan Gleeson, David Tennant, and Miranda Richardson. The highlight, however, is the inimitable Ralph Fiennes as the Dark Lord himself, a cinema villain to rival Darth Vader and Hannibal Lecter.

7 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Audience Score: 76%

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team forced to go rogue after they are implicated in a terrorist attack on the Kremlin. With the help of new allies, including Jeremy Renner as William Brandt and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, they must clear their names and stop a sinister scheme to start a global nuclear war.

As one would expect, the movie serves up breathtaking action set-pieces, including an iconic scene of Cruise scaling the outside of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Although Ghost Protocol doesn't really innovate in terms of story, it nevertheless ticks all the boxes for Mission Impossible stans. It's a textbook case of style over substance. But with style like this, who cares?

6 'Rocky IV' (1985)

Audience Score: 79%

The fourth Rocky sees the titular character facing off against towering Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). The two fighters clash in a high-stakes match that becomes a symbol of the political tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.

Like the others in the series, Rocky IV packs a serious punch with its soundtrack and memorable training montage. Not to mention, the emotional climax of the film, in which Rocky delivers a stirring speech about the importance of love and friendship, has become a cultural touchstone. With its themes of patriotism, perseverance, and the human spirit, Rocky IV ranks among Stallone's very best work.

5 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' (1986)

Audience Score: 81%

The cast of the original Star Trek TV series reprise their roles for this film, which was also directed by Spock actor Leonard Nimoy. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home centers on the crew of the USS Enterprise as they travel back in time to the 20th century to rescue a pair of humpback whales, which are vital to saving the Earth in the future.

The film features the witty banter and camaraderie that made the original series so popular, as well as special effects that were impressive for their day. William Shatner delivers a standout performance as Captain Kirk and the supporting cast is in top form as well, especially DeForest Kelley as Bones. With its blend of humor, adventure, and thought-provoking themes, The Voyage Home is a classic entry in the legendary series.

4 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

Audience Score: 86%

In Live Free or Die Hard, John McClane (Bruce Willis) teams up with a talented hacker, played by Justin Long, to take down a group of cyber terrorists who are attempting to shut down the entire United States infrastructure. The film doubles down on the pulse-pounding stunts, including an explosive car chase through a tunnel and a showdown on a helicopter.

Willis is as engaging and intense as ever, and Long provides a strong supporting turn as his unlikely ally. Timothy Olyphant is also terrific as the villain, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead puts in a solid performance as McClane's daughter. It was the biggest box office smash of the franchise, grossing $388 million.

3 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Audience Score: 86%

Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth entry in the series, following 1985's Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome.Tom Hardy stars as the iconic Max Rockatansky, joined this time around by a fierce warrior named Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, who helps him to escape a vile warlord and his army of followers. It cranks the practical effects and action set-pieces up to 11, including a high-speed chase through a desert wasteland.

Theron delivers a powerhouse performance as Furiosa, and Hardy brings a brooding intensity to the role of Max. The supporting cast is equally strong, with standout performances from Nicholas Hoult as the unstable Nux and Hugh Keays-Byrne as the villainous Immortan Joe. With its stunning visuals and inventive world-building, Fury Road has earned a place in the pantheon of action masterpieces.

2 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Audience Score: 94%

Director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves return for the epic-length grand finale of an action franchise with humble beginnings. In 2014's John Wick, Keanu reeves sought justice and vengeance for a murdered dog. In Chapter Four, John Wick raises the stakes in the ultimate battle with the High Table.

Critics and audiences alike have hailed the fourth Wick film as not only the best of the series, but one of the best action films ever made. The film set a franchise record-best opening weekend at the box office, and fans are already talking about spinoff film Ballerina breathlessly.

1 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Audience Score: 94%

In Toy Story 4, Woody (Tom Hanks) and his friends embark on a new adventure to rescue Forky, a lost toy who has become the favorite possession of a young girl named Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw). Along the way, the toys encounter new characters and face unexpected challenges that test their loyalty to one another.

The film features stunning animation as usual and a touching story that explores themes of love, loss, growing up, and the meaning of family. Hanks and Tim Allen deliver fantastic performances as Woody and Buzz, and the supporting cast, including Annie Potts as Bo Peep and Tony Hale as Forky, is equally strong. Topping the impeccable first three movies was no small feat, but Toy Story 4 succeeds as a satisfying conclusion to Pixar's best saga.

