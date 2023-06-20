Most movie fans have a love-hate relationship with franchise crossovers. Crossovers generate so much hype, promising to deliver on the best of two (or more) beloved series, but more often than not they end in disappointment.

Nevertheless, a few crossovers have succeeded: Abbott and Costello's antics with the Universal monsters are iconic; seeing all the different Spider-Men on screen together in No Way Home was decidedly epic. The best crossovers bring out the best in each story, rather than trying to fit them into an uncomfortable mold.

10 'Sadako vs. Kayako' (2016)

IMDb: 5.1/10

Sadako vs. Kayako is a Japanese horror that brings together the antagonists of The Grudge and The Ring, two of the most famous characters in J-horror. After unleashing Sadako from the cursed videotape, the main characters learn that the only way to stop the spirit is an even meaner spirit: Kayako.

The film falls far short of the heights of either franchise, but it has a kind of goofy charm and breezes by at just 98 minutes long. Devotees of the original movies are sure to get a kick out of it.

9 'Alien vs. Predator' (2004)

IMDb: 5.6/10

The predator and the xenomorph are sci-fi's most menacing extraterrestrials, so Alien vs. Predator seemed like a dream come true, at least on paper. Most critics and fans found the finished product to be disappointing, but it has its moments.

The film's setting in a pyramid beneath the Arctic ice was farfetched but undeniably badass. The plot and characterization are thin, but the action sequences are stylish and there are tons of memorable shots, like a predator facing off against countless xenomorphs or the alien queen sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

8 'Freddy vs. Jason' (2003)

IMDb: 5.7/10

Freddy (Robert Englund), the dream-stalking killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street, is weakened and trapped in Hell. In a plan to regain his power, he resurrects the machete-wielding Jason Voorhees (Ken Kirzinger) from Friday the 13th and manipulates him into wreaking havoc. However, as the body count rises, Freddy's scheme starts to spiral out of control, and the two murderers turn against each other.

Freddy vs Jason is a decent creature feature, with solid action if not the best scares. It can't compete with the iconic original entries in either franchise, but it's certainly not the worst that these series have to offer.

7 'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1963)

IMDb: 5.7/10

King Kong vs. Godzilla sees the two legendary behemoths doing battle for the first time and in color. Godzilla is inadvertently freed from an iceberg, while Kong is deliberately brought to Japan by TV producers who think he'll be good for ratings. Naturally, mayhem ensues.

The film is uneven, with some great fight choreography alongside underwhelming monster design. Nevertheless, it was a box office success and highly influential, paving the way for some of the superior kaiju movies that would follow.

6 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Godzilla vs. Kong takes place in a timeline where King Ghidorah has awakened several giant monsters, including Godzilla. A team of researchers embark on a mission to the Hollow Earth, home of the Titans, in search of a power source for Mechagodzilla, a colossal robot that they hope will be able to stop the rampaging lizard.

Along the way, they enlist Kong's help, thanks to his connection with a young girl named Jia (Kaylee Hottle). However, Godzilla intercepts them, leading to an epic confrontation between the beasts, realized with impressive CGI.

5 'Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man' (1943)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man was the first of Universal's so-called 'monster rallies', which brought together monsters from various movies. It centers on the Wolf Man Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.), who seeks a cure for his lycanthropy and hopes to find it in Dr. Frankenstein's castle. There, he unearths the frozen body of Frankenstein's Monster (Bela Lugosi).

While it hasn't aged all that well, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man remains a seminal crossover movie. Its DNA lives on in movies like Alien vs Predator and Freddy vs. Jason.

4 'Zatoichi and the One-Armed Swordsman' (1971)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Zatoichi and the One-Armed Swordsman is a crossover between two of the leading martial arts series of the late 1960s and '70s. Zatoichi (Shintaro Katsu) is a blind Japanese swordsman who encounters Wang Kang (Jimmy Wang Yu), a one-armed warrior from China. When Zatoichi learns that Wang Kang is being pursued by a gang of ruthless samurai, he takes it upon himself to protect his new friend and aid him in his quest for vengeance.

It's quintessential '70s martial arts action, with terrific sword fights and gorgeous locations. The movie is also an interesting snapshot of the genre at that point, when samurai films were declining in popularity and wuxia was on the rise.

3 'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein' (1948)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein mashes together humor and horror, as the iconic comedy duo encounter the most famous Universal monsters. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello play two men, Chick and Wilbur, who find themselves unwittingly caught up in a plot involving the resurrection of Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Wolf Man.

It was a big hit, both critically and commercially. The film also left a big impression on a young Quentin Tarantino. "I literally thought [at the time] that it was the greatest movie that had ever been made and that ever possibly will be made because it was my two favorite things in the world put together," the director has said.

2 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Who Framed Roger Rabbit seamlessly blends live-action and animation in a way that was groundbreaking for 1988, with an engaging noir-inspired story to boot. It centers on Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a down-on-his-luck private detective who is hired to investigate a scandal involving Roger Rabbit, a beloved cartoon character accused of murder.

A veritable who's-who of iconic cartoon characters appear in the movie, from Daffy Duck and Yosemite Sam to Pinocchio and Betty Boop. Notably, it marks the only time that Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse have ever appeared onscreen together.

1 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a crossover between the MCU and the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies owned by Sony. It sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) grappling with the aftermath of his identity being exposed to the world. Seeking a solution, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

The sorcerer casts a spell to erase everyone's knowledge of Spider-Man's true identity. However, the spell goes awry, causing a multiversal rift that brings villains from other dimensions into Peter's reality, as well as the earlier iterations of Spidey played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This culminates in an epic spectacle that confidently builds on all the Spider-Man projects that came before. It's fan service done right: a joyful movie that rewards years of audience loyalty to the character.

