Oscar-winning filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola, is considered to be one of the greatest visionaries in cinema, gaining universal notoriety for classic films such as The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker's Dracula. Coppola is also credited as a profound figure of the New Hollywood Movement, essentially redefining the traditional gangster genre with his award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather.

Coppola has worked in various film genres, establishing himself as a versatile and unpredictable filmmaker who recently returned to the silver screen with his film, Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver. Through the years, Coppola has given movie goers unforgettable films, including The Conversation, Rumble Fish, and The Rainmaker, which reign as some of the director's best films with impeccable performances by an array of notable stars.

10 'Peggy Sue Got Married' (1986)

Starring Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage, and Jim Carrey

Coppola's Peggy Sue Got Married is a romantic comedy about second chances and the old saying of you never know what you have until you've lost it. Kathleen Turner stars as Peggy Sue Bodell, who attends her 25th high school reunion where she starts to think back on her past and her recent separating from her cheating husband and high school sweetheart (Nicolas Cage). When Bodell faints at the reunion, she wakes up in the year 1960, giving her a chance to redo her whole life over again.

The film features an array of phenomenal performances by an all-star cast including Jim Carrey, John Carradine, and Helen Hunt, but Turner delivers one of her greatest performances, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Peggy Sue Got Married is one of Coppola's most unique films and, even though it might follow a fantasy-like plot that has been done numerous times, the acting in this 80s rom-com is what set it apart from other similar "back to past" films.

9 'The Rain People' (1969)

Starring James Caan, Shirley Knight, and Robert Duvall

Coppola takes on another one-of-a-kind tale of self-discovery and freedom with the 1969 film The Rain People, starring Shirley Knight as a housewife, Natalie Ravenna. After learning that she's pregnant, Natalie leaves town to recollect about her life choices. Along the way, she meets a troubled hitchhiker, Jimmie Kilgannon (James Caan), a former college football star who suffered a severe injury that resulted in brain damage. As Natalie tries to fix Jimmie, she learns that her mission to help him comes with unexpected risks.

The Rain People is a modern odyssey and a prime example of the groundbreaking work of experimental directors at the time, like Coppola, who were more focused on giving a raw, authentic observation of life than trying to recreate a John Ford American classic. Knight delivers a captivating performance as an independent and high-spirited character who refuses to settle for what is expected of her by those around her and society in general.

8 'The Outsiders' (1983)

Starring Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, and Ralph Macchio

Based on the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton, The Outsiders follows a group of teens known as the Greasers who are constantly at odds with another bunch known as the Socials or "Socs," who are the more popular, wealthy kids in town. When two of the Greasers, Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio), get into a fight which results in the death of one of the members of the Socs, the boys panic and go into hiding. The incident leads to the Greasers having to face the consequences of their violent choices and, while some try to find redemption, others meet unfortunate ends.

The Outsiders features an all-star line-up which also includes Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, and Diane Lane in one of her best films. While some have larger parts than others, there's not one performance in The Outsiders that isn't near perfection especially with this group of notable 80s stars. Initially, The Outsiders earned some slight criticism about the dialogue and character's actions coming off as artificial, but almost everyone agreed that the film's main appeal was the overall performances.

7 'Rumble Fish' (1983)

Starring Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, and Nicolas Cage

Matt Dillon stars in Rumble Fish as Rusty James, an anxious and aggressive teenager looking for a fight as a way to cope with his broken life at home. When his brother and former gang leader, Motorcycle Boy (Mickey Rourke), returns to town to live a peaceful life, Rusty looks to him for guidance and direction in his aimless life, while others around him think that his brother is completely unhinged.

Rumble Fish is a highly underrated Coppola film and an adaptation of the 1975 novel by the same name also written by S.E. Hinton. While Dillon is flawless, Rourke effortlessly dominates Rumble Fish with his utterly fierce performance as Motorcycle Boy, who is depicted as a God-like figure to those around him but is secretly a wounded soul trying to make amends with his destructive past.

6 'The Rainmaker' (1997)

Starring Matt Damon, Claire Danes, and Danny DeVito