While Frankenstein's monster has some iconic renditions in film, his TV versions are just as interesting.

Frankenstein's monster is one of horror’s most beloved (and feared) creatures. A creature born out of the parts of dead human tissue by a mad scientist has frightened, fascinated, and broken the hearts of audiences worldwide. Yet, while his history in literature and cinema is well-documented, one overlooked aspect of the creature’s legacy is his appearances on TV.

RELATED: Mary Shelley's Biopic About the Creation of ‘Frankenstein’ In the Works

Whether using an appearance inspired by Mary Shelley’s original descriptions or the famous Boris Karloff look, the monster has popped up on TV numerous times. Sometimes he’s the central villain, and sometimes he assists other heroes as a designated “good monster”; other times, he becomes the hero of his own story.

Don Megowan — 'Tales of Frankenstein' (1958)

Tales of Frankenstein was a pilot for a series that was never picked up but deserved an honorable mention. Dr. Frankenstein (Anton Driffing) has revived the creature (Don Megowan) once again. Still, given that the monster has the brain of a murderer, he decides to replace it with that of a more intelligent and noble person.

RELATED: How 'Son of Frankenstein' Was a Sequel Designed to Game Universal Out of Tons of Cash

The monster himself appears in only a few scenes and doesn’t get nearly enough development to leave much of a new impression. Instead, Megowan is put into the familiar Boris Karloff makeup and acts as the same destructive brute the monster is usually typecast as.

Howard Morris — 'Groovie Goolies' (1970-72)

One of several monster mashups intended for a younger audience, Groovie Goolies, was a Filmation series that ran for 16 episodes and would cross over with the likes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the Looney Tunes. In the show, “Drac” (Larry Storch), “Frankie” (Howard Morris), and “Wolfie” (Howard Morris) live together with all sorts of spooks in a boarding house called Horrible Hall.

Frankie was the head of the Muscle-leum Gymnasium, played drums, and led a secret identity as the superhero Super Ghoul. Voiced with a Frankenberry-esque accent, Frankie was the simplest and most easy-going of the trio.

Scott Adsit — 'Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole' (2010-2012)

Mary Shelley’s Franhenhole was an Adult Swim stop-motion comedy series revolving more around the doctor himself than his creations. Still, his most famous creation had to pop in every now and again, voiced quite well by Scott Adsit.

This Frankenstein Creation (not monster, he hates being called that) is an outlier among other versions of the character. This creation is an alcoholic drama queen who continually moans over his unnatural existence—even though the rest of town is already used to him. His creator is far less scared of him and sees him as a nuisance.

Vincent Perez — 'Frankenstein' (2004 Made For TV Film)

This campy TV movie leans more on the action side than other versions of the story. In modern-day New Orleans, it re-imagines Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Thomas Kretschmann) as a serial killer and the creature, now calling himself Deucalion (Vincent Perez), as a hero.

When local detectives learn Victor is attempting to create an army of monsters to take over the world, they find themselves aided by Deucalion, sharing the goal of killing the mad doctor. Perez does an appropriate job of turning the creature into a vigilante anti-hero, even if the end result is somewhat silly.

John Shuck — 'The Halloween That Almost Wasn’t' (1979)

One of the most beloved cult Halloween specials is a spooky delight for the whole family. The plot revolves around Dracula and his fellow monsters attempting to save Halloween before it disappears forever. Frankenstein's monster himself (John Shuck) is a supporting character in the piece, taking after Boris Karloff in appearance and Herman Munster in personality.

RELATED Top 10 Classic Universal Monster Movies As Rated By Rotten Tomatoes

As many of the monsters have become more funny than scary, the monster has become inspired by a film (heavily implied to be Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein) and taken up tap dancing. While much of the screen time is taken up by Judd Hirsch’s Dracula, Shuck’s Frankenstein is amusing and fun.

Brad Garrett — 2016 Apple Christmas Commercial

For once, the monster gets a happy ending. In this commercial for Apple, the creature lives alone in a small shack on a mountain overlooking a modern village. He plays a small music box on his iPhone, then heads down to greet the surprised townspeople.

The others don’t know what to make of him as he puts two Christmas lights in his neck bolts and sings, “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays.” But when a neck bolt goes out, a kind little girl fixes it, and the whole village is soon singing along. It’s a heartwarming commercial, and Brad Garrett does a beautiful job of selling the monster’s loneliness and childlike delight.

Peter Crombie — 'House of Frankenstein' Miniseries (1997)

This was a miniseries that attempted to revive the trio of Frankenstein, the vampire, and the werewolf, albeit under mostly different origins and identities. The titular House of Frankenstein is a nightclub in modern-day Los Angeles owned by a reclusive vampire moonlighting as a serial killer.

The monster himself (Peter Crombie) is found by the vampire frozen in a block of ice, and he promptly thaws out, escapes, and eventually teams up with the heroes. While Karloff-like in his design and behavior, Crombie adds enough of his own performance style and appearance to make for a unique character interpretation.

Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster — 'The Munsters' (1964 - 66)

While not precisely Frankenstein's monster himself, the Munster household’s patriarch still holds the character's image on television. Made by a mad scientist in Transylvania, Herman embodies the physical and emotional characteristics of the monster to a tee (albeit far less prone to anger and violence).

He’s tall, childish, and ultimately not a bad guy at all. In some respects, Herman could be what the monster would have turned out if he had been understood and surrounded by loving people, not immediately put off by his frightening appearance. Fred Gwynne’s tall stature and charming performance help make that comforting image a reality.

Luke Goss — 'Frankenstiein' (2004 Miniseries)

The 2004 Hallmark miniseries is one of the most faithful adaptations of the novel to date, telling more or less the same story with more of a dramatic edge than a straight horror piece. To that end, the monster is an intelligent, articulate being who acts with destructive intent while a tortured and tragic being.

Luke Goss’ performance as the creature seems somewhat stilted, but it’s appropriate for the character as his mere existence is unnatural. While he may not be the most physically intimidating, his anguish and his hate come through in his delivery.

Rory Kinnear — 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

The monster became one of the central characters in this crossover series themed around classic horror characters, meeting the likes of Dorian Gray and Mr. Hyde. Taking far more after Shelley than Karloff, this creature has a few scars on his face, long dark hair, and pale skin. He’s not even the tallest in the central cast.

This creature, usually calling himself John Clare or Caliban, is an emotional wreck who cannot feel passionate toward anyone—except for the hatred he feels against his creator. Rory Kinnear plays Caliban with tenderness and personal longing but holds a quiet sense of menace about him, almost like he’ll snap once the wrong thing gets said.

KEEP READING: 'Lisa Frankenstein' Casts Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest and Liza Soberano