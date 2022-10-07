Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has no shortage of inventive deaths. A villain like Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) would never be caught sticking to the basics, not with the entirety of the Dream World at his sharpened fingertips. However, that begs the question, what are the greatest Freddy Krueger kills? The ones that we hold on to, that go all out with the gross-out, horrific body horror so much so that it sticks with us for years to come. We’ve curated a list of Freddy Krueger’s most iconic kills (and a few of his beloved one-liners) just in time for your spooky month rewatch. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the carnage.

RELATED: 'Nightmare on Elm Street's Lisa Wilcox and Tuesday Knight Reunite in Terrifying Trailer for 'The Bloody Man'

Grady in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Image via New Line Cinema

Freddy’s Revenge is certainly not a fan favorite, seeing as all previous lore set up by the first film is tossed out the window. However, there is one death sequence that stands out among the rest (even if it wasn’t at all similar to Freddy’s usual M.O). Grady’s death scene is an ode to body horror and an excellent display of practical effects. In this sequel, Freddy kills teens not through dreams, but by possessing Jesse (Mark Patton), a teenage boy who moved into the old Thompson house. Panicked, Jesse instructs his friend Grady (Robert Rusler) to watch over him as he sleeps to ensure he doesn’t kill again. Unlucky for Grady, he falls asleep and becomes Krueger’s next victim. In an Alien-esque fashion, Freddy Krueger bursts from Jesse’s chest and Grady is forced to watch, trapped inside the room with him. Using his razor-claw glove, Freddy tears through Grady’s chest with enough force to rip into the door as Grady’s parents desperately try to help him. While certainly not the most inventive death on this list, the pure fear in Grady’s eyes as he awaits his inevitable doom is enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine.

Greta in A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Image via New Line Cinema

Greta’s death is easily one of Freddy Krueger’s most cruel and sadistic kills. Greta (Erika Anderson), an aspiring model, falls asleep at a dinner party her overbearing mother is hosting to promote her modeling career. It’s clear throughout the film the two have a strenuous relationship, particularly when it comes to food. That’s what makes this scene especially heinous. Krueger force-feeds Greta her own intestines until her cheeks are swollen, and she chokes to death. Worse than this, he also humiliated her with illusions of party-goers and her own mother laughing hysterically at her denigration. It’s all of Greta’s worst fears wrapped up into one horrific last meal. The scene is truly disgusting and one of the most difficult kills to watch. Greta deserved better.

Dan in A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Dan’s (Danny Hassel) death scene is one of Freddy’s most complex dream sequences. And was gruesome enough to have been seriously edited down to avoid an X-rating. After receiving a panicked phone call from his girlfriend Alice (Lisa Wilcox), Dan rushes off and finds himself trapped in a dream. His truck comes to life, with the seatbelts strapping him down and the pedal twisting around his foot. Krueger taunts him in the passenger seat and forces him into a head-on collision where Dan is thrown from the car. Relatively unhurt, Dan finds a motorcycle and uses it to escape. However, the bike begins to fuse with Dan, threading wires through his flesh and his skin melting off his body as he screams in agony. He awakens back inside his truck just in time for another collision, this time, killing him instantly. This death is even more heartbreaking when you realize that Dan never found out he was going to be a father.

Joey in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Image via New Line Cinema

I don’t know about you, but the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise gave me an unhealthy fear of waterbeds. Joey’s death scene in particular can attest to that. After falling asleep in his bed one night, Joey (Rodney Eastman) has a dream where the gorgeous model from the poster on his wall is naked and swimming inside his waterbed. Intrigued, Joey moves in for a closer look, only for Freddy to burst through the plastic and drag Joey down into the water. The water turns red as it fills with Joey’s blood, and it serves as something of an ode to Glen’s (Johnny Depp) death in the original film. The next morning, Joey’s mother pulls back his sheets to find Joey dead, trapped inside the waterbed. Joey’s death serves to show you should never let your guard down around Freddy Krueger — he’s never really dead, is he?

Jennifer in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Image via New Line Cinema

Jennifer’s (Penelope Sudrow) dream sequence was a great ode to horror cinema, seeing as her character aspired to be an actress. Her death is inspired by Poltergeist, with her costuming similar to Carol Anne’s when she gets sucked into the TV screen. After the TV goes static, Jennifer (wearing her blonde hair out and a girlish nightgown) comes closer to inspect, only to be grabbed and lifted by robotic hands while Freddy’s head pops out of the top of the TV set. Freddy uses these arms to shove Jennifer’s head into the TV set, electrocuting and killing her. This Freddy kill became as iconic as it did purely from an adlibbed line from Robert Englund. Right before he kills Jennifer, Freddy’s line was simply “This is it, Jennifer. Your big break on TV!”, however, Englund added the “Welcome to Primetime, bitch!” — making this a highly quoted line of the franchise and beloved Freddy one-liner.

Taryn in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Image via New Line Cinema

To anyone with a fear of needles, it’s best to avoid watching this death. After entering a dream in order to rescue Joey from Freddy, Taryn (Jennifer Rubin) becomes separated from the group and runs into Freddy. The two engage in a knife fight, which Taryn fairs well in until Freddy uses her worst nightmare against her. As Taryn used to be a drug-user, Freddy’s blade-fingers transform into needles. Her previous needle scars reappear and are disgusting, engorged, blinking sores on her arms that seriously trigger your trypophobia. Freddy impales Taryn with the needles, injecting her with the strange blue substance and killing her. Taryn was a resident badass and held her own pretty well when cornered by Freddy, which makes her death even more disappointing.

Phillip in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Sleepwalker and puppeteer Phillip (Bradley Gregg) has by far one of the hardest to watch death scenes for the squeamish. Infamous for his sleepwalking, Phillip’s roommate Kincaid (Ken Sagoes) doesn’t bat an eye when Phillip leaves the room in his sleep. Little does he know, Freddy Krueger has slashed open his arms and legs and is puppeteering Phillip using his veins/tendons. The sight is truly horrific as he forces Phillip to stand at the edge of the tower. Worse still, the only witness to this is the mute Joey who does everything in his power to alert the hospital staff. However, it’s too late, and the hospital’s residents watch on screaming as Freddy severs the strings and leaves Phillip to fall to his death. This death traumatized the rest of group and, unfortunately for them, is written of as a freak accident. The pure helplessness of Joey and the others in this scene is what makes this Freddy kill so memorable.

Tina in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Image via New Line Cinema

Tina (Amanda Wyss) really seemed like she was going to be our final girl. The film begins revolving around Tina and her nightmares, but much like Marion in Psycho, we’re thrown for a loop as she’s the first one dead. In her final nightmare, Freddy chases her through an alley back to her house. Unable to get inside, Freddy takes her down and the two wrestle until Freddy gets the upper hand and slices into her chest. Her thrashing wakes her boyfriend Rod (Jsu Garcia), who watches as invisible claws rip through Tina’s body and send her sprawling onto the ceiling. It’s an awful death to watch as Rod screams her name, unable to help her as she falls to the bed dead. Funnily enough, this scene was inspired by the musical Royal Wedding, in which Fred Astaire performs a dance number in a rotating room. So, they built a rotating set to give the illusion of Tina being dragged up onto the ceiling, making for one of the most memorable scenes in the entire franchise.

Debbie in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Now, Debbie (Brooke Thiess) wasn’t the nicest girl, but she in no way deserved the gruesome end that she met. Freddy visits her in her dreams while she’s lifting weights and pushes her barbell down far enough to break her elbows. Her arms then fall off and begin to sprout insect legs. In a panic, Debbie runs away and finds herself trapped in a box with orange glue covering the floor. It’s a roach trap. As Debbie becomes stuck to the glue, her body fully transforms into a hideous cockroach while she screams in agony. Freddy then crushes the box, effectively ending her life. For someone with an intense fear of bugs, this scene is especially horrific, which makes it even worse knowing Debbie hated bugs.

Glen in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Image via New Line Cinema

There really is no beating the classics, and Glen’s nightmarish death sequence is proof of that. Whenever anyone thinks of A Nightmare on Elm Street, this death is usually what first springs to mind. After plotting with final girl Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) on how to defeat Freddy Krueger, Glen resolves to stay awake for the night until they can complete their plan later that night. However, Glen accidentally falls asleep watching TV and listening to music, falling victim to Freddy. His bed turns into some sort of sinkhole, dragging Glen and his TV down into the hole. After a moment, a geyser of blood sprays out, singifying a brutal end to Glen. This scene was truly an accomplishment in horror practical effects, using 500 gallons of blood. Although, there was a mishap while shooting which caused a mini blood tsunami and resulted in a blackout on set. Thankfully, they were able to salvage this iconic scene.