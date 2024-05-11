Crunchyroll has a truly ani-mazing selection for its Ani-May celebration. You probably already know that Crunchyroll is the streaming service to get for practically all of your anime needs. Subscribers have access to some of the best-animated stories from Japan ever created, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, and hundreds more.

Those shows alone make a Crunchyroll subscription worth a purchase, but let's say you haven't subscribed to Crunchyroll yet and want to sample some of what the service has to offer. Well, for their Ani-May event this month, some of the services finest shows are available to watch and stream completely free of charge. Wondering which shows you should start with? Here are seven of the best free shows you can watch on Crunchyroll this month.

'Chainsaw Man'

(2022)

Image via MAPPA

Genres: Action, Adventure Creators: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hiroshi Seko

Starting things off with one of the bloodiest animated shows you'll ever watch, Chainsaw Man is a brutal entry into the massively popular superhero genre. In a world where the existence of demons is commonplace in society, a dying young man named Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) fuses with hiw own pet demon. The result transforms Denji into half-man, half-chainsaw, and he plans on using his serrated motorized blades to exact vengeance on the world's criminals. He's especially keen on getting even with the shadowy individuals he once trusted that left him for dead. Chainsaw Man is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Release Date October 11, 2022 Cast Kikunosuke Toya , Suzie Yeung , Ryan Colt Levy , Tomori Kusunoki Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Cowboy Bebop'

(1998-1999)

Close

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure Creators Shin'ichirô Watanabe and Hajime Yatate

When you think of science fiction in anime, Cowboy Bebop is probably the very first thing that comes to mind. Along with Ghost in the Shell and Akira, the hit series helped lay the groundwork for the cyberpunk sub-genre, with its dark and twisted sci-fi universe feeling grounded and relatable. The show primarily follows the various missions and exploits of Spike Spiegel (Kôichi Yamadera) and his crew of bounty hunters as they bring in some of this sci-fi dystopia's deadliest criminals. It's a dangerous if not lucrative lifestyle, but one job the team takes on may be too much for them to handle. Cowboy Bebop is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) The futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners. Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End'

(2023-)

Image via Madhouse

Genres: Fantasy, Adventure, Drama Creators: Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada

Most fantasy adventure stories follow a band of heroes as they go on an epic quest to vanquish an evil foe. That's more or less how the story of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End begins, but where the acclaimed series sets itself apart from other fantasy tales by taking place after that epic quest has already taken place. The titular elvish protagonist Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki) and her band of companions successfully defeated the most dangerous force in the land, but now they have to adapt to everyday life following their daring journey. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End An elf and her friends defeat a demon king in a great war. But the war is over, and the elf must search for a new way of life. Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Mallorie Rodak , Jason Douglas , Clifford Chapin , Chris Guerrero , Jill Harris , Jordan Dash Cruz Main Genre Anime Creator(s) Tsukasa Abe , Kanehito Yamada Writers Tomohiro Suzuki

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Vinland Saga'

(2019-2023)

Image Via NHK General TV

Genres: Action, Fantasy, Adventure Creator: Makoto Yukimura

Vinland Saga could almost be called an anime version of The Northman. Vikings aren't a concept that is often adapted for the anime genre, but the violent and unforgiving world of Nordic society is a perfect fit for an anime revenge series. Starting from when he was only a boy, Thorfinn's (Yûto Uemura) life has been filled to the brim with death and tragedy. Now a grown man, he seeks to find the source of this tragedy and probe himself as a true warrior. Vinland Saga is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Following a tragedy, Thorfinn embarks on a journey with the man responsible for it to take his life in a duel as a true and honorable warrior to pay homage. Release Date July 6, 2019 Cast Yûto Uemura , Mike Haimoto , Shinya Takahashi , Alejandro Saab , Hiroki Gotô , Aleks Le , Kaiji Tang , Michael C. Pizzuto Main Genre Anime Seasons 2

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files'

(1992-1995)

Image via Crunchyroll

Genres: Action, Adventure, Supernatural Creator: Yoshihiro Togashi

Have you ever watched R.I.P.D. and wished it was...you know...good? Well then Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files is the show for you, and it's also one of the few anime shows that has a pretty good live-action iteration. Yûsuke Urameshi (Nozomu Sasaki) was a young, troubled teen who proved himself as something more when he saved a kid from a rapidly approaching car. Yûsuke did not survive, and as such, is sent to the underworld. Instead of enjoying his time in the afterlife, the underworld's leaders see something within Yûsuke and grant him the title of an Underworld Detective, being tasked with tracking down renegade demons that are still wreaking havoc in the mortal world. Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Yu Yu Hakusho The story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a delinquent junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights. He dies after saving a child in a car accident, and gets resurrected to serve as an investigator of the supernatural. Release Date December 14, 2023 Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Cast Takumi Kitamura , Shuhei Uesugi , Jun Shison , Kanata Hongô Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Dr. Stone'

(2019-)

Image via Crunchyroll

Genres: Action, Adventure Creators: Boichi and Riichiro Inagaki

Dr. Stone perhaps has one of the most unique concepts and worlds of any anime series on this list, which is an achievement in it of itself. The world in question one where almost the entirety of the world's population has been petrified, with nearly every living being on Earth being encased in rock and stone. It's a grim reality for this so-called "Stone World", but luckily, there is a young genius named Senku Ishigami (Yûsuke Kobayashi) who seems to have found a way to reverse these unusual petrification effects. Dr. Stone is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dr. Stone Release Date August 25, 2019 Cast Ayumu Murase , Karin Takahashi , Kengo Kawanishi Main Genre Anime Seasons 3

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Solo Leveling'

(2024-)

Image via Crunchyroll

Genre: Action, Adventure Creator: Chugong

Last but not least, Solo Leveling is the most recent show on this list, and is already making waves as an exciting new anime series. In a world where monsters run rampant, Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) hopes to prove themselves as a worthy hunter. Doing so will take our hero on an exciting journey and evolution where they may become one of the most respected warriors in all the land. Solo Leveling is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling In a world of gifted hunters and monsters, a weak hunter Sung Jinwoo gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program, leading him to become one of the strongest hunters and conquering even the strongest dungeons. Release Date January 6, 2024 Cast Aleks Le , Taito Ban Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Studio A-1 Pictures

Watch on Crunchyroll