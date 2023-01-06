A particularly good period for moviemaking, the golden age of Hollywood is undoubtedly one of the most popular eras in the film industry. From the mid-1920s to the early 1960s, filmmaking was thriving – Hollywood stars oozed charm, glamour, and unmatched talent. Although it's been a while since all the classic films we now love finished production, most of them have carved a legacy so strong that it stands the test of time today.

There are a lot of essential, timeless classic Hollywood films that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. Unfortunately, finding a streaming service that provides audiences with these gems can be difficult. Not to worry, though: luckily for viewers, thanks to a few YouTube channels like Retrospective and Feature Film, these favorite oldies are out in the open for anyone to see. From thrillers like Rebecca to Westerns like The Magnificient Seven, these are some of the best free old movies on YouTube that are great Hollywood classics worth checking out.

21 'Storm in a Teacup' (1937)

Directed by Ian Dalrymple and Victor Saville

Directed by Ian Dalrymple and Victor Saville and starring Vivien Leigh in the lead role, this British satire follows a local politician in Scotland who tries to break the reporter who wrote a negative story about him (and who is also in love with his daughter).

Storm in a Teacup is a humorous film with strong performances, perfect for rom-com enthusiasts. Leigh definitely stands out as she shows her range as an actress and does a great job alongside Ralph Richardson. The way Storm in a Teacup subtly critiques social norms and class differences, particularly when it comes to small-town politics, is a strong aspect that makes it more than a regular comedy film. Despite its outdated humor, Dalrymple and Saville’s movie is still enjoyable for fans of the genre.

20 'The Little Princess' (1939)

Directed by Walter Lang and William A. Seiter

Shirley Temple’s memorable performance in The Little Princess is one of its stand-out elements, as she plays a little girl left by her father in an exclusive seminary for girls as he fights in the Second Boer War. When he is presumed dead, Sara finds herself forced to become a servant.

Considering that she was the biggest child star of the era, Temple’s involvement in The Little Princess did not go unnoticed, with her emotional efforts capturing the hearts of viewers. However, Lang and A. Seiter’s film is great for many reasons: Sara’s highly moving, timeless story — based on Burnett’s book and exploring themes of hope and resilience that may resonate with some viewers — in addition to the beautiful production design, are at the top of the list.

19 'House on Haunted Hill' (1959)

Directed by William Castle

A perfect pick for the spooky season, House on Haunted Hill throws the horror, mystery, and crime genres into the mix. It follows a millionaire who offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, sinister, rented house overnight with him and his wife. The cast includes Vincent Price (none other than the iconic voice behind Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video), Carol Ohmart, and Richard Long.

Thanks to its blend of campy and supernatural elements, William Castle’s suspenseful film has garnered a cult following over the years. Many important aspects contributed to the movie’s high entertainment value, starting with its atmospheric setting through its unsettling decor and Castle’s unique style to Long and Price’s performances, which were charismatic enough to elevate it to higher grounds.

18 'Dear Murderer' (1947)

Directed by Arthur Crabtree

Starring Eric Portman and Greta Gynt, this slightly overlooked but enjoyable British film noir directed by Arthur Crabtree sees a businessman hatch a plan to kill his cheating wife's lover and make it look like suicide.

Despite its dark plot, Dear Murderer is an elegant, sophisticated film guaranteed to appeal to anyone who enjoys the genre, as it provides audiences with a well-written mystery best enjoyed late at night. It also benefits from funny bits, featuring a good dose of sarcastic British humor and other fun moments. While it does not differ much from other films in the category Crabtree’s movie surely helps pass the time. Furthermore, the acting performances, costumes, hair, and makeup are noteworthy, too.

17 'Sapphire' (1959)

Directed by Basil Dearden

Another addition to the best old English movies is Sapphire, a 1959 drama that is also worth mentioning that explores themes of racism by focusing on the investigation of two Scotland Yard detectives of the murder of a young woman of mixed race who had been passing as white. As they get to know the suspects, the detectives unearth an entrenched sludge of racial prejudice and bigotry.

Frequently described as an “ahead-of-its-time” film for the sensitive themes it tackles, Sapphire, which stars Nigel Patrick, Yvonne Mitchell, Michael Craig, and Paul Massie, is undoubtedly worth checking out — especially considering how easily available for audiences to stream it is. All in all, Basil Dearden’s film is bold and daring, with great execution to match its intriguing, thought-provoking plot.

16 'Man with a Million' (1954)

Directed by Ronald Neame

Originally titled The Million Pound Note, Ronald Neame's comedy depicts the story of an American sailor (Gregory Peck) who, out of pure luck, is fortunate enough to be passing by two rich gentlemen who have the idea of distributing a £1,000,000 in the form of a single banknote to a random stranger.

Man with a Million is essentially a highly entertaining film that shows the audience how an extremely wealthy person doesn't have to work and can live off just by showing off the good fortune in his possession. A hilarious watch through and through, Neame's 1954 movie is a great social commentary that provides viewers with a good time.

15 'The Suspect' (1944)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

Directed by Robert Siodmak, this 1944 classic American film noir follows an unhappily married man (Charles Laughton) who engages in a flirtation with a much younger woman (Ella Raines) in 1902 London. When their relationship is discovered by his wife (Rosalind Ivan), she threatens to expose the two. Fearing that the word spreads and a scandal arises, Philip knows exactly what he will do.

If there is something The Suspect does seamlessly, it is delivering fantastic performances from everyone involved (including, of course, Laughton's impeccable talent). Apart from that, this top-notch, captivating domestic drama also relies on a very well-written plot that will likely surprise and exceed many viewers' initial expectations.

14 'Jane Eyre' (1943)

Directed by Robert Stevenson

While this 1943 film adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name may not be on the same level as the 2011 one (especially for audiences who like modern films), the Robert Stevenson picture is certainly worthwhile. As expected, the story centers around the titular character, played by Joan Fontaine, hired by the lord of a mysterious manor house, Edward Rochester (Orson Welles in one of his best roles), and tasked to care for his young daughter.

Jane Eyre is a solid adaptation of a classic literary tale, which, like many other great classics on this list, is available to stream for free on the digital platform. Stevenson's black-and-white film's stunning cinematography of the brooding Jane Eyre plays a huge part in what makes it appealing. However, the acting performances — particularly by Fontaine, who brings the heroine to life flawlessly — are also worth a mention.