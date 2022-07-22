Approximately 500 hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Funny cat videos, behind-the-scenes clips of Hollywood smashing hits, and instructional "how-to's" are a few of the videos that are added to YouTube daily.

Viewers can find both paid and free full-length movies on YouTube. Viewers who investigate YouTube's features might even come across documentaries such as The French Jack the Ripper or Crime Investigation Australia - Moorhouse Horrors. Besides movies, there are a few TV shows (reality and sitcoms) that are added to YouTube's catalog. While the TV shows on YouTube aren't new and only include a few seasons, it still offers viewers a chance to revisit popular shows or explore ones that have been popular during that time. Not to mention, these TV shows are free (with occasional ads).

'Relic Hunter' (1999 - 2002) — 6.4/10

Image via Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC)

Sydney Fox (Tia Carrere) can be easily compared to Indiana Jones or even be his counterpart. She was an archeology professor at a University in Chicago and an adventurous relic hunter. She searched for historical artifacts and intended to return the artifacts to their rightful place in museums or to the person who should rightfully own them.

Unlike Indiana Jones, where Indiana Jones' adventures extended across four movies (and an upcoming fifth movie), Syndey's adventures spanned three seasons. Each episode focused on Syndey and her trusted assistants searching for a lost artifact before someone else found it. Relic Hunter earned an average score of 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb based on about 6,873 IMDb user reviews.

'H2O: Just Add Water' (2006 - 2010) — 7.2/10

Image via Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC)

Emma (Claire Holt), Rikki (Cariba Heine), and Cleo (Phoebe Tonkin) were three Australian teenagers that had pretty normal lives. When one night on Mako Island, during a full moon, the three girls changed into mermaids. Besides having a golden tail appear every time they made contact with water, they could manipulate water.

Turning into a mermaid and having mermaid powers might be the dream for a few young viewers. Yet, it had its drawbacks for Emma, Rikki, and Cleo; they weren't allowed to share the news with everyone. If they didn't know what caused this phenomenon, other people who found out would want to experiment on them and find the cause as to why they turned into mermaids. Based on about 15,154 IMDb user's reviews, H2O: Just Add Water (2006 - 2010) scored 7.2 out of 10, and in 2008 the show won Best Visual Effects at the Australian Film Institute.

'Blood Ties' (2007) — 7.2/10

Image via Insight Film Studios

Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel, and Chloe Decker, an LAPD detective, formed an unlikely duo that solved homicide cases in Los Angeles in the TV series Lucifer (2016-2021). Yet these two weren't the only unusual detective pair in television history. On the short-lived TV show Blood Ties (2007), Vicki Nelson (Christina Cox) was an investigator that paired up to solve mysteries with Henry Fitzroy (Kyle Schmid), a vampire.

Blood Ties was based on the book written by Tanya Huff, where Vicki specialized in solving supernatural cases. Vicki previously had experience working as a homicide detective but left her job after deteriorating eyesight. Despite its premise and exploring supernatural wonders, Blood Ties was canceled after the first season. Blood Ties scored a 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb based on 6,751 IMDb user reviews.

'ALF' (1986 - 1990) — 7.4/10

Image via Alien Productions

Most visitors might remember E.T. from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial or The Great Gazoo from The Flintstones (1960-1966) when they think about non-scary alien creatures in movies and TV shows. ALF (Alien Life Form) from the show ALF happened to be a friendly alien too. Alf (Paul Fusco) was an alien from the planet Melmac who crash-landed in the Tanner Family's garage.

The friendly Tanner Family let Alf live with them since he couldn't return to his planet. However, Alf was allowed to stay as long as no one else saw him. The comedy series that guaranteed laughs from a sarcastic alien ran four seasons from 1986 to 1990, and all four seasons are available on YouTube. About 35,053 IMDb users gave ALF a 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Kitchen Nightmares' (2007 - 2014) - 7.5/10

Image via Granada Entertainment

What goes behind the kitchen doors of a typical restaurant? Customers would hope that behind the doors would be a staff of passionate chefs perfecting a delicious dish. Sadly, that might not be true for all restaurants. The FX's Show The Bear showed viewers how chefs wrestle their love of making food with their struggles and aspirations.

Kitchen Nightmares featured restaurants struggling to stay afloat, and their only hope was to ask Chef Gordon Ramsay to help them solve their problems. The first six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares can be found on YouTube for free. Based on 12,805 IMDb user reviews, Kitchen Nightmares scored a 7.5 out of 10.

'The Lost Room' (2006) - 8.1/10

Image via Lions Gate Films

Fans of the Netflix TV series Locke & Key already know that having a set of different, not replicable keys can only lead to doors that open weird universes. Detective Joe Miller (Peter Krause) wasn't aware of this phenomenon. While Detective Miller investigated a murder case, he was handed a key attached to a red key tag. This key could open any motel room.

Except anything brought into the room would disappear the next time, the room was opened. However, solving the mystery of the door led to even quirkier individuals. The Lost Room was a miniseries with only three episodes that lasted about an hour and a half. The Lost Room earned an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb based on 32,202 IMDb user reviews.

'Unsolved Mysteries' (1987-2010) - 8.2/10

Image via Lifetime Television

UFOs? Ghost Ships? Satanic Cults? Cold Cases? Unsolved Mysteries has it all. The longest-running documentary series hosted by Robert Stack centered on retelling the stories and mysteries by incorporating interviews and re-enactments. Some of the mysteries on the show include the disappearance of the hijacker, D.B. Cooper, and the hauntings of Queen Mary.

Viewers helped solve some of these Unsolved Mysteries. Even though there are only the first six seasons available on YouTube, there are more episodes available on Pluto TV. Netflix rebooted the series in 2020, and there are currently two seasons available on Netflix. Unsolved Mysteries earned an 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb based on 5,862 IMDb user reviews.

'Heartland' (2007 -) — 8.4/10

Image via CBC

Since 2007, fans have followed the lives of Amy Fleming, her family, and their friends on the ranch in Alberta, Canada. Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), Samantha Louise "Lou" Fleming (Michelle Morgan), and Jack Bartlett (Shaun Johnston) own a generational ranch in Canada. In episode one, Amy learned that her mother died in a tragic car accident. As Amy coped with grief, she turned her focus to training and helping horses, a gift she inherited from her mother.

Throughout the show, various characters encountered challenges that impacted their loved ones and the community they lived in. Fans who enjoyed binge-watching the western Yellowstone (or are waiting for season 5) might enjoy watching the drama Heartland. There are six seasons of Heartland available on YouTube for free. Heartland scored 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb based on about 16,229 IMDb user reviews.

