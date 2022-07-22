Approximately 500 hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Funny cat videos, behind-the-scenes clips of Hollywood smashing hits, and instructional "how-to's" are a few of the videos that populate the successful video-sharing and social media platform. Viewers can find both paid and free full-length movies on YouTube. Those who investigate YouTube's features might even come across documentaries such as The French Jack the Ripper or Crime Investigation Australia - Moorhouse Horrors.

Besides movies, there are a few TV shows - reality and sitcoms - added to YouTube's catalog. While the TV options on YouTube aren't new and only include a few seasons, they still offer viewers a chance to revisit popular shows or explore ones that have been popular during that time; they are also free with occasional ads - just like any other YouTube video. While they all offer quaint entertainment, the best free shows on YouTube rise above "guilty pleasure" status to become genuinely gripping and engaging, thanks to their fascinating characters and intriguing plotlines.

9 'Heartland' (2007 - Present)

6 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via TNT

Since 2007, fans have followed the lives of Amy Fleming, her family, and their friends on the ranch in Alberta, Canada. Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), Samantha Louise "Lou" Fleming (Michelle Morgan), and Jack Bartlett (Shaun Johnston) own a generational ranch in Canada. In episode one, Amy learns her mother died in a tragic car accident. As Amy copes with grief, she turns her focus to training and helping horses, a gift she inherited from her mother.

An underrated show that deserves more praise, Heartland is warm and sweet, if a little safe. Throughout the show, various characters encounter challenges that impact their loved ones and the community they live in. Fans who enjoyed binge-watching the Western series Yellowstone might enjoy watching this Canadian drama. What Heartland lacks in high-stakes drama, it makes up for in heartwarming emotions.

Heartland Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Morena Baccarin, Kari Matchett, Treat Williams, Rockmond Dunbar, Dabney Coleman, Danielle Nicolet Genres Drama Seasons 9

Watch on YouTube

8 'Sanctuary' (2008 - 2011)

3 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via Tricon Films & Television

Damian Kindler's action sci-fi series Sanctuary provides audiences with a slightly disturbing take on the evolution of humanity. It revolves around Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping) and her team, who study the odd beings that most population dismisses as threatening.

Although Sanctuary might not be among the all-time best sci-fi shows, it is still a well-rated and engrossing show. It features decent visual effects, a compelling cast of characters, and above-average storylines that do their best to blend science fiction and mystery. Sanctuary isn't exactly Emmy-worthy, but it is an impressive low-budget sci-fi effort that will certainly help keep boredom at bay.

Sanctuary Release Date October 3, 2008 Cast amanda tapping, Robin Dunne, Christopher Heyerdahl, Ryan Robbins, Agam Darshi, Jim Byrnes, Jonathon Young Genres Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Seasons 4

Watch on YouTube

7 'Fear Itself' (2008 - 2009)

One season on YouTube for free

Image via NBC

The hit-or-miss 2008 horror anthology series Fear Itself breaks down films from premiere horror writers and directors into thirteen separate sixty-minute episodes. Among the most popular actors in the show are Oscar nominees Anna Kendrick, Jesse Plemmons, and Eric Roberts, plus Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss and familiar faces like Clifton Collins Jr. and Brandon Routh.

Although the series' quality oscillates from episode to episode, Fear Itself is a solid watch for those who are into horror and looking for a free way to spend their afternoon. The series delivers everything it promises, including a lot of blood and gore. An impressive collection of familiar faces further makes Fear Itself a worthy watch, even if its production values are more Lifetime than Blumhouse.

fear itself Release Date June 5, 2008 Genres Horror, Thriller Seasons 1

Watch on YouTube

6 'ALF' (1986 - 1990)

4 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via NBC

Most fans might remember E.T. from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial or The Great Gazoo from The Flintstones (1960 - 1966) when they think about the best aliens in movies and TV shows. However, chances are they will also think of ALF (Alien Life Form), the protagonist of the beloved 1980s show ALF. Alf (Paul Fusco) is an alien from the planet Melmac who crash-lands in the Tanner Family's garage. The Tanner Family let the friendly creature live with them as long as no one else saw him.

Alf offers guaranteed laughs from the sarcastic yet loveable alien. The show was a success and ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990. Now, Alf often ranks among the best 1980s sitcoms, thanks to its heartwarming approach and lighthearted comedy. Those looking for a sweet and funny show won't find a better option than this beloved 80s classic.

Watch on YouTube

5 'Blood Ties' (2007)

2 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via Image via Insight Film Studios

Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel, and Chloe Decker, an LAPD detective, form an unlikely crime-solving duo in Los Angeles in the TV series Lucifer (2016 - 2021). Yet, these two weren't the only unusual detective pair in television history. On the short-lived TV show Blood Ties, Vicki Nelson (Christina Cox) is an investigator paired up to solve mysteries with Henry Fitzroy (Kyle Schmid), a vampire.

Blood Ties was based on the book written by Tanya Huff, where Vicki specialized in solving supernatural cases. Despite its premise and exploration of supernatural wonders, it was canceled after two seasons. Blood Ties is a brilliant and endlessly entertaining guilty pleasure, going all-in on its ludicrous premise and capturing the supernatural angle with quaint and irresistible charm.

blood ties Release Date March 11, 2007 Cast Christina Cox, Dylan Neal, Kyle Schmid, Gina Holden, Françoise Yip Genres Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery Seasons 2

Watch on YouTube

4 'Kitchen Nightmares' (2007 - 2014)

6 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via Fox Network

What goes behind the kitchen doors of a typical restaurant? Customers would hope that behind the doors would be a staff of passionate chefs perfecting a delicious dish. Sadly, that might not be true for all restaurants. The FX's Show The Bear showed viewers how chefs wrestle their love of making food with their struggles and aspirations.

It wouldn't make sense not to mention Kitchen Nightmares when it comes to Outnumber shows. The series features restaurants struggling to stay afloat, with their only hope being to ask Chef Gordon Ramsay to help them solve their problems. Needless to say, Kitchen Nightmares is filled with savage takedowns by Ramsay that make it hilarious, stressful, and utterly addictive. Reality television might not offer the same challenging storylines as its scripted counterpart, but it has the same entertainment value.

Kitchen Nightmares Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Gordon Ramsay Genres reality TV Seasons 7

Watch on YouTube

3 'Unsolved Mysteries' (1987 - 2010)

9 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via NBC

UFOs? Ghost Ships? Satanic Cults? Cold Cases? The beloved paranormal TV show Unsolved Mysteries has it all. The longest-running documentary series hosted by Robert Stack centered on retelling the stories and mysteries by incorporating interviews and re-enactments. Some of the mysteries on the show include the disappearance of the hijacker, D.B. Cooper, and the hauntings of Queen Mary.

Viewers helped solve some of these mysteries, increasing the show's importance in the pop culture landscape. Unsolved Mysteries is an institution in the genre, and one of the best mystery shows on streaming, offering episodic stories that make it easy for fans to become engrossed and binge one chapter after the other. After all, who doesn't love a great mystery?

Watch on YouTube

2 'H2O: Just Add Water' (2006 - 2010)

3 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via ABC

One of the best mermaid media out there, H2O: Just Add Water follows Emma (Claire Holt), Rikki (Cariba Heine), and Cleo (Phoebe Tonkin), three Australian teenagers that had pretty normal lives. When one night on Mako Island, during a full moon, the three girls changed into mermaids. Besides having a golden tail appear every time they made contact with water, they could manipulate water.

Turning into a mermaid and having mermaid powers might be the dream for a few young viewers. Yet, it had its drawbacks for Emma, Rikki, and Cleo; they weren't allowed to share the news with everyone. H20: Just Add Water is lighthearted-fantasy done right. The show is small-scale, and its production values aren't the best. However, it offers enough escapism and humor to make it one of the best and most underappreciated series from the noughties.

Watch on YouTube

1 '21 Jump Street' (1987 - 1991)

5 seasons on YouTube for free

Image via Fox Network

Among the best shows on YouTube is 21 Jump Street, a 1980s crime drama series created by Stephen J. Cannell and Patrick Hasburgh centering around undercover police officer Tom Hanson and his police unit that specializes in youth crime.

Launching some teen TV stars into the 90s film industry, 21 Jump Street is one of the most popular from the 80s. The series stands the test of time and remains fairly entertaining even today, thanks to its focus on timeless teen issues and the surprisingly cool action it featured in most episodes. 21 Jump Street's legacy has only increased with the years, having even earned a spin-off series in 1990 (Booker) and a 2012 film adaptation starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. 21 Jump Street is among the best teen shows from the 80s, a precursor of the many entries into the genre during the 90s and 2000s, and the best show available on YouTube for free.

Watch on YouTube

NEXT: The Best Free Movies You Can Watch on YouTube Right Now