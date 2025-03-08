The price of eggs and gas is through the roof, rent is skyrocketing, and going to the movie theater with the family can cost you your firstborn. But you don’t have to spend your whole paycheck to enjoy some great movies on Prime Video. The platform offers a host of ad-supported films across the genre spectrum, from horror and sci-fi to delightful satire and period pieces. Here are the best Freevee movies on Prime Video to watch right now.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies and shows you can watch with a Prime Video subscription.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Cabin in the Woods’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10