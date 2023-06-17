In 2010, audiences were introduced to the story of Hiccup, an undersized teen with dreams of becoming a dragon slayer who injures a dragon and, instead of killing it, befriends it and changes his world forever. In 2014, the highly anticipated, How to Train Your Dragon 2, was released and exceeded audience expectations. Set five years after the first, Hiccup and his gang of friends are finally enjoying piece with their dragon companions and charting new unmapped territories as they explore the world together. But when they discover a secret cave home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, they will have to do whatever it takes to preserve the piece. Praised for its inventive animation and darker tone, this sequel is one to remember.

