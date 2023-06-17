In the past few years, streaming services have only seemed to multiply. Now every kind of cinephile can find their home with streamers like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. The only downside of this abundance of choice is its toll on your wallet. Amazon recently released a separate, ad-supported streaming platform to offset this growing problem. Freevee allows viewers to watch some of their favorite movies and new releases for free with ads. Freevee offers a range of titles, including classic award winners and contemporary box office hits. To save you hours of scrolling, here are 25 of the best titles they have to offer.

Dead Ringers

Run Time: 1 hr 55 min | Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Genevieve Bujold

American Psycho

Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Mary Harron

Cast: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Theroux

Promising Young Woman

Run Time: 1 hr 54 min | Director: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Coolidge

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Dean DeBlois

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera

The Act of Killing

Run Time: 2 hr 39 min | Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

Cast: Anwar Congo, Hernan Koto

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Run Time: 2 hr 26 min | Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Sam Claflin

Sing Street

Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Director: John Carney

Cast: Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor

Sophie’s Choice

Run Time: 2 hr 31 min | Director: Alan J Pakula

Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Peter MacNicol

Charade

Run Time: 1 hr 53 min | Director: Stanley Donen

Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Walter Matthau, James Coburn

Bowling for Columbine

Run Time: 2 hr | Director: Michael Moore

Cast: Michael Moore

Short Term 12

Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, Lakeith Stanfield

Priceless

Run Time: 1 hr 44 min | Director: Pierre Salvadori

Cast: Audrey Tautou, Gad Elmaleh

Eight Men Out

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: John Sayles

Cast: John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn

In A World…

Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: Lake Bell

Cast: Lake Bell, Demetri Martin, Fred Melamed, Ken Marino

Hotel Rwanda

Run Time: 2 hr 1 min | Director: Terry George

Cast: Don Cheadle, Sophie Okenedo, Nick Nolte, Joaquin Phoenix

Kajillionaire

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Miranda July

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins

Clockwatchers

Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: Jill Sprecher

Cast: Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Alanna Ubach

Open Your Eyes

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Alejandro Amenabar

Cast: Eduardo Noriega, Penelope Cruz

The Skeleton Twins

Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Director: Craig Johnson

Cast: Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Luke Wilson, Ty Burrell

The Lady Vanishes

Run Time: 1938 | Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Michael Redgrave, Margaret Lockwood

