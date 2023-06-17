In the past few years, streaming services have only seemed to multiply. Now every kind of cinephile can find their home with streamers like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. The only downside of this abundance of choice is its toll on your wallet. Amazon recently released a separate, ad-supported streaming platform to offset this growing problem. Freevee allows viewers to watch some of their favorite movies and new releases for free with ads. Freevee offers a range of titles, including classic award winners and contemporary box office hits. To save you hours of scrolling, here are 25 of the best titles they have to offer.
Dead Ringers
Run Time: 1 hr 55 min | Director: David Cronenberg
Cast: Jeremy Irons, Genevieve Bujold
It’s no wonder that Amazon decided to adapt this movie into a miniseries just this year starring Rachel Weisz. Dead Ringers has only grown in popularity and relevance throughout the years and have proven to be one of many bright spots in the illustrious career of David Cronenberg. The movie follows two twins, Beverly and Eliot Mantle, who run a successful fertility clinic together. Eliot, the more charismatic of the two, often beds the women they treat and passes them on to the more studious and introverted Beverly. But the results prove disastrous when Beverly begins a long-term relationship with one of these women. Based in part on a real-life case, this movie and Jeremy Irons’ dual performance will haunt you.
American Psycho
Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Mary Harron
Cast: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Theroux
In the 1990s, one of the most successful and controversial novels was American Psycho, but most studios were trepidacious at the least when it came to adapting it into a movie. Thanks to director Mary Harron and actor Christian Bale, they turned what could have been a misogynistic nightmare into an entertaining but chilling commentary on greed, masculinity, and violence. Bale plays Patrick Bateman, a New York investment banker with an obsessive proclivity for murder. Juxtaposing his double life as a serial killer by night and a high-power banker by day, Harron lampoons the dangerous consumerism of the Reagan era and the culture’s reverence for toxic male heroes.
Promising Young Woman
Run Time: 1 hr 54 min | Director: Emerald Fennell
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Coolidge
In the post #MeToo world, many movies tried and failed to put their finger on the pulse in a lasting way. Promising Young Woman is as entertaining as any thriller and as meaningful as any social movement. The film follows Cassie, a 30-year-old medical school dropout who spends most of her nights pretending to be a drunk, defenseless girl in a bar and shaming any man that tries to take advantage of her. When she meets a man from her past and begins a romance with him, pent-up trauma from her med school days comes to the fore, and she begins plotting revenge. Carey Mulligan has never been better, and Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-winning screenplay will leave you guessing.
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Dean DeBlois
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera
In 2010, audiences were introduced to the story of Hiccup, an undersized teen with dreams of becoming a dragon slayer who injures a dragon and, instead of killing it, befriends it and changes his world forever. In 2014, the highly anticipated, How to Train Your Dragon 2, was released and exceeded audience expectations. Set five years after the first, Hiccup and his gang of friends are finally enjoying piece with their dragon companions and charting new unmapped territories as they explore the world together. But when they discover a secret cave home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, they will have to do whatever it takes to preserve the piece. Praised for its inventive animation and darker tone, this sequel is one to remember.
The Act of Killing
Run Time: 2 hr 39 min | Director: Joshua Oppenheimer
Cast: Anwar Congo, Hernan Koto
Director Joshua Oppenheimer revolutionized the documentary genre by allowing his subjects to create their movie to detail their past as members of a government death squad. Filmed in Indonesia, two military heroes and war criminals decide to retell their story in a heroic propaganda film but slowly realize that their actions were not as patriotic as they thought. By allowing his subjects to control the narrative, the film unfolds in a way no one could have predicted, and the slow realization of a man who was previously convinced he was a hero is compelling and heartbreaking.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Run Time: 2 hr 26 min | Director: Francis Lawrence
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Sam Claflin
After the critical and commercial success of the first Hunger Games, it was hard to imagine any film in the series topping it. When The Hunger Games: Catching Fire was released, all fears were quelled, and director Francis Lawrence along with star Jennifer Lawrence created a movie that was darker and smarter than the last. Catching Fire begins with Katniss Everdeen returning home safe after winning the Hunger Games with Peeta, but she soon realizes her problems are not behind her. With rebellion in the air and the Capitol still in charge, Peeta and Katniss become targets of their authoritarian regime and must fight for their lives yet again. This is the best film in the series with incredible acting and dark political satire.
Sing Street
Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Director: John Carney
Cast: Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor
Studios have recently been churning out movies about famous rock ‘n’ roll stars and their passion for creation with films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman. However, the best film in recent years about the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n’ roll follows a fictional adolescent Irish boy. Sing Street takes place in Ireland in the 1980s and revolves around a young Irish boy named Conor who decides to start a band to win over a girl he has fallen head over heels in love with. From the director of other music love story classics like Once and Begin Again, John Carney brings Oscar-worthy skill to the camera and, thanks to his steady collaboration with his musician friends, creates a soundtrack worthy of a Grammy.
Sophie’s Choice
Run Time: 2 hr 31 min | Director: Alan J Pakula
Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Peter MacNicol
There is no contest when it comes to debates about Meryl Streep’s best work. Sophie’s Choice is undoubtedly her most magnificent performance, and even her other iconic roles in movies like The Devil Wears Prada, The Bridges of Madison County, or even Doubt will have to settle for a second-place slot. Streep plays Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish Holocaust survivor living in New York City with her tempestuous lover Nathan. When a shy young writer moves into her boarding house, she confronts the dark secrets of her past and the suffering she endured during the war. Streep famously learned Polish for the role and rightfully earned her Best Actress Oscar against other legends on the screen like Jessica Lange and Julie Andrews.
Charade
Run Time: 1 hr 53 min | Director: Stanley Donen
Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Walter Matthau, James Coburn
Commonly known as the best Hitchcock movie that Hitchcock never made, Charade is a perfect blend of comedy, thrills, and romance. The film begins with Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) meeting and falling for the charming Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) while on vacation in a ski resort. But when she returns home and finds her husband has been murdered, she and Peter must become amateur detectives to find the secrets of his death and save themselves. Hepburn and Grant’s chemistry is fantastic, and Stanley Donen’s direction turns this movie into a fun and unforgettable film.
Bowling for Columbine
Run Time: 2 hr | Director: Michael Moore
Cast: Michael Moore
No other filmmaker has been able to address contemporary and controversial political and social issues like Michael Moore. Since the 1980s, Moore has made a name for himself as a documentarian who could create charming and sobering films with a sense of purpose and humor. His Oscar-winning documentary, Bowling for Columbine, remains his best and most relevant work to date. The film centers around the gun control debate, specifically the Columbine High School Shooting in 1999. Moore interviews celebrities and activists about their views on the issue and outlines the damning role that lobbying groups like the NRA play in these tragedies.
Short Term 12
Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Cast: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, Lakeith Stanfield
Before Brie Larson was a bonafide action star in movies like Captain Marvel and Fast X or a universally acclaimed Oscar winner for her harrowing performance in Room, she made a name for herself in this touching and intimate indie drama. In Short Term 12, Larson plays Grace Howard, a supervisor at a group home for troubled teenagers. She gives herself over entirely to care for each child, but when a combative and abused teenage girl comes to stay, Grace is forced to face her own trauma and finally learn to do what she asks everyone else to do: opens up. Larson is magnetic and proves why she remains a mainstay in mainstream American movies.
Priceless
Run Time: 1 hr 44 min | Director: Pierre Salvadori
Cast: Audrey Tautou, Gad Elmaleh
Audrey Tautou may be most famous to American audiences for her performance in the classic French film Amelie, where she plays a lonely young Parisian dreamer. Still, one of her most charming roles came in the 2006 film, Priceless. The film centers around Jean, a timid waiter at a luxury hotel in Biarritz. When he has a one-night stand with a beautiful young gold digger named Irene (Tautou) after she mistakes him for a rich hotel guest, his life turns upside down. The film takes a lot of inspiration from the Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and you can see Holly Golightly’s spirit in every moment Tautou is on screen.
Eight Men Out
Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: John Sayles
Cast: John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn
Most passing baseball fans know the story of the 1919 World Series. The story goes that the highly talented Chicago White Sox team decided to forgo their principles and accept a deal with a group of big-time gangsters. They threw the game, were caught, and were rightfully punished for their unsportsmanlike behavior. Eight Men Out gives a different perspective to this story, showing the difficult situation that all professional athletes were put in at the time. Director John Sayles displays the far greater injustices that plagued the players, who were often paid less than they were worth and forced to retire without a safety net. Starring actors like John Cusack and Charlie Sheen, this movie will entertain and shock you!
In A World…
Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: Lake Bell
Cast: Lake Bell, Demetri Martin, Fred Melamed, Ken Marino
This is the perfect movie for anyone who misses the old days of TV and film, which relied on constant, over-explaining voiceover, ie the “in a world” voice. Directed by and starring Lake Bell, In a World is a charming indie comedy that focuses on one woman’s dream of becoming a voiceover star. Carol Solomon, a successful vocal coach, is often made to feel less than by her voice-over star father who often tells her that as a woman, she will never find work. Defying her father’s beliefs and Hollywood sexism, she decides to go for it and empower herself and others. It’s one of the best directorial comedy debuts in the last ten years and has the power to make Carol’s very odd and specific dream seem universal.
Hotel Rwanda
Run Time: 2 hr 1 min | Director: Terry George
Cast: Don Cheadle, Sophie Okenedo, Nick Nolte, Joaquin Phoenix
Often hard to watch but never frivolous, Hotel Rwanda, offers a sobering look at one of the worst atrocities in human history. The film takes place in Rwanda in 1994 at the beginning of a genocidal campaign that tore the country apart. Based on the autobiographical book of the same name by Paul Rusesabagina, it tells the story of Rusesabagina’s efforts to save his family as well as over 1,000 other refugees by providing rooms at the hotel he worked at. Don Cheadle rightfully earned his Oscar nomination and is responsible for this film’s sparks of hope and heroism in a story marked by unspeakable evil.
Kajillionaire
Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Miranda July
Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins
When it comes to the work of director Miranda July, you can expect a strange and heartfelt movie. Kajillionaire features one of the oddest dysfunctional families in recent memory. The film centers around Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), an emotionally-stunted 26-year-old woman who wants to live everyday life with a typical family but has no idea how to do it. Her con artist parents never gave her the love she wanted or deserved, and when a new woman decides to join their crew, Old Dolio, begins to question her role and her life. Evan Rachel Wood has never been better, and the film gives veteran actors Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins a chance to shine.
Clockwatchers
Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: Jill Sprecher
Cast: Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Alanna Ubach
Many people know and love Office Space, the 90s comedy about a few guys who suffer through a soul-sucking and dull office job, but few people know about the female counterpart, Clockwatchers. Centering around four female temp workers who become friends while working in a boring, fluorescent-lit office, Clockwatchers is a hilarious and sad movie. It’s a biting satire about the perils of being a woman in the workplace and how their bosses ignore low-level office workers. Featuring a cast of 90s actresses at the height of their powers, including Toni Collette and Parker Posey in one of their most memorable roles, this movie earns its cult status.
Open Your Eyes
Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Alejandro Amenabar
Cast: Eduardo Noriega, Penelope Cruz
Though it was later remade as Vanilla Sky, a Cameron Crowe film that received mixed to negative reviews at the time, the Spanish original, Open Your Eyes, was welcomed by both critics and audiences alike. Eduardo Noriega plays Cesar, a confident and wealthy young womanizer who meets his match when he falls for Sofia (Penelope Cruz), an up-and-coming actress who won’t fall for his usual tricks. After spending a magical night with her, his dreamlike life is turned into a nightmare when his jealous ex-girlfriend crashes his car and leaves him severely disfigured. What follows is an intricate science fiction story that delves into issues of vanity, love, and reality.
The Skeleton Twins
Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Director: Craig Johnson
Cast: Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Luke Wilson, Ty Burrell
In 2014, most audiences would agree that Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig were one of the best contemporary comedy duos thanks to their collective work on Saturday Night Live. However, most fans would not likely say they were accomplished dramatic actors until The Skeleton Twins hit theaters. The two star as siblings, Maggie and Milo, who haven’t seen each other in ten years. When Milo faces a near-fatal suicide attempt, he has to return home and reconnect with her sister, who appears to have a good life but is struggling. Hader and Wiig’s chemistry is off the charts, and they will have you in between fits of giggles and tears.
The Lady Vanishes
Run Time: 1938 | Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Cast: Michael Redgrave, Margaret Lockwood
Before Alfred Hitchcock came to Hollywood and made a name for himself with popular classics like North by Northwest, The Birds, and Vertigo, he was one of the most prominent directors in pre-war England. His most famous film in this pre-Hollywood phase of his career is The Lady Vanishes, which has been copied and retooled since its inception. The movie begins on a train when a young tourist realizes that her elderly companion has vanished. To uncover the mystery, she must seek the help of a cocky young musicologist to look for clues. This is one of Hitchcock’s best mysteries and works as a fantastic romantic comedy between the two amateur sleuths who seem to loathe each other.