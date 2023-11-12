New French Extremity refers to a variety of films produced since the dawn of the 21st century that feature violent and graphic content and explore challenging and taboo themes. The concept of New French Extremity coincided with the popularization of films within the Asian Extreme movement such as Battle Royale and Ichi the Killer and the American torture-focused 'spectacle horror' trend, including films such as Hostel and The Devil's Rejects.

Although not strictly a horror movement, many horror films are categorized as fitting the New French Extremity label. With their gory and graphic content, it is unsurprising that many of these extreme horror movies gained acclaim and controversy internationally as well as in their native country. Considering their originality, impact and overall quality, these are the best horror movies classified as New French Extremity.

10 'In My Skin' (2002)

Directed by Marina de Van

Written and directed by Marina de Van, In My Skin is a body horror/drama film often categorized as an early entry into the New French Extremity canon. The film stars de Van herself as Esther, a woman who becomes increasingly fixated on mutilating her body and removing her skin after an accident at a party sparks her curiosity. Due to Esther's obsession, her life begins to spiral out of control both professionally and interpersonally.

The film is slow-paced and subtle with intermittent sequences of grotesque body horror, such as a particularly uncomfortable dinner scene with Esther's professional contacts. Marina de Van is excellent in the lead role, portraying Esther's pain incredibly realistically and showcasing her fascination with self harm in a way that is both compelling and disturbing. Far less overtly graphic than many other New French Extremity horror films, although still providing plenty of blood, In My Skin is an unsettling psychological drama about a woman's destructive habits.

9 'Calvaire' (2004)

Directed by Fabrice Du Welz

Calvaire, also known as 'The Ordeal', is a French-Belgian horror movie directed by Fabrice Du Welz, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Romain Protat. The film follows a singer named Marc Stevens (Laurent Lucas) whose van breaks down in an isolated village, leading him to staying with and eventually being kidnapped by an unpredictable innkeeper named Mr. Bartel (Jackie Berroyer). Bartel quickly becomes enamored with Marc and forces him to fulfil the role of Bartel's ex-wife Gloria, dressing him in her old clothes and torturing him when he resists.

Far less graphic than other horror films classified as New French Extremity, Calvaire derives much of its horror from the unsettling and uncanny nature of Marc's environment, as it becomes increasingly clear that the entire village is swept up in impossible delusions. The film provides an interesting inversion of common horror tropes, placing its male protagonist in situations that are typically reserved for female characters. With its unique setting, strong lead performances and disturbing content, Calvaire is a deeply strange and excellent horror film.

8 'Frontier(s)' (2007)

Directed by Xavier Genz

Frontier(s), written and directed by Xavier Gens, is a French-Swiss horror film in the vein of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and House of 1000 Corpses. The film follows a young pregnant woman named Yas (Karina Testa) and her friends as they escape Paris in the midsts of political riots, only to find themselves in the clutches of a family of Nazi cannibals. Brutal from start to finish, the film explores themes of political extremism through the lens of ultraviolent action.

The film is a veritable bloodbath, containing one of horror's most messed up families and numerous graphic set-pieces involving meat hooks, shotguns and even a circular saw. While Frontier(s) provides extreme horror at its most extreme, it remains incredibly watchable, providing the perfect balance of downtime and catharsis alongside its more unrelenting sequences.

7 'Them' (2006)

Directed by Xavier Palud and David Moreau

Written and directed by David Moreau and Xavier Palud, Them (Ils) is a French-Romanian home invasion horror film. The movie follows Clementine (Olivia Bonamy) and Lucas (Michaël Cohen) - a French couple living in a remote country house in a Romania - as they are attacked by a mysterious gang of assailants in the middle of the night.

Despite being a part of the New French Extremity movement, Them does not feature graphic gore or extreme violence. Instead the film relies on an atmosphere of mystery and intensity, being rapidly paced and providing a genuinely transgressive twist when the killers are revealed. Them is a great, punchy home invasion horror that undoubtedly set the stage for later films in its subgenre such as The Strangers.

6 'Inside' (2007)

Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandra Bustillo

Inside (À l'intérieur in French) is a home invasion horror film directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo. The film follows Sarah (Alysson Paradis), a pregnant woman grieving the recent loss of her husband, on the night before she is due to give birth. When a mysterious stranger (Béatrice Dalle) - credited only as 'The Woman' - appears at her door and later breaks into the house, Sarah is forced to fight for her life and for her unborn child.

Inside is an intense and ultraviolent horror movie, featuring unimaginable amounts of blood. The central premise of a woman attempting to remove and kidnap another woman's unborn baby is horrifying on its own, and the film's stylish direction and fantastic lead performances from Paradis and Dalle greatly enhance its brutal impact. Despite its extremity, Inside is a surprisingly accessible film, following a recognizable structure and featuring relatable themes such as exploring the horrors of motherhood.

5 'Revenge' (2017)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

Revenge, a feminist take on the rape-revenge horror subgenre, is the debut feature of writer-director Coralie Fargeat. The film follows Jen (Matilda Lutz), a young woman who is assaulted and then left for dead by her wealthy boyfriend Richard (Kevin Janssens) and his friends, and then vows to hunt them down in revenge for what they did to her. Much of the film takes place in a Moroccan desert as Jen and her assailants stalk one another through the sandy cliff sides.

Despite her vulnerability, Jen is presented as a badass hero, with Fargeat citing films like Mad Max and the Rambo franchise as her inspirations for Jen's characterization. Subverting the male gaze and exploring the strength and endurance of women subjected to misogynistic violence, Revenge is a compelling and empowering thriller with plenty of blood to satisfy gorehound audience members.

4 'High Tension' (2003)

Directed by Alexandra Aja

High Tension (Haute Tension) is a slasher film directed by Alexandre Aja and co-written by Aja and Grégory Levasseur. The film stars Cécile de France as Marie and Maïwenn as Alex, two best friends who find themselves under siege by an unknown assailant. The film follows the women as a brutal home invasion takes place before Alex is kidnapped by the killer and Marie attempts to save her.

High Tension is most infamous for its twist ending which totally recontextualizes the events up to that point, and has been criticized for its problematic subtext. However, the film has great merit aside from this element, providing an incredibly intense viewing experience with its home invasion sequence being particularly frightening. Aja has gone on to make many successful American films due to the international exposure High Tension brought him, including alligator creature feature horror Crawl and the remake of Wes Craven's road trip horror movie The Hills Have Eyes.

3 'Titane' (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Titane is a Belgian-French body horror film written and directed by Julia Ducournau, who gained international attention with her debut feature Raw. Titane follows Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer who feels a disconnect from humanity and a connection to machines due to having a metal plate in her head. When Alexia falls pregnant with a half-car half-human hybrid child and is forced to go on the run due to her crimes, she poses as a runaway teenage boy, concealing her gender, pregnancy, and dark past.

The film tells a genuinely emotional story about gender, motherhood and isolation. Despite her monstrous actions, Alexia is a sympathetic protagonist who the audience comes to root for due to her tender relationship with her surrogate father Vincent (Vincent Lindon). The film is visually stunning and anchored by phenomenal performances, making it one of France's best recent horror films.

2 'Martyrs' (2008)

Directed by Pascal Laugier

Martyrs, written and directed by Pascal Laugier, is a horror film that follows Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) and Anna (Morjana Alaoui) on a revenge quest against the mysterious organization that tortured Lucie as a child. From their brutal home invasion to Anna's eventual endurance of the same abuse as Lucie, the film is intensely violent and highly nihilistic, but also features an empathetic streak through the tender relationship between the two women.

With a truly bleak ending and extremely violent content throughout the film, Martyrs is a deeply controversial but also acclaimed horror film. Although Laugier disputes the film's association with New French Extremity, it undoubtedly has a place in the 2000s extreme horror trend, being directly inspired by Eli Roth's Hostel. The film explores themes of pain and martyrdom, forcing the audience to experience every moment of Anna's brutal ordeal until both the character and the viewers feel no choice but to find transcendence through the misery.

1 'Climax' (2018)

Written and directed by Argentine-French filmmaker Gaspar Noé, Climax is a psychological horror film starring Sofia Boutella as Selva, a choreographer whose dance troupe is unknowingly spiked with enormous amounts of LSD. The characters are then plunged into a night of hellish insanity, plagued both by their psychedelic hallucinations and their paranoia about who may have spiked their sangria.

The film is famous for its unusual shoot in which much of the film was improvised by its cast - most of whom were dancers with no previous acting experience - and large portions were shot in continuous long takes. Gaspar Noé is a wildly talented and controversial director, known for the extreme and brutal content in his films as well as his unique filmmaking techniques such as the extensive use of strobes and floating, dreamlike camera movements. Climax is Noé at the very peak of his performance, essentially transporting his audience to hell with his characters in a deeply effective New French Extremity horror.

