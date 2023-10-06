The horror genre is undoubtedly one of the most malleable in the film industry, as well as one of the most entertaining (especially if you're an adrenaline junkie). Although there are several iconic movies of the genre that endure classics nowadays, there are plenty of lesser-known international horror films that assuredly deserve viewers' attention.

Often defying taboos and sending thought-provoking messages that lie underneath their engaging narratives, French horror movies are considered some of the most intriguing of all, especially considering that has had a long history with the genre. With the help of Rotten Tomatoes critics, we look back at some of its most iconic features, from classics like Diabolique, to the fan-favorite Raw.

10 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (1928)

This avant-garde take on Edgar Allen Poe's gothic classic tale of the same name tells the story of the unnamed narrator who is called to visit his friend Roderick Usher's old house in the remote countryside. Needless to say, his household is under a curse.

Regarded as one of France's best and most imaginative films of the genre, Jean Epstein'sThe Fall of the House of the Usher remains an iconic horror feature today, with The Haunting of Hill House's talented filmmaker, Mike Flanagan, directing a highly anticipated upcoming TV adaptation.

9 'Knife + Heart' (2018)

Starring Vanessa Paradis and Nicolas Maury in the lead roles, Knife + Heart is set in the summer of 1979 and centers on a Paris-based filmmaker who also produces gay porn. After parting ways with her editor lover, Lois attempts to win him back by shooting her most ambitious feature. However, one of her actors is brutally murdered.

Blending the genres of mystery, thriller, and horror to great results, this fairly recent queer horror by Yann Gonzalez turns out to be a pleasant surprise for many critics on the platform — it is shocking, haunting, eerie, dark, and just about anything viewers would likely expect from such a movie.

8 'Evolution' (2015)

Directed by Lucille Hadzihalilovic, the provocative Evolution is a top-notch body horror that centers on a group of young boys — including Nicholas (Max Berbant) who is subjected to a medical procedure — who live by the seaside in a small town where the only adults inhabiting it are women. As the movie unfolds, viewers get a grasp on why this happens.

An unconventional coming-of-age story and arthouse science fiction horror, Evolution is a beautifully shot horror with realistic acting and a mind-bending, creepy plot to match. Additionally, it will assuredly spark conversations around gender and human reproduction.

7 'The Night Eats the World' (2018)

The perfect pick for those who are into zombie films, The Night Eats the World centers on Anders Danielsen Lie's Sam, a young man who must face a terrifying apocalyptic world after waking up in an apartment the night after a party. He soon learns that he is one of the lone survivors.

According to the Tomatometer, the Dominique Rocher horror mystery thriller is one of France's finest. Although the movie's narrative may sound familiar, its execution is refreshing and revitalizing, featuring an absorbing performance by its lead and a compelling and introspective main character.

6 'Titane' (2021)

It is not surprising that Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or horror winner Titane is among the most appreciated French movies of all time. The thrilling and creative film centers around a young woman (Agathe Rousselle) who sustains a head injury and needs a titanium plate placed into her skull. She then develops a strange fascination with cars as a result.

Equal parts bizarre and unsettling, Titane is undoubtedly a thoroughly entertaining watch with a hooking premise from the very beginning. It is a riveting, visually and stylistically gripping body horror with a never-seen-before narrative that will stick with audiences.

5 'Revenge' (2017)

In the 2017 film Revenge, the mistress of a wealthy CEO (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz) arouses the interest of the married man's middle-aged colleagues as they reunite for their annual hunting game. Things soon get out of hand, causing her to be left for the dead in the middle of the desert canyon. However, Jen does not back down, and the manhunt begins.

Directed by CoralieFargeat, the brutal Revenge is an extremely vengeful movie that certainly goes against the "male gaze" and defies genre expectations. It is a twisted and smartly executed directorial debut by Fargeat, which is understandably why it takes such a high place on this list.

4 'Raw' (2016)

Julia Ducournau's disturbing Raw follows a young vegetarian's (Garance Marillier) first year at veterinary school, where she develops a craving for flesh after tasting meat for the first time.

It is not for no reason that two of Ducournau's movies are on this list. Both Titane and Raw are incredibly artistic and inspired, tackling universal themes that provide good food for thought. Filled with lots of symbolism, the cannibalistic coming-of-age film can easily be perceived as a depiction of the sexual awakening.

3 'Diabolique' (1955)

Highly regarded for its use of suspense and twist near its end, 1955's Diabolique is a shockingly dark classic 1955 French film by Henri-Georges Clouzot that follows the cruel and abusive of a boarding school (Paul Meurisse) who becomes the target of a murder scheme planned by his wife (Vera Clouzot) and mistress (Simone Signoret).

Often mentioned and praised in the same breath as Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Diabolique is certainly an essential horror feature that should not be missed, especially if one is into suspenseful flicks, ultimately making for a devilish fun slow-burn that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

2 'Saloum' (2021)

In 2003, a group of three mercenaries (Roger Sallah, Yann Gael, and Mentor Ba) fled from a coup in Guinea-Bissau and sought shelter in a secluded area near the Saloum River in Senegal. However, they are unaware of the supernatural danger that awaits them in their new hiding place.

Seamlessly combining elements of different genres (including action, thriller, and, of course, horror), Jean Luc Herbulot's intense and engaging Saloum is a Shudder original worth checking, with many believing that it ranks high among the best French films of all time.

1 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Another classic that stands out from the bunch is Georges Franju's Eyes Without a Face, which tells the perturbing tale of a surgeon (Pierre Brasseur) who, in the aftermath of an accident that leaves his daughter (Alida Valli) disfigured, attempts to reconstruct her face by having his assistant kidnap young girls.

Horrifying, sadic, and oddly soft-hearted all the same, Franju's poetic 1960 black-and-white masterpiece features disturbing imagery and a tragic premise that perfectly explores guilt and trauma. It is remarkably haunting and will assuredly endure a top-tier film of its genre for the years to come.

