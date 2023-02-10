If you're looking for a new spin on the genre check out these movies!

Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, have been around forever. The genre is a rarity these days, with the theaters mostly embracing spectacle movies, but thanks to streaming, it has seen a resurgence. Despite its long history, there's not often a movie that gives the audience a new perspective on love, which is a bummer because when executed perfectly, these movies can move anyone.

Nevertheless, some films truly stand out and offer a fresh take on love. There are forgotten gems and landmark rom-com films, from High Fidelity to (500) Days of Summer. These films showcase the complexities, the joys, and the beauty of love in unique and creative ways.

'Groundhog Day' (1993)

In Groundhog Day, a weatherman (Bill Murray) is stuck reliving the same day over and over again. Even before he got stuck, he was already a bit of a jerk but learned to become a better person while trying to win the heart of his producer (Andie MacDowell).

This film's high concept has given birth to numerous time-loop movies ever since, from Source Codeto Palm Springs. This movie showcases love as a journey of self-discovery, making one learn how to better understand oneself and the surroundings. Maybe "the one" is somewhere near if we look closely.

'It Could Happen To You' (1994)

Inspired by a true story, It Could Happen To You follows a New York City cop (Nicolas Cage) who splits a lottery prize with a waitress (Bridget Fonda) just because of a simple promise. The cop's wife, who wasn't consulted about the arrangement, complicates matters with them.

While some of the movie's elements do not age well today, the movie is still a pleasant watch. It shows how love can come from unexpected places and how a simple act of kindness can turn into something more. It is never the wrong move to be sincere and kind, just like the two lovers in this film.

'High Fidelity' (2000)

Based on a best-selling book by Nick Hornby, High Fidelity follows a record store owner, played by John Cusack, as he revisits his past failed relationships while trying to figure out what went wrong with his love life and find the one. It was also adapted as a series starring Zoë Kravitz.

This movie explores love and heartbreak through a protagonist who is averse to commitment. This makes the audience relates to him by reflecting upon the ups and downs of relationships and self-discovery. It will hit harder at home if viewers are music lovers like the main lead.

'Bedazzled' (2000)

Also from the director of Groundhog Day, Bedazzled is about a computer programmer (Brendan Fraser) who makes a deal with the devil — in the form of Elizabeth Hurley — for seven wishes to lure in a co-worker that he fancies.

The wishes bring unexpected self-discovery and lessons about what truly matters in life for the protagonist. Through his journey, he learns about what he wants in life and how he can succeed. This movie shares that love is not always about fulfilling a desired image that would attract a lover but how being true to oneself can lead to more opportunities.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

As the title suggests, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is about a middle-aged male virgin on a mission to finally lose his virginity. Starring Steve Carell, who was starting out at The Office, the movie was a smash at the box office.

The film is refreshing as it shows how losing one's virginity is not a sign of maturity and vice versa. Instead, it shows how love and relationships beyond sex are complicated and messy. It also shows that age is not an obstacle to find the one true love.

'Just Like Heaven' (2005)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Just Like Heaven follows a woman who's unaware that she appears as a spirit and bothers a landscape architect who leases her apartment, making him investigate what actually happened to her. The film differentiates itself from other high-concept rom-coms with its strong characters and leads, Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is a charming, sweet, and unconventional love story that will make the audience think twice about the power of destiny. It also offers a take on second chances in life and love and reminds audiences to find the right balance between work and romance.

'(500) Days of Summer' (2009)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

(500) Days of Summer is a quirky story about love that centers on a man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who falls in love with a free-spirited woman named Summer (Zooey Deschanel), only to find out they have different beliefs in love or relationships. It is impossible to omit this film from the conversation when discussing romcoms with fresh takes.

This movie has ignited a discussion on who's in the wrong, but it tells viewers not to force their ideals on their partners, no matter how lovely that ideal may seem. It also shows that every failed relationship is a lesson for the future, and maybe that happy ending is just out there when you try harder.

'The Five-Year Engagement' (2012)

In The Five-Year Engagement, a couple's engagement is prolonged over five years as they face unexpected obstacles and challenges that test their relationship. The film stars Jason Segel and Emily Blunt as the leading couple.

The film is a poignant look at relationships as it explores the ups and downs of a long-term one. It shows how love can be tested but ultimately prevails and even strengthens the relationship and commitment. The film also depicts how love is not a race, despite others seemingly reaching the finish line earlier.

'About Time' (2013)

About Time follows a young man (Domnhall Gleeson) who finds out that the men in his family can time travel, so he utilizes it to improve his love life, especially when he meets the girl of his dreams (Rachel McAdams).

Another high-concept rom-com that manages to be funny and touching at the same time. It explores the idea of making the most of every moment in life, even during the lows. Not every second has to be perfect, but it helps when we can face it head-on instead of running away from it.

'Long Shot' (2019)

In Long Shot, a charming but unlikely presidential candidate (Charlize Theron) hires her childhood best friend, a talented and hard-hitting journalist (Seth Rogen), to be her speechwriter, and the two find themselves falling in love.

This movie shows how unlikely relationships can lead to love and rekindling with an old friend can bring back joy. It also depicts a long-shot scenario (pun intended), but it is spot on about how personality and chemistry are more important than looks and status.

