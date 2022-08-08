Ah, main character energy. Scrolling on TikTok or Twitter will undoubtedly show you those who live their own lives, run their own race—and leave us all in the background. When you watch your favorite TV show or movie, however, you’re often told who the main character is before you even begin your watch.

Only after viewing these can we decide who the fan favorites are—the best friends, the side characters—the ones who really should be the main character.

Cristina Yang — 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Think about it—how heart-wrenching was it when Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) departed the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Cristina was the heart of Grey's Anatomy and one of the original cast members. Her gutsy, spirited approach to life and her incredible work ethic are two of the many reasons she quickly became a fan favorite.

Picture Yang’s Anatomy—a show centered on Cristina’s career drive, with one overall goal to drive the character and all the decisions she makes. With her and Meredith’s iconic friendship being the heart of the show, Yang’s departure meant the show has never been the same since.

Barney Stinson — 'How I Met Your Mother'

With the How I Met Your Mother character associated with so many fans across the globe, it’s no surprise that the iconic character played by Neil Patrick Harris is nothing short of legen—wait for it—dary. With instant charisma and impeccable comedic timing, Barney Stinson finds himself stepping into an unofficial main character role as Ted’s (Josh Radnor) best friend.

The show progressed from focusing on Ted’s love life to more of an unintentional focus on Barney, his relationship with Robin, and his overall character growth from a womanizer to a man of morals. He may not have been the titular protagonist, but the legacy of Barney Stinson and his iconic catchphrases will go down in TV history.

Maeve Wiley — 'Sex Education'

Outcast Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) is another fan favorite character from Sex Education, with a backstory to evoke interest in even the most casual viewer. She’s intelligent, driven, and witty—with a softness not everyone can see—and would be perfect as the leading lady of the hit Netflix show.

She has complex relationships with so many members of the main cast that having a show with her as the center would allow for the extent of these relationships to be explored to their full potential. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that she’s funny as hell—watching her is just as hilarious as it is captivating.

Nick Miller — 'New Girl'

At first glance, this may not seem the case, but New Girl’s Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) is an incredibly complex and nuanced character, complete with an absolutely hilarious exterior. With the show positioning Jess (Zooey Deschanel) as its protagonist in the first few seasons, some may argue that Nick is actually the heart of the entire series.

Nick is the initial connection between all the original roommates, making him the core of the friendship group. Ultimately, no matter what shenanigans Nick gets into, you always find yourself rooting for him—the key factor in a true main character.

Taystee — 'Orange Is The New Black'

Orange Is The New Black is an example of a show which began with one protagonist, then evolved into more of an ensemble cast with almost equal screen time for multiple characters. With Piper (Taylor Schilling) cementing her position as the show's main character, many argue that the character of Taystee (Danielle Brooks) is the true center of the show.

With the actions of the last three seasons largely relating to Taystee, and seasons before that featuring her storylines taking place front and center, it’s safe to say that the character is strong enough to stand on her own with the rest of the cast focusing on her storyline instead.

Janet — 'The Good Place'

The afterlife’s charming concierge takes the name of Janet (D’Arcy Carden), and many have argued that her as the protagonist instead of Eleanor (Kristen Bell) would be an interesting take on the world of The Good Place (and The Bad Place, too).

Janet exists beyond gender and any clearly defined physical form yet can still form human connections and exist while constantly self-improving. The Good Place being told from her perspective would’ve been an interesting take at the very least.

Mercedes Jones — 'Glee'

With a powerful voice and powerful traits to match, Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley) is the powerhouse that Glee needed and the protagonist that it deserved. With a complicated backstory that provokes intrigue in all that view it, many argue that her being the main character instead of Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) would’ve made the show more captivating.

Mercedes spent the show working hard to follow her dreams yet constantly faced setbacks everywhere she turned. Her resilience and spunk made her a force to be reckoned with, and the show focusing on her in all of her glory is precisely what Glee needed. Some of the fan favorite episodes, after all, are Mercedes-centric ones — need I say more?

Derek Hale — 'Teen Wolf'

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is the definition of a reluctant protagonist. Unwillingly, being at the wrong place at the wrong time, Scott finds himself at the heart of Teen Wolf. On the other hand, Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) has always been accustomed to the supernatural—leading some to believe he would’ve been the perfect main character of the show.

With his insane backstory, inner conflict, and complex relationships with those around him, Derek is a natural-born leader whom the story revolves around in the seasons before his departure. In an alternate reality, Derek’s story and very being as a character would’ve been the perfect lead.

