Some of Friends' best and most iconic episodes happen during the holidays, and fans usually rate them highly on websites like IMDb.

Friends remains as beloved and popular today as it was during its prime in the late '90s and early 2000s. The show, currently available for streaming on HBO Max, is among the funniest and most reliable sitcoms in tv history, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

Christmas and New Year are particularly famous in the show, with many now-iconic episodes happening with a bright tree and presents in the background. From intimate dinners to all-out celebrations while the clock strikes twelve, these episodes showcase the holidays perfectly, and fans love them for it, rating them highly on websites like IMDb.

10/10 "The One with Christmas in Tulsa" — 7.2

Season 9, Episode 10

Chandler's stint in Tulsa wasn't exactly well-received by fans. It separated the show's best couple—Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) friends-to-lovers arc stole the audience's hearts—and introduced unnecessary conflict that eventually led nowhere. The storyline's ending featured Chandler quitting after one of his co-workers, Wendy, hits on him.

"The One with Christmas in Tulsa" is a flashback episode, and those aren't usually popular. Only Chandler has a proper storyline, with everyone else relegated to the background waiting for him to quit and return home. It's a pretty forgettable episode, even if it features a major development and leads to Chandler eventually entering the world of advertising.

9/10 "The One with Ross's Step Forward" — 7.9

Season 8, Episode 11

Mona was one of Ross' (David Schwimmer) best girlfriends. She was extremely understanding of his numerous mistakes and showed a genuine interest in his hobbies and career. Ross was arguably the most intelligent character in Friends, yet his lack of honesty and selfishness always sabotaged his relationships, and his shenanigans are on full display in Season 8's Christmas episode.

Elsewhere, Chandler has a funny but forgettable storyline with his boss. However, the episode's highlight is Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), whose pregnancy hormones have her lusting after every guy she sees. Season 8 was Aniston's best, and episodes like this show what a gifted comedienne she is.

8/10 "The One with Monica's Boots" — 7.9

Season 8, Episode 10

Monica gets the spotlight in Season 8's "The One with Monica's Boots," which sees her buying an expensive pair of boots that hurt her feet. Forced to use them to justify the expense in Chandler's eyes, Monica spends most of the episode in pain, allowing Courteney Cox to display her physical comedy chops.

Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) gets the episode's other memorable plotline as she schemes to secure two tickets to Sting's concert. The episode features a guest stint from Sting's real-life wife, Trudie Styler, playing herself. The notoriously eccentric Phoebe goes to great lengths for the tickets, and she eventually gets them—plus a restraining order.

7/10 "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie" — 7.9

Season 4, Episode 10

Also known as "The One with Phoebe's Christmas Song," the Season 4 Christmas episode focuses on the quirky songstress trying to write a holiday carol about her friends. She tries many rhymes and tunes, ultimately settling on one that will bring a smile to every fan's face. Phoebe is arguably the best character in Friends, and this episode is one great showcase for her.

Ross gets a storyline about dating two girls simultaneously. At the same time, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) begins working for Monica to make ends meet during the holidays, and Chandler sets up Rachel with a co-worker. Each main character gets something to do, even if it's Phoebe who runs away with the episode.

6/10 "The One with the Monkey" — 7.9

Season 1, Episode 10

Marcel the monkey makes his Friends debut during the Season 1 Christmas episode, appropriately titled "The One with the Monkey." Sad about spending the holidays alone while everyone else has a date, Ross buys Marcel impulsively, introducing some hilarious chaos into his and his friends' lives.

"The One with the Monkey" features the first appearance of David, Phoebe's on-again-off-again scientist boyfriend, who moves to Minsk at the episode's end. Janice also makes an appearance, as does Fun Bobby, making this one of season 1's most memorable and hilarious episodes.

5/10 'The One with All the Candy' — 8.0

Season 7, Episode 9

Monica's mothering instincts compel her to make candy for her neighbors. The sweets are so delicious that the entire building descends into a frenzy, with the neighbors demanding she makes more candies faster. Eager to please, Monica pushes herself to the limit until Chandler comes to her rescue.

However, the episode's most endearing and memorable storyline is between Ross and Phoebe. Discovering she never had a bike growing up, he buys one for her and teaches her how to ride it in one of the show's most heartwarming plots. Christmas episodes are all about bonding and celebrating; this storyline is the perfect example.

4/10 'The One with the Inappropriate Sister' — 8.0

Season 5, Episode 10

Rachel and Danny's relationship ends before it even begins when his sister comes to town. The Season 5 Christmas episode finds Rachel getting uncomfortable at Danny and his sister's incredibly close relationship, which includes her feeding him with her hands and running his baths for him.

Meanwhile, an unemployed Ross begins to annoy Chandler and Ross, prompting them to try and find another living arrangement for their anal friend. The episode is among the cringiest in Friends, but everyone is in on the joke, and the result is undeniably funny. The group's reactions to Danny's dynamic with his sister are hilarious, but Joey and Chandler's silly attempts to get rid of Ross are the episode's highlight.

3/10 "The One Where Rachel Quits" — 8.0

Season 3, Episode 10

Rachel spends the show's first three seasons working as a waitress in Central Perk. She finally quits during the Season 3 Christmas episode, landing an assistant gig at a place called "Fortunata Fashions," where her job involves preparing coffee for the management. It's a bittersweet ending to her storyline, but things eventually get better for her.

The episode's emotional core comes from Phoebe, who feels bad for all the chopped-down Christmas trees. To make her feel better, Joey rescues all the old ones and brings them to Monica's place, to Phoebe's joy. It's the perfect Christmas story, and Phoebe's childlike innocence makes it even better.

2/10 "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" — 8.4

Season 7, Episode 10

In the pantheon of great sitcom Christmas episodes, "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" has a place of honor. The main plot sees Ross attempting to get Ben interested in Hanukah. Unable to find a Santa suit, he dresses as an armadillo and pretends he's Santa's "half-Jewish friend." The storyline also features Chandler dressing up as Santa and Joey as Superman.

Elsewhere, Phoebe and Rachel visit their newly-fixed apartment only to discover their former rooms were converted into one giant bedroom. "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" is Friends at its best: it's funny, slightly silly, and full of heart. Schwimmer delivers one of his best performances in the show, but Perry steals the hour as a hilariously cynical Santa.

1/10 "The One with the Routine" — 8.5

Season 6, Episode 10

Monica and Ross' routine is one of the most unforgettable parts of Friends. The siblings perform their elaborate dance number on the set of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," believing it will get them on camera and completely oblivious of how ridiculous they look. It's a cringeworthy sequence, but Cox and Schwimmer, arguably the show's most gifted physical comedians, give it their all.

The episode also features Joey's continuing wooing of Janine and Rachel, Phoebe, and Chandler's efforts to find Monica's presents. However, the routine is the highlight and one of the most iconic moments in the show, explaining why fans rank the episode so highly.

