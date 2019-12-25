The 25 Most Essential ‘Friends’ Episodes to Watch Before It Leaves Netflix

0

Nothing lasts forever, and as of January 1, 2020, the iconic sitcom Friends will no longer be on Netflix. The series will be exclusively available on the upcoming streamig service HBO Max, which launches in Spring 2020, which no doubt comes as a bummer to Netflix subscribers.

So with only days left to binge one of the best TV shows ever made, it got the wheels turning about which episodes fans should watch one last time (although you could also just buy the DVD or Blu-ray set). So here are the 25 episodes we managed to come up with out of the nearly 250 to choose from (unranked, but in order of seasons).

There are a handful of all-time great episodes that would probably make anyone’s list, but what’s really fun is figuring out the rest. Which lesser-known episodes make the cut? Are your favorites on the list? Sound off in the comments!