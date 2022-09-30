Friends to lovers is a rather underrated trope. Sure, it may be easy and natural to fall in love with your best friend, but it takes a lot of courage to risk everything you've built over the years to confess your love, with the possibility that the other person may not feel the same.

But when it comes to TV couples, the friends-to-lovers trope has to be executed very carefully. One wrong move and the duo can be dismissed as forced or inappropriate. While the storyline, buildup, and backstory are significant factors in how believable the couple is, so is their chemistry. And while the trope can be risky, the fruits it bears result in some of the most fantastic TV pairings of all time.

Penelope and Mateo (One Day At A Time)

The entire premise of Penelope (Justina Machado) and Mateo's (Alex Quijano) relationship is built on the fact that she believes they're friends and hence, would be compatible and understanding. Both being single parents, she also hopes they'll be supportive of each other and could learn from each other's experiences. Her wishes come true until she realizes he doesn't excite her as she'd hoped.

While their relationship isn't endgame or long-term, Penelope and Mateo make a great team. They have a slow romance, but they know it's on Penelope's terms, making it more wholesome. Even if they're better off as friends, in the end, their relationship is one of the best in One Day at a Time.

Jane and Rafael (Jane The Virgin)

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) first meet at the end of summer 2009, when they share a talk and a sweet kiss. Jane, who had been crushing on him for the entire season, is disheartened when he never calls back. Flash forward to five years later, Rafael is now Jane's boss, and she ends up accidentally inseminated with Rafael's sperm. There's a brief but strong connection, but then they break up and go on to co-parent their kid, Mateo. Years later, when they finally give in to the feelings again, it feels so right.

Despite their very complicated relationship, Jane and Rafael look out for each other in any way they can. Jane the Virgin is incredible in and of itself, but the heartwarming bond between the couple makes it even better.

Chidi and Eleanor (The Good Place)

Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and Eleanor (Kristen Bell) share a pure bond that goes beyond the realms of life — literally. It takes Eleanor very little time to figure out why they work so well together, and she uses the trust she's built to let him in on her secret. While Chidi is hesitant initially, her faith in him is a comfort, and he finally decides to teach Eleanor about ethics in The Good Place. They always support each other and they go through the Bad Place as a team.

Their journey from strangers to proclaimed soulmates to teachers to friends, and finally, to lovers is oddly inspiring and one that makes the audiences swoon. There are plenty of shows for fans of The Good Place to enjoy, but few feature a bond like Chidi and Eleanor's.

Chandler and Monica (Friends)

If you compared the fan bases of Team Roschel vs. Team Mondler, the former might take a win, but it's a known fact that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are the sweetest couple on Friends. Initially, they have more of a sibling-like friendship, but it quickly becomes apparent they are soulmate material.

Chandler and Monica share years of history, which pays off the debt of their whirlwind romance. While Monica had a crush on Chandler first and pursued cooking after he complimented her dish, fans speculate that Chandler fell harder and hopelessly in love with his wife.

Nick and Charlie (Heartstopper)

In one of the cutest and most wholesome romances on TV right now, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are homeroom partners. While Charlie is openly gay( after someone outs him), Nick is a straight senior who hangs out with some of the most hypermasculine kids in the school. Charlie develops a crush on Nick and, despite his friends' warnings, leans further into it. The seemingly innocuous crush unlocks something in Nick he didn't know existed, and we have one of the most progressive yet adorable YA stories of 2022, as Heartstopper completely dismantles gay stereotypes.

While the reasons to watch Heartstopper are endless, the beautiful bond built through Nick and Charlie's friendship is one of the most important.

Barney and Robin (How I Met Your Mother)

Sitcom fans swooned when womanizer Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) fell for his wingwoman, Robin (Cobie Smulders), the woman his best friend was hopelessly falling in love with. Unfortunately, in a malicious attempt to force another endgame, Barney and Robin wed and divorced in the same episode, infuriating fans around the world.

It was both tragic and surprising when the HIMYM finale led to Robin committing to Ted (Josh Radnor). However, fans still argue that Robin's relationship with Barney was way more honest and realistic than with Ted.

Winston and Aly (New Girl)

Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) is indisputably the most wholesome character in New Girl. And when he realized his crush on his partner in the LAPD, Aly Nelson (Nasim Pedrad), fans furiously wished the amazing couple got their endgame. And their wishes were granted. Winston and Aly got married and had an adorable baby.

The couple was #PartnerGoals, both in the police and life partner sense, and they worked through their problems exceedingly well, especially compared to the other couples on the show.

Stefan and Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)

There is no shortage of fans debating over who was better: Delena or Stelena. But a far superior ship is Steroline, i.e., Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candace King). Since Caroline said, "We're planning a June wedding" in the first episode, this ship felt like a possibility all along. While they didn't seem to like each other in the first couple of seasons, they grew closer and closer after Stefan's breakup with Elena, when he found solace in Caroline's friendship.

While the finale didn't give them the ending they deserved, the couple was phenomenal nonetheless. The Vampire Diaries witnessed some beautiful relationships and friendships, but Steroline was a ship that left everyone enchanted.

Jim and Pam (The Office)

Jim's (John Krasinski) massive crush on Pam (Jenna Fischer) is known far and wide, but that doesn't make this relationship any less of a friends-to-lovers. In fact, the pining and the restraint are what made it even more intense, and there is no couple's journey more satisfying than Jim and Pam's. While their initial struggle was Pam's engagement with Roy (David Denman), the later parts weren't easy either. But they always had each other's backs, proving they had the best romance in The Office.

Over the nine seasons of The Office, Jim and Pam built a beautiful life, and even when Jim joined the new company, they took every step together as a team of best friends.

Jake and Amy (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are unequivocally the best friends-to-lovers duos TV has ever witnessed. Of course, they would've gotten together quicker if not for Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) overenthusiastic remark about marriage the very moment they met, but their journey is one everybody covets. Their friendship was often competitive and adventurous, which made it stronger along the way. They were ready to confront each other in arguments and came out of them even stronger. They weren't afraid of calling each other out on their errors and always had each other.

In the Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale, when Amy is offered a promotion, Jake chooses to become a stay-at-home dad to care for McClane (Axel Fumero) and support his wife in his career. The move is both empowering and endearing and wraps around you like a warm hug.

