The ever-growing cultural footprint of The Room has transcended cult classic status and vaulted into the mainstream. From "Oh hi, Mark" to "You're tearing me apart, Lisa!", everyone knows you're quoting Tommy Wiseau's 2003 disasterpiece when you repeat these lines. The widespread embracing of The Room and the mysterious Wiseau peaked in 2017 when a feature-length film, The Disaster Artist, was made to honor the bizarre legacy of The Room and the sincere admiration towards its DIY free spirit. What if we told you that, only a year after the release of James Franco's biopic, Wiseau and Room star Greg Sestero reunited after all these years? Most people are oblivious to this reunion, a two-part film called Best F(r)iends, and while it is more assured and dignified in its craft, it nonetheless taps into the peculiar energy that inspired the 21st century's totemic midnight classic.

Greg Sestero Wanted to Flesh Out Tommy Wiseau's Acting Talents in 'Best F(r)iends'

Image via Grindstone Entertainment Group

Tommy Wiseau, the star, writer, producer, and director of The Room, kept a low profile following its 2003 release while The Room amassed its cult following, furthering his enigmatic image and inscrutable background, notably his age and where his money comes from. The sequel always fails to live up to the expectations set by its predecessor, but Wiseau and Greg Sestero had to team up again at some point, especially when their new film, Best F(r)iends, would be auspiciously released in a post-Disaster Artist world where The Room's legacy would take on a new life. After watching a rough cut of Franco's film, Sestero told Variety that he wanted to "take a chance" on Wiseau, who remained a close friend of his, and capitalize on his range and other artistic interests. When writing Best F(r)iends, Sestero reflected upon his relationship with Wiseau and their evolution.

Best F(r)iends, written by Sestero and directed by Justin MacGregor, follows a drifter, Jon Kortina (Sestero), who befriends an eccentric mortician, Harvey Lewis (Wiseau), and forms an unlikely partnership. Working at Harvey's morgue, Jon's encounter with his boss' mysterious past leads to a tumultuous course of events that blurs the line between friend and fiend, as the title indicates. While the film, also featuring Disaster Artist star Paul Scheer, evolves into a heightened crime thriller with fatalistic circumstances, the basic character dynamic between Jon and Harvey closely mirrors our understanding of Sestero, a struggling actor desperate for work, and Wiseau, a peculiar benefactor and jack of all trades, master of none, put forward by The Disaster Artist. The meta-textual element of the two-part film immediately gives it much more gravitas than The Room, but the earnest attempt at palpable emotionality signals that the two long to have more written about in their obituaries beyond the 2003 underground classic. Still, Sestero couldn't help writing in callbacks to The Room, notably a character development scene where Jon and Harvey toss a basketball rather than a football.

The Meta-Textual Component of Tommy Wiseau's Persona in 'Best F(r)iends'