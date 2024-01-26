After its release in April 2009, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (FMAB) was released, serving as a reboot to its predecessor series, Fullmetal Alchemist, that stuck closer to the story represented in the manga than the original 2003 show had. Upon its original public release and to this very day, it has become unanimously known as one of the best anime series of all time by fans and critics alike.

Given the series' high praise, the show is packed to the brim with episodes of absolutely stellar quality. What makes a good episode of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is some wonderful animation by Studio Bones, great voice acting from both the sub and dub, tightly woven fight scenes that have immense impact, and greatly compelling characters that rope in and attach viewers emotionally. With those in mind, there are the best FMAB episodes of all time, at least according to IMDb.

15 "Those Who Lurk Underground" (Season 1, Episode 14)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

King Bradley and Greed come into conflict and King Bradley gets to show what he's truly made of, being a tough opponent for Greed. Later, it's revealed that King Bradley is, in fact, a Homunculus. He goes on to take Greed prisoner.

The revelation that King Bradley is actually a Homunculus is a huge shock for the series and shifts the tide of where the series is headed from this episode onward. It's one of the bigger twist reveals in the series and creates a great shift in the plot. The fight choreography in the episode as King Bradley faces off with Greed is wonderful and exhilarating.

14 "Separate Destinations" (Season 1, Episode 10)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Things turn bleak when one of Mustang's close allies, Colonel Maes Hughes, is brutally murdered at the hands of Envy, who took the form of his wife to trick and shoot him. Mustang mourns the loss of his friend as he must inform Hughes' family of the tragic loss.

Although it's only 10 episodes in, the loss of Hughes is truly felt and watching Mustang have to deal with it and weep at his friend's grave is heartbreaking. All of this goes to show that the series does an incredible job hooking viewers onto these characters and making them fall in love with them. The emergence of Envy in this episode is harrowing, as well. As it spells out dark things to come for the characters in the series.

13 "Lost Light" (Season 1, Episode 59)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The stakes rise dramatically as the five sacrifices come together to present themselves before the Father. As if things couldn't get wilder, Mustang sees the other side of the gateway and suffers greatly for it in hopes of saving Hawkeye's life.

This episode is certainly one of the sadder ones in the series. To see Mustang go through such a harrowing experience and losing his vision because of his actions. This is one of the bigger low points before FMAB's big finale comes around, and it sets a dramatic tone for what is to come. It shows that while Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood can be fun and thrilling at times, it can also shift tone dramatically when it needs to and makes it work.

12 "Eternal Leave" (Season 1, Episode 57)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

As the final act is underway, Bradley begins unleashing chaos upon those who may oppose him. Meanwhile, while under Central, Lan Fan overhears rumblings that the Führer has returned, and she realizes that he is, in fact, at the main gate.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Season 1, Episode 57, "Eternal Leave" is great because it manages to incorporate a little bit of everything that makes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood great. It's got high stakes and high intensity action, while still managing to deliver on emotional beats and getting serious when need be. Especially as sacrifices get underway, the episode's tone is handled perfectly.

11 "The Dwarf in the Flask" (Season 1, Episode 40)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

After the blood of a slave was used in an experiment many years ago, a formless and immortal creature was created and given the name of Homunculus. Throughout the course of the episode, audiences would watch as Father grew into the terrifying being he is in the present day.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Season 1, Episode 40, "The Dwarf in the Flask" lets viewers in on some big secrets about the origin of the show's primary antagonist, Father. This episode took a lot of viewers by surprise with how dark and borderline horrifying it got at times, especially in the third act of the episode's plot when an entire country of people have their souls ripped from their bodies and the King and his men drop-dead on the spot. A huge turning point in the now-dark anime series is found here, with the wild revelations of what Father had done in his origin shaping the fear and stakes of the series for viewers moving forward completely.

10 "Reunion" (Season 1, Episode 26)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Edward breaks the greatest taboo in alchemy once again and sees things that will change his views and motivations forever. Meanwhile, Al meets one of the antagonists of the series, Father. Lastly, Mustang finds himself hearing the story of King Bradley's creation.

Many claim this is one of Edward's greatest episodes in the series. He gets a ton of huge moments that change the status quo of the series quite a bit. Edward's journey through the episode is incredibly emotional and moving, making the episode end on a very profound note. This episode highlights why Edward is such a great character. Seeing his continuous determination to save his brother, stopping at nothing, is super compelling.

9 "He Who Would Swallow God" (Season 1, Episode 61)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

All is lost as a being who holds the power to create suns is released onto the world with just our heroes left to save it. Father now hones the ability to block all alchemy, providing a new challenge for the protagonists. After being captured for some time, Edward manages to get ahold of Pride and force his way into the mind of the Homunculus and ultimately kills him.

The parallel between Ed and Pride with their relationships with their fathers makes the end of this episode extremely emotional. Both boys are followers of their fathers, the only difference between them being that Ed's father, Van Hohenheim, has earned respect from Ed, with Pride's father not getting the same luxury. The meaning behind this scene as well, Ed killing Pride, is quite moving. One of Ed's core character flaws up to this point has been his pride, making this scene mean so much more than a victory over the character Pride.

8 "Flame of Vengeance" (Season 1, Episode 53)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Word about Colonel Mustang's coup is making its way around the city like wildfire and when a radio signal comes in that gives Colonel Mustang and his men the advantage, Mustang wages battle against the Maes Hughes killer, who is later revealed to be none other than Envy.

If audiences weren't a fan of Colonel Mustang before this episode, they certainly would be after this episode aired. Many reviews from fans online state this being the episode where they really fell in love with Colonel Mustang, the Flame Alchemist. He really gets the spotlight in this episode and his battle with Envy, which could be described better as a slaughter. Mustang spends the entire episode in the spotlight and the results are one incredible episode that gained Mustang even more fans and made him absolutely unforgettable.

7 An Alchemist's Anguish (Season 1, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Ed and Al begin to learn more about alchemy from one Shou Tucker, the "Sewing-Life" Alchemist, but things take an unlikely turn as Shou begins to show the Elrics the darker side of alchemy. Shou turns out to be a vile man, terrifyingly fusing his young daughter and dog together, and it's quickly after revealed that he had done the same to his wife (this marks him as one of the creepiest anime characters ever).

The episode is all about the dangers of toying with human lives. Shou is obviously painted as a terrible human being, but the episode's themes ask whether the other characters in the story, specifically the Elric brothers, are capable of stooping to Shou's level when things get hard. Will they toy with or take the lives of others to achieve their goals? Was Edward just as bad as him when he practiced Human Transmutation on Alphonse all those years ago? With this, the episode does a wonderful job setting a tone for the series moving forward.

6 "Journey's End" (Season 1, Episode 64)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10