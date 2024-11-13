Reality television is one of the most unique forms of entertainment out there, purely for how it spans so many different target audiences and topics. There is a reality show for everyone. Whether it be a competitive cooking show, a Real Housewives saga, or a baffling new dating show. But some reality shows are just plain bizarre in premise, so much so that it’s hard to believe they exist. Funnily enough, a lot of the shows that fit into this category come from the channel TLC. TLC is one of the most well-known network channels, and has spawned countless nostalgic reality shows, from Say Yes to the Dress, to Cake Boss, and 90 Day Fiance. But it has also been home to some of the strangest shows, ones that need to be seen to be believed. Some such as My Strange Addiction, Sex Sent Me to the ER, Untold Stories of the ER, and I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant. Yet, no matter how weird the shows get, there’s always an audience for them, meaning it should come as no surprise that TLC once really toed the line of what’s appropriate when it decided to air a new reality show all about funerals.

What is ‘Best Funeral Ever’ About?

In 2013 TLC premiered the reality series Best Funeral Ever, which, as its name suggests, is all about over-the-top funerals. The show takes place in Dallas, Texas, and every funeral is put on by Golden Gate Funeral Home. Golden Gate Funeral Home is a family-operated business centered around crafting extravagant and lavish funerals. The entire schtick of the business is to fulfill the last wishes of the deceased and celebrate the life they lived. These funerals end up ranging from a Hollywood theme, to a western theme complete with livestock. In one of the most well-known episodes, gold medalist, Ronnie Ray Smith’s, funeral was showcased on the show. His funeral was naturally Olympic themed, as he competed in the 1968 Summer Olympics, and was complete with his casket running a 100-yard dash and being awarded a gold medal. Totally absurd but also totally rad.

As much as Best Funeral Ever may sound exploitative and sort of insensitive to the deceased, it’s surprisingly well done. It does sound a bit hokey, and it is (hello, they made a casket “run” a 100-yard dash and awarded it a medal), but it’s actually not as cringe-worthy as you may think. It’s quite touching, and it has good motivation behind it.

‘Best Funeral Ever’ is Oddly Sweet

Best Funeral Ever is not the best reality show you’ll ever watch, but it would be unfair to label it as simply morbid and strange. There’s actually some touching motivation behind the funeral home’s intent, and even watching one episode will show that. Funerals are terrible no matter what. Even on the show, they’re still awful, despite the flashiness and excitement going on. At the end of the day, you’re still saying goodbye to someone you care about. It’s a day of mourning, and it’s bound to be difficult no matter what. Golden Gate Funeral Home’s intent is to ease that pain, even if it’s just a little bit. Golden Gate’s owner, John Beckwith Jr. explains that they specialize in “home-going” ceremonies, rather than funerals, and says that the two are much different from one another. Home-goings are a celebration, and thus he makes it his job to make people feel happy on such a sad day.

In case you feared it, the show does keep things tasteful, and there isn’t any corpse to be seen. They’re not putting the physical deceased on a Ferris Wheel or anything. But they will decorate the casket or urn and take it through an entire elaborate celebration. It sounds strange on paper but it’s oddly sweet when you think about it. The stories you hear from the friends and families of the deceased give insight into who they were when they were alive, and often these over-the-top funerals allow them one last hurrah that they never got. Sure it’s a little morbid, especially for those who believe funerals should be a more dignified manner, but Golden Gate Funeral Home is dedicated to giving the deceased a hearty send-off, and you have to give them some props for that. Plus, it really is something you have to see to believe. Who would have even thought you could do such things at funerals? Best Funeral Ever Season One is available to stream on Philo.

