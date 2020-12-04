It's never a bad time to have a laugh, and like most of the best things in life, those are usually best when shared with friends. Now more than ever, movie lovers are finding new ways to share the cinematic experience -- and I think it's pretty safe to say we're also craving some feel-good content and old-fashioned fun at the movies. Fortunately, with new features like Screen Pass, it's easier than ever to share the laughs digitally.

Screen Pass launched this year on Movies Anywhere, and it's a handy new feature available to anyone with a (free!) account. If you're not familiar with Movies Anywhere, it's a super convenient service that allows you to consolidate your online movie collection from digital retailers including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, Comcast and DIRECTV in one easy-to-access library. And with Screen Pass, users have the opportunity to let their loved ones bask in the glory of their cinematic collections virtually. All you have to do is pick a Screen Pass-eligible title from your collection and you can share up to three Screen Passes a month with anyone else who has a Movies Anywhere account.

Not every film on Movies Anywhere is Screen Pass-eligible, but there's a whole heck of a lot of them. You can check out the full list here, but we've also put together a handy list to help you find the funniest movies and the biggest laughs you can share with your friends and family -- and if you really want to share the good vibes, you can always Watch Together. Check out our picks for the best comedy movies on Movies Anywhere right now below, and if you missed some, well, it sounds like it's time to find out which of your friends can share a Screen Pass!

Best in Show

Image via Warner Bros.

ATTN: Schitt’s Creek superfans, if you are not caught up on the films of Christopher Guest, you have a lot of incredible comedy coming your way, much of which features the inimitable talents of Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. And one of the all-time funniest movies on his fantastic resume is Best in Show, the 2000 comedy that skewers the niche world of competitive dog shows. Levy also co-wrote the film with Guest, and the cast is an excess of riches that sees Guest, Levy, and O’Hara co-starring alongside Parker Posey, Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Michael Hitchcock, Jane Lynch, and Michael McKean as the competing dog owners, each as unique as the breed they’re showing. It’s a laugh-a-minute all-timer of comedic performances from the start, but then the film kicks it up a notch in the second half with the introduction of Fred Willard’s clueless dog show commentator, cementing its status as one of the funniest movies of all time.

The Big Lebowski

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Few filmmakers have a grip on genre as firm as Joel and Ethan Coen, and the singular duo has spent their career blurring the lines between comedy and thriller better than anyone else in the business. As such, they’ve got a long list of favorites that fall all over that spectrum, from Raising Arizona to Hail, Caesar! (both of which are also Screen Pass-eligible), but their downright funniest movie has to be The Big Lebowski. Starring Jeff Bridges as the iconic character of The Dude, aka Jeff Lebowski, aka El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing, a happy and hapless underachiever who gets swept up in a kidnapping scheme by way of mistaken identity. It is without question one of the funniest (and most quotable) movies ever made, carried on a breeze by Bridges’ unflappable performance, which is matched by a typically exceptional Coen Bros ensemble cast that includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Blazing Saddles

Image via Warner Bros.

There aren’t many people in the world who can say they’re responsible for making people laugh as often or as hard as Mel Brooks has throughout his filmmaking career. The Oscar-winning filmmaker spent three decades turning out one comedy favorite after the next, but his 1974 classic Blazing Saddles might just be his boldest and his best. Riffing on the well-worn tropes of the Western genre, Blazing Saddles stars Cleavon Little as a Black officer appointed Sheriff by a greedy politician looking to spark chaos in the old-fashioned town and follows his fight to rally his new townspeople against corruption. Brooks shied from no provocation, and Blazing Saddles is well ahead of its time, but it’s also so relentlessly funny and jam-packed with incredible jokes that Brooks would continue to steal from himself and repurpose those jokes for the rest of his career. And we haven’t even addressed the hilarious work of comedy giants Madeline Kahn and Gene Wilder yet.

Colossal

Image via Neon

Colossal is one of the most unique and slept on comedies in recent memory, and it’s all but impossible to talk about in any depth without spoiling its best surprises, so we’ll keep this one brief! Directed by Nacho Vigalondo with the same wit and genre-blending finesse that made his Spanish-language feature debut Timecrimes an international breakout, Colossal translates a tale of overcoming addiction through the lens of one very strange Kaiju monster movie. Anne Hathaway stars as an NYC party girl who’s forced to move back to her hometown after her hard-partying ways catch up with her, only to discover that her routine blackouts share a strange connection to a mysterious monster destroying Seoul, Korea. From there, it only gets weirder and wilder, no small thanks to a bold and unpredictable performance from Jason Sudeikis, but you’re going to want to discover all those surprises for yourself.

Friday

Image via New Line Cinema

Friday is one of those iconic comedies of its time that’s become so ingrained in the cultural consciousness I can’t even say for sure when I saw it for the first time. I just know, without fail, every time I watch it I’m going to laugh. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the 1995 stoner comedy is one of the all-time great hangout films, set over the course of a single Friday when a pair of unemployed friends (played by Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, in his breakout film performance) have to find a way to pay back a drug dealer by the end of the night. The leading duo makes for a magnetic and uproarious pair, backed by an arsenal of hilarious supporting performance from performers like Nia Long, John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, and Regina King, making it the perfect movie for when you’ve got nothing to do but get into some laughs. But, as funny and silly as Friday is, the movie itself is also a pretty important step in on-screen representation, and the lack of stakes is an intentional part of that design. Ice Cube and co-writer DJ Pooh wanted to make a movie that depicted life in South Central, Los Angeles beyond the strife and violence typically seen on screen, and in channeling the fun and funny elements of their lived experience, they created a film that’s endlessly fun and funny to watch.

Game Night

Image via Warner Bros.

Rachel McAdams is a master of line delivery and one of our greatest working comedic actors, and if you need a recent reminder why, you can’t do much better than the 2018 comedy-thriller Game Night. Directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming co-writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Game Night pairs McAdams with Jason Bateman as a married couple who get tangled up in the very real criminal underworld under the assumption that it’s all just an impressively interactive installment of their regular game night. Featuring a hilarious ensemble that includes Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, and an unforgettable oddball turn from Jesse Plemons (and his little dog too), Game Night expertly embraces the aesthetics of the thriller genre, offsetting the silliness with real stakes; a contrast that only makes the comedic bits hit even harder.

Hot Fuzz

Image via Universal Pictures

If you’re looking for a laugh, you really can’t go wrong with Edgar Wright’s films, but his so-called Cornetto Trilogy is home to some of his funniest work. Pound for pound, I always get the most laughs out of Hot Fuzz, Wright’s 2007 follow-up to Shaun of the Dead, which once again teamed the filmmaker with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for another genre-comedy hybrid. After tackling zombies, Wright turned his attention to the action genre with Hot Fuzz, following Pegg’s Nicolas Angel; a London officer who takes a job in a small town where he uncovers a deadly conspiracy. That might sound exactly like the logline for a straight crime thriller, but Wright infuses it with his signature touch, balancing bombastic action sequences with laugh-out-loud gags, and weaving the two genres together so that every bit sets up the next action beat, and vice versa, for a seamless steady stream of laughs and thrills.

In Bruges

Image via Focus Features

Martin McDonagh was already a celebrated, multiple-award-winning writer and an Oscar-winning filmmaker before he made his 2008 feature directorial debut. How do you follow up winning an Academy Award for your first short? Well, with a film like In Bruges. McDonagh’s screenplay is every bit as razor-tongued, vicious, and character-driven as the stageplays that made him one of the most celebrated working playwrights, and he matched it with a keen eye and tight command of cinematic language, delivering one of the best filmmaking debuts of the decade. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as a pair of assassins hiding out in the fairytale town of Bruges after a job gone wrong, and McDonagh wrings complicated, nuanced performances from his leading duo – and Farrell’s performance here played a major role in his career revamp (the Colinaissance?) – and with a script that stacks twist upon turn upon reveal, both actors are constantly, gracefully pivoting from comedic beats to crushing soulful moments. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably gasp and grimace, but you’ll love every moment of the wild, breathless ride.

The Nice Guys

Image via Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe may not be the pair that comes to mind when you think about knockout comedic duos, but that’s exactly what makes their casting such an inspired choice. Of course, after Lethal Weapon and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, filmmaker Shane Black knows a thing or two about thrusting a comedic odd-couple into a crime thriller, and he struck gold again with his 2016 comedy-thriller The Nice Guys. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the film stars Gosling and Crowe as a pair of mismatched PIs who wind up working the same case and begrudgingly team up to get to the bottom of it. The mystery takes them through the glitziest and seediest of L.A.’s underworld, and each new wild discovery sets the stage for a new adventure… and a new opportunity for Gosling and Crowe to show off their comedic chops. Both make a meal of Black’s signature snappy dialogue, and Gosling, in particular, proves to be a master of physical comedy, bumbling through one outrageous and impeccably timed set-up after the next. The Nice Guys was disappointingly slept on at the box office, and like most of Black’s movies, it’s lowkey a Christmas movie too, so if you’re one of the folks who missed it, now’s the perfect time to get caught up.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Image via Universal Pictures

The folks known as The Lonely Island – Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone – have given audiences a lot of laughs over the years, from their viral SNL sketches to their impossibly catchy comedy songs and their instant cult classic feature film debut Hot Rod, but nothing brings together all those skills as well as their 2016 mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Riffing on celebrity culture, behind-the-music biographical docs, and the excesses of pop stardom, the film stars Samberg as Conner, the prodigal pop star who broke off from his longtime bandmates (played by Schaffer and Taccone) only to find his solo act spiraling into irrelevance. Each and every original song is a bonafide banger, as impossible to get out of your head as they are to get through without laughing, and between the ripping soundtrack, endless sight gags, ad-libs, one-liners, and A-list roster of outlandish cameos, Popstar is a gift that keeps giving; a comedy that gets funnier every time you watch it.

The Philadelphia Story

Image via MGM

Looking for a classic comedy? You can’t do much better than The Philadelphia Story, the 1940 romantic comedy that earned James Stewart his only Best Actor Oscar. Stewart is accompanied by Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant in one of the most iconic ensembles of Golden Age Hollywood, with the great George Cukor directing. Hepburn stars as a radiant socialite who split from her husband (Grant) and is poised to remarry until she crosses paths with a persistent, prying reporter (Stewart) who forces her to come to terms with what she really wants and who she really loves. Naturally, the legendary starring trio makes for a magnetic leading cast, but Cukor’s also a master at blending genre lines, lacing rich character arcs into the comedy, serving up a bit of screwball in his comedy of errors, and never failing to capture the crackling chemistry of his actors. If you don’t consider yourself a fan of black-and-white movies, The Philadelphia Story is a great entry point, every bit as buoyant and crowd-pleasing as the day it hit theaters.

Superbad

Image via Columbia Pictures

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have become such a steady presence in comedy filmmaking that it’s hard to believe their first movie wasn’t until 2007’s Superbad. But, wow, talk about coming out swinging. Directed by Greg Mottola, the coming-of-age comedy stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as a pair of high school BFFs who make it their mission to have the night of their lives when they snag an invite to the cool kids’ party. Revisit Superbad and it’s easy to see why Rogen and Goldberg have become the comedy powerhouses they are in the years since; the script is tight as could be, relentlessly funny, and anchored in a good old-fashioned story about friendship that keeps even the most juvenile humor afloat in the undercurrent of heart. And talk about a breakout, not just for Rogen and Goldberg’s film career, but for much of the cast, including Hill, Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and future Oscar-winner Emma Stone.

This article is presented by Movies Anywhere.

Movies Anywhere and Screen Pass are trademarks of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2020 Movies Anywhere.

