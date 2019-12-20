The Best Comedy Movies of 2019

0

It’s always a good time to laugh. OK, no. If there’s one thing Joker taught us, it’s that is definitely not true. But in general, most of us could use more humor in our lives, which is what makes comedy movies such a special treat. They give us a chance to take a break, take a breath, and let out all that pent up energy, tension, and whatever else is on your mind in a communal guffaw.

And it’s been a, let’s call it interesting, year in comedy with the dreaded discourse ever-cycling back to debates of the boundaries of comedy, who gets to tell what jokes, and the idea of cancel culture. And yet, despite the catastrophizing cries about the death of humor, comedy movies thrived on the big screen (and streaming) in 2019, across genres and mediums, including some breakout box office surprises (looking at you Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), a few oddball delights, and several awards contenders.

In short, there was a lot of good stuff and with that in mind, we polled the Collider.com for their favorites of the year. Here are the best and funniest comedy movies of 2019, from the critical darlings and indie gems to genre-bending surprises and box office hits.