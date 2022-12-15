There are certainly some action movies that benefit from having a serious storyline. After all, if viewers can get emotionally engaged in a story with plenty of fighting and bombastic action, they're more likely to find it exciting and engaging. And filmmakers behind action movies ultimately want action fans to believe what they're seeing on screen, and get wrapped up in the spectacle of what they're watching.

It's natural for even the most serious action movies to have a little comedic relief here and there, but there are some remarkable movies that go significantly further. Each of these films qualifies as a classic martial arts movie, with fun, memorable action, whilst also pulling off the task of combining said action with fantastic comedy. For martial arts fans who want to experience entertaining fight scenes while also having a good laugh, these movies are all easy to recommend.

10 'Project A' (1983)

Directed by Jackie Chan

Close

Few martial arts stars blend comedy and action as well as Jackie Chan can. Not all of his classic action movies are also comedies (and some, like Police Story, arguably aren't "true" martial arts movies either), but plenty deliver fighting and goofy comedy in equal measure, with Project A being one of the best among them.

It's one of his goofier movies, involving a storyline that has Chan's character getting mixed up with pirates and British forces who ruled Hong Kong during the late 19th century, and has a surprisingly large scope as a result. It's very entertaining from start to finish, and delivers everything a Jackie Chan fan could want from one of his movies.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's unfair to label John Carpenter as solely a horror director, which is what sometimes happens, thanks to his two most well-known movies being the original Halloween and 1982's The Thing. He's done plenty more besides just these two iconic horror movies though, with the cult classic Big Trouble in Little China being perhaps his most genre-bending movie.

It's a wild and entertaining mix of fantasy, martial arts, and comedy, centering on a hapless trucker who gets mixed up in a supernatural conflict that most of the outside world seems entirely unaware of. It may have been too strange for audiences at the time of release, but has since found an audience who admires it for the unique and very enjoyable mix of action and slapstick comedy it provides.

8 'Miracles' (1989)

Directed by Jackie Chan

Close

Miracles is one of Jackie Chan's most underrated movies, and also one of his most unique, standing out within his body of work. It combines a gangster storyline with the kind of action and comedy you'd expect from a Jackie Chan movie, only they're a little more subdued than normal, with its story having a few more serious moments than may be expected.

It's about a young man accidentally becoming the head of a criminal gang, and various consequences arising out of the strange turn of events. It's very ambitious, and while it might not be for all Jackie Chan fans, you do have to admire what it's going for. And in any event, when it does get around to staging some well-choreographed action, it delivers.

Watch on Max

7 'Kung Fury' (2015)

Directed by David Sandberg

Like the somewhat similarly-named Kung Pow, Kung Fury also exists as a parody of the martial arts genre, though it does deliver more satisfying action than that 2002 movie some might compare it to. That being said, the story is still absolutely ridiculous, involving a man named Kung Fury traveling through time to take out this film's version of Adolf Hitler, a kung fu master also known as "Kung Führer."

If that sounds like the dumbest thing ever, that's because it is, but this short film's naturally more than self-aware about that. Kung Fury's very broad sci-fi-themed comedy still might not appeal to all, but given it's only about half-an-hour long, viewers don't have too much to lose by giving it a shot.

Kung Fury Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date May 22, 2015 Director David Sandberg Cast David Sandberg , Jorma Taccone , Leopold Nilsson , Steven Chew , Andreas Cahling , Erik Hörnqvist Runtime 30

6 'The Seventh Curse' (1986)

Directed by Lam Ngai Kai