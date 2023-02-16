Grief and loss are universal emotions that everyone experiences at least once in their lifetime. Additionally, everyone experiences and manages grief differently; as a result, mourning serves as a source of inspiration for filmmakers, who use it to create a variety of shows and movies that help viewers feel understood.

Nonetheless, these unfavorable emotions aren't usually associated with the drama genre. Instead, filmmakers employ comedy and humor to lighten the issues, assisting viewers in extremely enjoyable and beneficial ways to get these heavy thoughts off their chests.

10 ‘Shrinking’ (2023-)

Shrinking follows a therapist named Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), who is going through a lot of pain and grief and starts to go against the rules by telling his patients what he truly feels, which has a huge impact on both his and their life.

Shrinking masterfully balances act between comedy and serious issues of loss, grief, and the support we receive from loved ones during our darkest hours. While still taking mental health seriously, the show inspires laughter at every opportunity. Since the show's writers come from the same production team as Ted Lasso, fans may also notice some similarities in how the characters are developed and how relatable they are.

9 ‘Dead to Me’ (2019-2022)

Dead to Me centers on the bond that develops between Judy (Linda Cardellini), whose fiancé died of a heart attack, and Jen (Christina Applegate), a recently widowed real estate agent. Jen is in a dark place while Judy keeps an optimistic attitude as the two characters deal with their problems differently.

Although Dead to Me deals with some serious topics, such as death and bereavement, the show's unpredictable plot, humorous elements, and outstanding performances at its core give it vitality and personality. The show masterfully captures female companionship while also being contemplative and emotional.

8 ‘After Life’ (2019 - 2022)

Set in the fictional town of Tambury, After Life centers on Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais), a newspaper journalist whose life is flipped upside down when his wife passes away from breast cancer. He considers killing himself but instead decides to live his life saying and doing whatever he wants, regardless of how it affects other people, as a way of making the world pay for the murder of his wife.

Although After Life has its share of humorous moments, it leans more toward drama than comedy and takes its examination of loss, despair, and the strength of optimism earnestly. Gervais, who is at his best in this series, has crafted something redeeming and delightful out of the dark abyss of grief.

7 ‘Fleabag’ (2016-2019)

Adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name from the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which earned a Fringe First Award, Fleabag followed a young lady, played by Waller-Bridge, as she tried to adjust to life in London while dealing with a recent tragedy.

The dialogue sparkles with bold, deadpan humor and is razor-sharp, infused by Waller-Bridge’s comedic yet brilliantly dramatic performance. However, it's a marvel that Fleabag can be so amusing with so much sadness and rage bubbling beneath the surface.

6 ‘The Good Place’ (2016-2020)

The Good Place follows Eleanor (Kristen Bell), who is granted entrance to The Good Place after death as a prize for leading a moral life. She then recognizes, however, that she was brought there in error and must conceal her ethically dubious prior actions while making an effort to become a better person.

The Good Place is a witty, creative comedy that will make you smile while pondering about Hell. Moreover, the fact that it is able to be a show about the afterlife while remaining unreligious is what makes it so intriguing. In the same manner, the cast keeps raising the caliber of their performances after each episode.

5 ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ (2020 - 2021)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay follows an Australian in his twenties named Nicholas (Josh Thomas) who travels to Los Angeles to see his American father and two teenage half-sisters. He is soon asked to take on the role of guardian for his sisters because his father is critically ill, and the girls’ mother has already passed away.

The show tackles a wide range of serious topics, and it does so with love, humor, and novel perspectives on an orphaned family, sexuality, and autism. It paints its characters' emotional notes with tremendous tenderness and confronts sadness and loss with amazing candor. It also has no qualms with softly and sincerely mining the sadness for humor.

4 ‘Upload’ (2020-)

Upload takes place in 2033, when humans can upload themselves to virtual afterlives. The show follows a computer programmer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who is uploaded to the opulent Lakeview after his untimely death, but there he comes under the control of his obsessive, still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

It's a charming romantic comedy with a murder mystery plotline, and although being lighthearted and entertaining, it serves as a harsh critique of capitalism and our society's fixation with technology. In addition, the program remains light and jokingly discusses the afterlife in a secular way while also demonstrating the various ways in which people experience loss.

3 ‘Six Feet Under’ (2001 - 2005)

Six Feet Under follows Nathaniel Fisher (Peter Krause), and his wife Ruth (Frances Conroy), along with their kids David (Michael C. Hall) and Claire (Lauren Ambrose) who operate a modest funeral home that provides the best service available nearby. It details the family's professional and personal lives.

The way the show depicts the variations in each family member's initial reaction reveals its knowledge of loss right away. Six Feet Under pretty much established the standard for how to skillfully incorporate dark comedy into narratives laden with grief and loss.

2 ‘Pivoting’ (2022)

Pivoting follows three middle-aged friends, Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Maggie Q), who decide that they must "pivot" their lives in new directions because life is short as a result of their friend Coleen's sudden death. Their friendship grows stronger as they each make rash decisions in an attempt to achieve happiness.

Even though the topic of changing one's life and direction after a loved one passes away has been addressed before, the show nonetheless manages to convey a fresh tale through a comic lens, making it a clever and current idea for a series. The three actresses are highly likable and have a strong grasp on both their friendships and their personalities

1 ‘Life & Beth’ (2022-)

On paper, Beth's (Amy Schumer) life appears to be all that anyone could want. Nevertheless, her life changes irrevocably when a shocking incident makes her confront her past. Life & Beth follows the titular character as she begins to see flashbacks to her adolescent years and discovers who and what she wants to be.

Life & Beth is anchored by Schumer's subtle and exposed performance. The dramedy also offers a brutally honest look at what transpires when a close loved one passes away while still having unsolved concerns. Moreover, the show looks at how negative childhood events, particularly those that teenage females experienced, can still have an impact on us as adults.

