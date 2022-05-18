With the inception of Disney+, the production giant has removed almost all Disney content from Netflix, including all animated features. When it comes to selecting the next family movie night or G-rated movie binge, it can be difficult to sift through the features designed solely for younger audiences, alienating older children and adults from enjoying the story. Like all genres of ratings and films, there are ones that are worth the watch and ones that are not.

From a few Hollywood classics to an Oscar-winning documentary feature, Netflix houses a wide selection of family-friendly PG films, but a minimal selection of G or TV-G films (mainly documentaries). The streaming giant's kids category is home to an extensive catalog of TV-Y spinoff films, TV series, or shorts, but not many features that would entertain both young and old. These selected titles are sure to entertain kids and parents.

Rescued by Ruby (2022)

Image via Fezziwig Studios/Netflix

Based on a true story, Rescued by Ruby is about finding home and following your dreams, as a state trooper partners with a naughty shelter dog to join the elite K-9 unit. The film draws inspiration from the real-life tale of Rhode Island State Police Officer Dan O'Neil (played by Grant Gustin onscreen) and Ruby, a shelter dog that had been adopted and returned by five different families before finding a home with O'Neil.

While the film takes some creative liberties, the foundation of the story remains clear throughout. With its TV-G rating, critics and audiences enjoyed the heartwarming tale. The film's canine stars, Bear and Shiloh, were rescue dogs like their character Ruby, adding to the heart and emotion this film will surely bring out during your family's next movie night.

White Christmas (1954)

Image via Paramount

A holiday classic, White Christmas remains a go-to favorite when the season rolls around. Former soldiers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) are song-and-dance men who team up with a sister act to save their former commanding general's Vermont inn just in time for Christmas. While the film earned only one Oscar nomination at the 27th Academy Awards, it did not take home the golden statue.

Co-starring Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the holiday musical teeters between a Not Rated and G rating, with Netflix currently listing it as TV-G with its depiction of smoking. The streaming platform indicates that it is suitable for all general audiences. An iconic Hollywood film, White Christmas makes for a solid choice for the next holiday party.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

Image via Netflix

Stop-motion's most iconic sheep has his own Netflix movie now! After an alien ship crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun must help the space creature get home before the wrong people capture her. The lovable character first appeared in 2007 in Shaun the Sheep, a British television series that ran until 2020. Returning for his fifth Shaun the Sheep project, voice actor Justin Fletcher reprises his role, totaling seven times he's brought the animal to life.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is Netflix's only feature film with the franchise, there are currently two series and two other shorts available. The 2015 original Shaun the Sheep Movie is not available on Netflix at this time, but like the original Farmageddon received high praise from fans and a certified fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics.

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

Image via Netflix

My Octopus Teacher is an emotional documentary feature that reinvigorates the relationship between man and the ocean. The film is narrated by and focuses on the diving experiences of Craig Foster as he befriends a female octopus living in the kelp forests off the coast of South Africa. Foster gains the creature's trust as he learns more about her mysterious world.

Winning the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards, this Netflix original is not the standard nature documentary, engaging heavily in the relationship between Foster and the sea creature while putting humanity in perspective. Critics and audiences praised the film as it invoked every type of emotion during its one-hour and twenty-five-minute runtime.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

An anime tale of young love and teen growing pains, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a Japanese Netflix original film. Cherry, a boy who wears headphones and expresses his words through Haiku poems, meets Smile, a bubbly but self-conscious girl, and the two share a brief, but magical summer romance. The film's original language is Japanese, but dubbed versions are available on the streaming giant.

While Netflix houses the film in its Kids section and lists the film as rated TV-G with mild violence and suitable for audiences, IMDb indicates a TV-PG rating. Before streaming the film with younger audience members, be sure to exercise due diligence to see if the content is right for your next movie night.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Image via Paramount

A classic tale starring one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, My Fair Lady is readily available to rewatch or introduce to the family for the first time. In a rags-to-riches tale, Eliza Dolittle (Audrey Hepburn) begins a transformation from a crude flower girl to a picture of high society at the hands of linguistics and phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) in early 1900s London.

RELATED: My Fair Lady' Proves That Every Lavish Musical Deserves a 4K Release

A musical, this film swept the 37th Academy Awards, winning eight of 12 nominations. While the film does feature thematic elements and mild language, it has still maintained a G rating through the decades despite being remastered multiple times as high definition and streaming services demand it.

Robin Robin (2021)

Image via Aardman Animation

A Netflix original, this 32-minute short film follows the tale of Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) as she is raised by mice and begins to question who she is and where she belongs. Featuring voices from the acclaimed Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant, Robin Robin is a quick watch with excellent stop-motion animation.

Like many children's films, there are constructive themes that use animals and animated story-telling to get the overarching message across to young viewers. Here, the film tackles growing up with an adoptive family and finding your own identity, a message that critics and audiences felt was well-crafted in its short runtime.

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' and 'Ninja Kamui' Series Coming to Adult Swim

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ali Teske (42 Articles Published) Writing from downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ali's either watching movies or growing her list to watch. Her blog, peskethings, is about film reviews and whether to see it or skip it. She has a Bachelor's in English and minor in creative writing. When she's not writing for Collider, her blog, or Wisconsin Law Journal, you can find her exploring Wisconsin with friends and family. More From Ali Teske

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe