It’s been 20 years since the Game Boy Advance hit the stores, adding a landscape view format to the already successful Game Boy Color. Home of some of the best remakes ever made by Nintendo, the Game Boy Advance allowed a new generation to play certain classics for the first time. At the same time, during the short three years where the Game Boy Advance was the primary portable on the market, the console became home to some of the best titles of franchises such as Metroid and Castlevania. So now that Game Boy titles are reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, it’s time to revisit some of our most cherished memories from a long-gone childhood and list the 15 best Game Boy Advance games of all time.

The following list features 15 amazing Game Boy Advance games, and while it does try to rank all these games, it should be read more as a recommendation guide, as every title on this selection deserves to be revisited by fans. Also, we are leaving the remakes on the bottom for the simple reason that we want to highlight how original and unique some of the Game Boy Advance titles were. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best Game Boy Advance games of all time, hoping that we’ll soon be able to replay them on our Nintendo Switch. Don’t forget to pack some extra AA batteries, as we have a long journey through memory lane.

15. Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

While Super Mario World still holds up as the definitive 2D Mario adventure, there’s a lot to love about Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. Initially released for the Super Nintendo in 1995, the game was reworked to fit the Game Boy Advance in 2002. While the soundtrack had to be downsized to fit the portable console, Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 is a fantastic remake that tweaks some levels to balance the game difficulty while also adding secret challenges that were not present in the original release. And while the game plays completely different from the original Super Mario World​​​​​​, Yoshi’s adventure to bring Baby Mario home is one of the most creative 2D adventures ever made by Nintendo and deserves more love than it gets.

14. Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Super Mario Advance series ported all major hits of the Super Mario franchise to the Game Boy Advance, including Super Mario Bros. 3. Initially released for the NES in 1988, Super Mario Bros. 3 got upgraded graphics and sounds for the 1993’s Super Nintendo collection Super Mario All-Stars. It’s this improved version that got released on the Game Boy Advance in 2003, with e-Reader support that allowed players to scan unique cards to gain access to new levels and power-ups. One of the power-ups introduced by Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 was the boomerang that would become a staple in the franchise after Super Mario 3D Land. The Game Boy Advance release of Super Mario Bros. 3 is the definitive version of the game, a classic that many still consider superior to Super Mario World.

13. Metroid: Zero Mission

While most Game Boy Advance remakes add a few features on top of a classic game without changing too much about it, Metroid: Zero Mission is a complete reimagining of the franchise’s first game. While 1986’s Metroid is an important game that deserves a lot of respect, the franchise was still limited by the technology of the NES at the time. Zero Mission, then, brings out the potential of the original game by introducing faster combat, more responsive controls, and the same genius level design. Zero Mission improves the first Metroid in every possible aspect, allowing players to enjoy Samus Aran’s first adventure without the constraints of the 8-bit generation.

12. Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2

Super Mario World became a standard for 2D platformers after being released on the Super Nintendo in 1990. However, the Game Boy Advance port of the game improves the original experience by giving meaning to the game’s collectibles and increasing the replayability by changing how Luigi works. While Mario and Luigi only had different colors in the original game, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 makes Mario’s brother jump higher while giving him less traction. Playing with Mario or Luigi changes how the game’s pacing works, and every power-up was also redesigned so both characters would behave differently. While the original Super Mario World still holds as a fantastic game, the Game Boy Advance remake shows that we can add a new spin to an older title, making it even better.

11. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen

While technology evolved, Pokémon players faced an issue: new consoles could not connect to older consoles. That meant that Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Game Boy Advance exclusives, could not trade Pokémon with previous generations. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were the first Pokémon remakes in history, created to solve this issue by allowing new players to revisit the original storyline while offering complete compatibility with more recent games. New types, creatures, moves, and gameplay mechanics from newer generations were added to the classics. However, the game still maintains its original plot and challenges, making it a prettier and more polished version of two titles that started the Poké-fever. While Ruby and Sapphire changed the Pokémon universe forever by making each creature unique, the games are still too short. The introduction of the remakes allowed for more trades, combats, and exploration, starting the tradition of revisiting older titles in the franchise that we now see on the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Switch.

10. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is arguably the best 2D Zelda game ever made, so it’s easy to understand how a port of the Super Nintendo classic became a hit in the Game Boy Advance. However, the release of A Link to the Past also included a multiplayer-only Zelda adventure that had its own story and challenges. Four Swords was such a great idea that the game would be remade as a solo release on the Nintendo DS and got a sequel on the Nintendo GameCube. So, besides including one of the best Zelda games ever made, the Game Boy Advance version of A Link to the Past also breathed fresh air into the franchise, showing how a multiplayer mode could fit perfectly the classic dungeon-crawling experience.

9. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

The Tony Hawk series reached its peak when the second title was released on the PlayStation in 2000. Trying to bank on the game’s success, publisher Activision decided to port Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 everywhere, including the Game Boy Advance. To make the 3D game fit the portable console, developer Vicarious Visions locked the game into an isometric camera and enlarged the levels, allowing for incredibly precise control even with the small screen of the Game Boy Advance. More than a port, the Game Boy Advance version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is a statement of how creative developers can get while trying to make a gaming experience feel good in different systems.

8. Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories was released on the Game Boy Advance when the franchise still made enough sense and you didn’t need hundreds of hours in discussion forums to follow the main plotline. A direct sequel to the first game, Chain of Memories is the first spin-off of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, developed to bridge the first two main installments. While the first Kingdom Hearts had a real-time combat system, Chain of Memories introduced a card system that allowed for complex combat while still taking into consideration the technological limitation of the Game Boy Advance. Chain of Memories is also remembered as one of the best-looking games on the Game Boy Advance, thanks to the pre-recorded cutscenes that didn’t need a lot of processing power.

7. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Inspired by the success of Paper Mario on the Nintendo 64, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga kickstarted an RPG franchise on the Game Boy Advance, featuring our two favorite Italian plumbers. Superstar Saga reuses the concise battle system created by Paper Mario, in which results are predictable and timing is as important as strategy. Superstar Saga also adds many interactions between the two brothers to make the combat more complex. Paper Mario would, unfortunately, deviate from its RPG origins after the second title. So Mario and Luigi became the primary RPG experience of the Super Mario universe, and it all started in the Game Boy Advance.

6. Mario Kart: Super Circuit

No Nintendo console could be successful without a great Mario Kart title. Mario Kart: Super Circuit didn’t introduce new power-ups or mechanics. Instead, it focused on using the perfected karting mechanics of previous titles to focus on some of the best original levels in the franchise. Super Circuit also allowed players to unlock circuits from the original Super Nintendo Mario Kart game, a move so well received by fans that every other game in the franchise also delivered a few classic courses. The graphics of Super Circuit didn’t age so well, but the game still plays like a charm, making it worth revisiting nowadays.

5. Golden Sun / Golden Sun: The Lost Age

If you are searching for the best JRPG on the Game Boy Advance, look no further than Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age. While technically two games released one year apart from each other, Golden Sun was originally a standalone project aimed at the Nintendo 64. Unfortunately, the migration of the project to the Game Boy Advance imposed a series of technical limitations, so the team of Camelot Software decided to split their ambitious story into two parts. Besides featuring an original and complex narrative, both Golden Sun games also have one of the most beautiful pixel art of the Game Boy Advance. The combat system is also enhanced by the ability to find hidden mystical partners around the world, increasing the customization of your party.

4. Advance Wars

Both Advance Wars and its direct sequel are not only among the best games on the Game Boy Advance but are also some of the best strategy games you could play on any platform. The campaign of Advance Wars has players controlling the production and positioning of units, resources, and general-like characters with special powers that can turn the tide of a duel at the last moment. The story is also well-written, and the roster of characters is charming, improving the production value of both Advance Wars titles. The cherry on the top of the cake is the multiplayer mode that allows players to face their friends. Long after finishing the story mode of Advance Wars, players can still hone their skills and learn how to use every different unit in-depth, making it a title you can keep playing for hundreds of hours.

3. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

There’s a lot of discussion concerning the best Castlevania game, with Symphony of the Night usually coming on top. However, Aria of Sorrow is the king of the Game Boy Advance, with beautiful graphics, challenging boss battles, and the inclusion of the Tactical Souls mechanic; absorbing enemies’ souls to improve your own skills adds a new and exciting layer to the Castlevania formula. While Aria of Sorrow uses the overall system of Symphony of the Night, the souls you collect along the way give you an extra resource to equip strategically, besides serving as a kind of collectible that’s actually interesting to go after.

2. Metroid Fusion

Metroid Fusion took the franchise in a new and exciting direction by limiting exploration and building up a claustrophobic adventure where Samus Aran is chased by a deadly parasite, its somewhat linear approach allowing for a more refined narrative. Adding a permanent hunter enemy is a nice move for the franchise, as the Fusion concept will be revisited in Metroid Dread, the sequel to Fusion for the Nintendo Switch. Even if you prefer a more open environment like in Super Metroid​​​​​​, Fusion is still a great installment in the franchise, worth the time of any player who loves action-platformers.

1. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Minish Cap's shrinking ability opens a whole new world of puzzle design for The Legend of Zelda series. Since every piece of the map can feature alternate paths, accessible for Link while using the powers of the titular Cap or in his regular size, designers could create unique labyrinths that deviate from the interchangeable-tools formula. The Minish Cap also has Link forging the Four Sword, another creative power used for combat and puzzles. The game is also gorgeous, using the landscape screen of the Game Boy Advance to its most to create a colorful and vibrant version of Hyrule. While this franchise chapter doesn’t delve deep into the eternal struggle between Link and Ganon, The Minish Cap has its own set of memorable big baddies to take down, with some of the best boss battles of the whole series. Overall, The Minish Cap is definitely one of the best Game Boy Advance games available and one that should not be overlooked.

