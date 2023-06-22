Game of Thrones revolutionized the television landscape in the new millennium. Arriving at the height of the Golden Age of Television, Game of Thrones introduced audiences to the violent world of Westeros, employing a unique mix of high fantasy and political intrigue that made the show irresistible for mainstream audiences. Thrones redefined the meaning of "event television," increasing viewership with each season and ending its run as one of the most acclaimed and successful series in modern television history.

Although the show didn't stick the landing with its now-infamous ending, some aspects remained untouched despite the negativity surrounding the final seasons. Mainly, the stellar cast of morally ambiguous and fascinating characters that made Thrones a hit in the first place remains acclaimed by critics and fans. Indeed, Thrones featured a large ensemble of ruthless and complicated figures that quickly became critical and fan favorites, cementing the show's legacy despite all the issues that followed in later seasons.

25 Ramsay Bolton

Game of Thrones had no shortage of great villains. However, Ramsay Bolton is arguably the worst, a character utterly devoid of sympathy without a redeemable bone in his body. The bastard son of Roose Bolton, Ramsay debuts in season 3 and rises to arguably become the show's main antagonist in seasons 5 and 6.

Played by the underrated Iwan Rheon, Ramsay is one of the show's most one-dimensional characters: he is pure evil. However, there's an interesting and even admirable quality to such a straightforward characterization. Rheon makes Ramsay hatable and fearsome, a brutal but riveting character that became the world's most hated figure and loved every second of it.

24 Lyanna Mormont

Long before she fought zombies alongside Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay was stealing the show as the infallible Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. The young Lady of Bear Island, Lyanna is a major supporting character in seasons 6 through 8, an outspoken ally to the Starks and a passionate defender of the North.

Unfortunately, Lyanna doesn't receive much character development and becomes something of a gimmicky figure in the last season. However, Ramsay remains such a strong and purposeful figure on screen that viewers can't help but fall under Lyanna's spell. She perishes in the long-awaited yet ultimately disappointing fight against the Night King, depriving Westeros of her skill and strength as a young but effective leader.

23 Robb Stark

The eldest Stark child was one of Game of Thrones' earliest tragedies. Robb Stark had his father's strength and the love of his people; unfortunately, he didn't have the Stark's honor, choosing to follow his heart and betray a kew alliance that ultimately cost him the war - and his head.

Richard Madden played Robb during the first three seasons of Game of Thrones. Commanding and impressive, Robb was the show's de facto hero, a typical knight in shining armor with many crucial qualities necessary to win the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, Robb was short-sighted and foolish, traits that made him an interesting character but a lousy player in the game.

22 Ned Stark

Sean Bean was Game of Thrones' original hero. The honorable and noble Eddard Stark was a man of integrity and principle entering a world of betrayal and cruelty for which he was never prepared. The show starts with his appointment as Hand of the King to his close friend, Robert Baratheon, and his journey to King's Landing, a viper's nest that ultimately claims his life.

Ned was too pure to exist in the ruthless world of Game of Thrones. His morals stopped him from playing the game, and his honor meant he had the worst poker face on both sides of the Narrow Sea. And while his infamous tv death was unexpected to many, there was no ending more fitting for such a straight character in a show like Game of Thrones.

21 Stannis Baratheon

Stannis "the Mannis" Baratheon was Game of Thrones' ultimate dark horse. Robert's unpopular but infallible brother was, in more ways than one, the right choice to sit atop the Iron Throne. However, his near-blind faith in Melisandre and his lack of influence in Westeros severely damaged his claim.

Stephen Dilane was an inspired choice to play the stoic and inflexible Stannis, with the revered English actor bringing a sense of palpable discomfort to his portrayal that made the character more intriguing. Stannis hid many things that never came to light, not even during his most private moments. Honorable but far too proud, Stannis was a great example of the dangers of hubris, especially in the World of Ice and Fire.

20 Catelyn Stark

Game of Thrones is all about mothers. The show's most important figures are mothers trying to do right by their children; however, few were as fierce or devoted as Catelyn Stark. The matriarch of the wolf clan, Catelyn was the perfect balance between the Tullys' dutiful nature and the Starks' honor-bound lifestyle. Catelyn lived for her family, and her devotion often led her down the wrong path.

Despite her best efforts, Catelyn played a crucial role in Robb's demise. And yet no other character was as passionately committed to a cause as she was to Robb's fight against the Lannisters. Cat is among Thrones' most tragic characters, a cautionary tale about the dangers of blind, unchecked love, and a masterful tour de force for the underrated Michelle Fairley.

19 Joffrey Baratheon

Throughout the first half of the 2010s, no name brought more eye rolls, clenched teeth, and curse words than King Joffrey Baratheon. Arguably the most hated television character from the past decade, Joffrey was Cersei and Robert's oldest son, who ascended to the Iron Throne following his father's death. A spoiled and cruel brat, Joffrey was a nightmare, a stupid and vicious child who was all bark and no bite.

Young actor Jack Gleesondid a stellar job portraying Joffrey, crafting one of the worst and most frustrating portrayals of entitlement in recent memory. Every viewer loathed Joffrey with a passion, to the point where everyone cheered when the character finally died during his now-infamous wedding ceremony.

18 Podrick Payne

Few characters in Game of Thrones are entirely selfless: Podrick Payne is one of them. Introduced as Tyrion's loyal servant, Podrick saves his master's life during the Battle of Blackwater Bay and remains staunchly dedicated to Tyrion's service until his arrest. He then becomes Brienne's squire, maintaining his dedication to serving.

Podrick is one of the show's purest, kindest, and most sympathetic souls. In a world as ruthless and savage as Westeros, people like Pod are too rare to ignore. Daniel Portman played Pod with a youthful enthusiasm and naiveté that remained present even in later seasons, proving that Pod wasn't willing to lose his spirit or warmth despite all the betrayal and carnage he witnessed. Westeros needs more people like Pod.

17 Melisandre

Game of Thrones had no shortage of femme fatales, but Melisandre was in a league of her own. The shifting, mysterious Red Priestess arrives in season 2 and severely alters the balance of the then-ongoing War of the Five Kings by birthing a shadow baby that kills Renly Baratheon. Melisandre remains a key figure throughout the game, manipulating major players while pursuing an elusive agenda.

The brilliant Carice van Houten played Melisandre throughout seven of the show's eight seasons, becoming one of its most fascinating characters. Melisandre is not only one of television's most powerful witches but also an evasive and astonishing character who outplayed many of the show's most prominent players. Thrones only showed glimpses into her background, leaving many questions unanswered and cementing her legacy as one of Westeros' biggest riddles.

16 Theon Greyjoy

It would be disingenuous to call Theon Greyjoy a victim. He is very much in control of his actions, allowing his inexperience and ambition to get the best of him. However, Theon remains a tragic character, a lost boy desperate for validation from a father he hardly knows. Divided between his allegiances to his house and his affection for the Starks, Theon sets on a path of violence that leads to his downfall before he atones for his mistakes.

Theon's journey is among the best in Game of Thrones. Alfie Allen's portrayal went years unnoticed before the final seasons gave Theon a traditional sacrificial arc that allowed him to display Theon's broken psyche for everyone to see. What Allen did with Theon is nothing short of masterful, making him among Thrones' most layered characters, a divisive figure who audiences could simultaneously pitty, hate, and root for.

15 Jon Snow

Following Ned and Robb's deaths, Jon Snow became Game of Thrones' de facto hero. The bastard of Winterfell sent to the Wall during the show's Pilot episode, Jon spends most of the show away from playing the game, focusing on the fight against the Free Folk and the war against the White Walkers and the Night King.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Game Of Thrones Battles, Ranked

In many ways, Jon's story was an island, separated from the main action and single-handedly developing what would turn out to be the show's endgame. Kit Harington did an impressive job carrying this responsibility, playing Jon like the ultimate embodiment of honor, duty, and courage. Jon might easily be discarded as boring or one-dimensional, but Harington portrayed him like a one-man war, with multiple contrasting feelings - anger, desire, fear, frustration - raging inside him without being allowed to come out for air.

14 Olenna Tyrell

The mighty Olenna Tyrell was the matriarch of House Tyrell and one of the best players in the game. Arriving in season 3, Olenna is among Game of Thrones' most cunning characters; she proves a mighty foe for Cersei, goes face to face against Tywin, outplays characters like Littlefinger and Varys, and goes down on her terms.

The late, great Dame Diana Rigg played Olenna like the ultimate English Dame: purposeful, bold, witty, straightforward, and proud. Olenna always had the last word, delivering sharp words with a gentle smile and out-talking Westeros'cleverest minds. Often called the Queen of Thorns, Olenna was among Thrones' most entertaining characters and a formidable player who played the game by her own rules.

13 Tywin Lannister

House Lannister is the most powerful in Westeros, all thanks to Tywin Lannister. The ruthless, Machiavellian, proud Lion of the Rock is arguably the show's most intimidating character, a highly-intelligent and resourceful man whose mere name was enough to bring the most powerful noble to their knees.

The spectacular Charles Dance brought Tywin to life, and was the only actor for the role. Commanding and subtly terrifying, Dance was stellar as Tywin, taking one of the story's most interesting characters and adding layers of gravitas and purpose into an already rich characterization. Tywin's hubris eventually brings him down in season 4, and the show's rich, political angle dies along with him.

12 Varys

Several characters in Game of Thrones are different from their book counterparts. Varys, the Spider, wasn't one of them, at least not during the show's early seasons. Portrayed by the revelation that was Conleth Hill, Varys was Westeros' Master of Whisperers and a strong contender for the best player in the game.

With a mysterious past that viewers never fully understood, Varys is an elusive and adapting figure who operates from the shadows. Varys is every major theme in Game of Thrones embodied, and Hill beautifully portrayed him as a character of many truths, none of which was fully real. Varys' characterization declined in later seasons, but Hill's performance never faltered, saving Varys from the mediocre ending many other characters suffered at the hands of the show's writers.

11 Petyr Baelish

Along with Varys, Petyr Baelish was the best player in the game; if the Spider weaved the net, the little finger coiled it. Petyr is the architect of the show's main conflict, provoking the animosity between the Starks and Lannisters that led to the War of the Five Kings and, according to most fan theories, whispering the secret that sparked Robert's Rebellion.

It's not an overstatement to say Littlefinger is the best-written character in the novels. The show does right by him, with Aidan Gillen playing Petyr with the appeal of a vinegar-laced sweet. Yet, Littlefinger remains an enthralling figure, the Westerosi equivalent of a made man who slithered across the shadows, climbing the unending chaos ladder that would take him to the top - before bringing him down with a thunderous crash.

10 Oberyn Martell

Image via HBO

Oberyn Martell was Game of Thrones' ultimate scene-stealer. Played by the internet's boyfriend, Pedro Pascal, Oberyn arrives in season 4 as Dorne's representative for Joffrey's wedding to Margaery Tyrell. In reality, Oberyn seeks revenge against Tywin Lannister and the Mountain for the murder of his sister, Elia Martell.

RELATED: The 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances

A skilled warrior and free-loving spirit, Oberyn is shameless, cocky, highly sexual, and roguish, the perfect character to introduce some much-needed disruption into King's Landing. Pascal excels as Oberyn, playing him with impressive confidence; he is charming yet visibly angry, pulling a delicate balance between his lust for life and his desire for revenge that makes him irresistible.

9 Brienne Of Tarth

Honorable characters were not rare in Game of Thrones. Seldom, however, was the character who lived up to its reputation as a committed, valorous warrior with the skills to defend their honor and that of their allies: that's what made Brienne of Tarth so special. Brienne is among the strongest warriors in Game of Thrones, a staunchly loyal knight who pledged her life to a cause and followed through on her promise.

Gwendoline Christie shined as Brienne, finding the right balance between vulnerability and strength, virtue and menace, delicacy and ferocity. Brienne was a masterful depiction of duty, honor, willpower, and courage that stood out among other Thrones characters for her purity of intentions; there was no hidden agenda, no ulterior motive. Brienne was the truest, purest knight in the Seven Kingdoms - perhaps the only one.

8 Sandor Clegane

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane had one of the most surprising character developments in Game of Thrones. Introduced as a member of the Kingsguard, The Hound is famous for his savagery and infallible nature. He develops a soft spot for both Stark girls, acting as a mentor to Arya and a protector to Sansa. Although the show only offers brief glimpses into his past, they are enough to confirm him as a tragic and flawed figure and victim of Westeros' violent nature.

Played by the underrated Scottish actor Rory McCann, The Hound is a fan-favorite figure acclaimed for his layered characterization and one of Thrones' secret weapons. Far from noble or honorable, The Hound is still sympathetic and compelling, an unexpectedly thoughtful depiction of trauma powered by a spectacular performance from McCann.

7 Margaery Tyrell

When talking about the best players in the game, Margaery Tyrell is always among the usual suspects. Brought to life with cunning charm by the incredible Natalie Dormer, Margaery is the ambitious and resourceful lady of House Tyrell and the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms through her marriages to Joffrey and Tommen.

Margaery is among Game of Thrones' best female characters. Weaponizing kindness and charm, Margaery manipulates everyone in King's Landing through her lethal and unique brand of gentle poison. Incredibly astute and slightly devious, Margaery is the ideal player in the game, someone who sees through everyone's lies and keeps her cards close to her chest. Dormer was stellar as the clever Margaery, playing her like the sweetest rose with the sharpest thorns concealed beneath the softest petals.

6 Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister goes through a challenging journey of self-discovery throughout Game of Thrones, with all signs pointing to a sacrifice in pursuit of redemption. Starting the show as a selfish and careless knight betraying his oaths by committing incest with his sister, Cersei, Jaime becomes more selfless, self-aware, and honorable thanks to his experiences with several characters.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau delivered a masterclass with Jaime's journey, softly peeling the layers concealing the character's latent honor and empathy. Jaime is among the best examples of a villain-to-hero arc on television, staying amoral while becoming a more sympathetic and commendable character. His ending was disappointing, but Jaime's journey remains one of Thrones' most rewarding triumphs.