Game of Thrones (2011-2019) is a series fraught with violence. There's plenty of large-scale battles and small-scale skirmishes, but it goes beyond that, too.

Another common type of action sequence to appear in the series is the one-on-one fight. These are usually climactic moments due to emotional stakes, or the choreography of the swordplay. Though, some are better than others, of course.

10 Ser Vardis Egen vs. Bronn – "A Golden Crown" (S.1 Ep.6)

Bronn (Jerome Flynn) fights on behalf of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) during his trial by combat against Ser Vardis Egen (Brendan McCormack). Ser Vardis is a knight, and as such, has a strict code of chivalry he must uphold during combat. But Bronn is just a mercenary, and has no such moral dilemma. This means he is able to kill Ser Vardis easily using a few dirty tricks.

The fight is pretty spectacular, but it's the message of it that basically explains the whole show. Lady Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie) accuses Bronn of not fighting with honour. Bronn gestures to the dead knight and retorts, "No. He did." It's true for the whole show. Those who uphold honour and chivalry often wind up getting themselves killed because of it, while those who fight dirty are more likely to survive.

9 Ser Jaime Lannister vs. Euron Greyjoy – "The Bells" (S.8 Ep.5)

This fight is brutal and gritty. It's less about swords and more about throwing punches and rolling around in the dirt. Regardless, it still manages to be a standout moment due to the fans' anticipation of the event. It was dubbed "Danebowl" as both of the actors are Danish. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is on his way to the Red Keep to save his sister, when he unexpectedly bumps into Euron (Pilou Asbæk). Euron has always had it out for Jaime, since they've effectively been competing for the love of the same woman.

Even though they're technically on the same side, they really let each other have it, with both being mortally wounded in the process. Although, Euron dies as a direct result of the fight. He dies with a smile on his face, believing that he just killed one of Westeros' greatest warriors.

8 Sandor Clegane vs. Beric Dondarrion – "Kissed by Fire" (S.3 Ep.5)

One of Sandor's (Rory McCann) defining features is the burn scar on his face. He received it when he was a child, and is terrified of fire as a result. That certainly doesn't bode well for him when he finds himself fighting Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), who wields a flaming sword.

Sandor is one of the greatest fighters in Westeros, and easily bests Beric. The problem is, Beric is always brought back to life by a red priest. This allows the viewers to see the power of the red priests first-hand, and also establishes the magic that will become a key plot point later on.

7 Daario Naharis vs. The Champion of Meereen – "Breaker of Chains" (S.4 Ep.3)

This one is neither emotional nor visually incredible. It's just plain comical, and pretty cool as well. Daario (Michiel Huisman) is a mercenary who is assigned by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) to fight the Champion of Meereen as she surrounds the city. The Champion comes barreling out of the gates on a horse.

Against him stands Daario, who effortlessly throws one of his signature arakh at the Champion, knocking him off his horse. Daario then finishes the job with effortless suave. Most kills in the series are seldom that quick and smooth, which is what makes this so memorable.

6 Jon Snow vs. Styr, the Magnar of Thenn – "The Watchers on the Wall" (S.4 Ep.9)

Styr (Yuri Kolokolnikov) is something of a background character in the series, but his climactic fight with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) during the Battle of Castle Black is quite something. After losing his sword, all Jon has to defend himself is an old chain. He is still very young and is facing the hulking figure of Styr, who wields an enormous battleaxe, with nothing but a chain.

Jon, of course, wins thanks to him being an expert fighter. The one-on-one fight amidst all the chaos of the battle makes for an interesting contrast, and it's always nice to see Jon show off his combat prowess.

5 Ser Jaime Lannister vs. Ser Brienne of Tarth – "Dark Wings, Dark Words" (S.3 Ep.2)

Jaime and Brienne (Gwendolyne Christie) have a very complicated relationship which gets off to a rocky start after the first meet. Brienne is assigned to deliver Jaime, then a prisoner, to King's Landing. But Jaime is too clever, and manages to escape captivity. The two duel on a bridge, but their fight is cut short when they are ambushed by mercenaries.

It's an emotional fight because the two eventually develop a mutual respect for each other and even become fast friends. Brienne even starts to love Jaime. Though they fight early on, by the end of the series, they can be seen arm-in-arm, fighting against the army of the dead.

4 Sandor Clegane vs. Ser Brienne of Tarth – "The Children" (S.4 Ep.10)

This fight is one of the most climactic fights of the series due to what exactly is at stake. Both Sandor and Brienne are fighting over something they both hold dear--namely the young girl, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Sandor has been travelling with Arya for quite some time, and manages to develop an unlikely friendship with her. Meanwhile, Brienne took an oath that she would protect the Stark girls, making it her duty to take Arya with her.

The fight ultimately results in Sandor losing, despite him keeping Arya with him. His wounds prove to be too much however, causing Arya to leave him for dead. Though he survives and returns two seasons later. Regardless, seeing two beloved characters fight is always difficult, yet entertaining, because audiences are never sure who to root for. Both of the fighters have compelling motives here.

3 Jon Snow vs. Qhorin Halfhand – "Valar Morghulis" (S.2 Ep.10)

Qhorin Halfhand (Simon Armstrong) and Jon Snow find themselves at the mercy of the wildlings. Qhorin is an experienced Ranger, and a clever one at that. He knows the only way to make the wildlings trust Jon and take them under their wing is to have Jon kill him.

So, he provokes Jon, making him angry, and then draws a sword on him. The two fight, with Qhorin possibly letting Jon win. Despite the fact that the two are both part of the Night's Watch, Qhorin's sacrifice was instrumental in ensuring Jon could stay with the wildlings. It may not be super visually stunning, but it is very emotional.

2 Oberyn Martell vs. Ser Gregor Clegane – "The Mountain and the Viper" (S.4 Ep.8)

Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) agrees to fight on behalf of Tyrion Lannister during yet another trial by combat. This is because his opponent is to be Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Björnsson), who previously killed Oberyn's sister. Naturally, Oberyn is out for revenge.

This is not a typical sword duel. Oberyn instead brings a spear to the fight, and surprisingly is able to hold his own. It was previously thought that Gregor was unbeatable, yet Oberyn is able to dance and flip his way around him through a series of high-flying acrobatic tricks. Technically, nobody wins this duel, as Oberyn is killed by Ser Gregor, but not before Oberyn nicks him with his poisoned spear, causing Gregor to die an agonizing death days later. This scene also stands out due to its gruesome finish.

1 Sandor Clegane vs. Ser Gregor Clegane – "The Bells" (S.8 Ep.5)

The highly-anticipated "Cleganebowl" finally came true in the series's penultimate episode. Sandor embarks on a quest to slay the brother who made his life so miserable, even if it means dying in the process. Gregor, having been zombified thanks to Qyburn (Anton Lesser) is pretty near immune to everything Sandor throws at him. Besides the fact that even when he was completely alive, Gregor was always bigger and stronger than his younger sibling.

They clash in a climactic duel on the stairs of the tallest tower in the Red Keep, which is collapsing all around them. Gregor manages to blind Sandor during the fight, but Sandor has no intention of going down very easily. In one last hurrah of pure hatred, Sandor throws himself at his brother, and they plunge into the fiery hellscape below. It's a climactic moment that ends on an emotional note, which is why despite the many fans who criticized Season 8, it's a standout moment of quality.

