Game of Thrones managed to keep its crown even after its bitter and controversial end in 2019. It remains one of the biggest shows in a generation, with (mostly) expert storytelling and show-stopping performances. Based on the George R. R. Martin series, Game of Thrones ended up with an average viewership of 46 million by Season 8. Fans just had the first season of The House of the Dragon to keep them busy (Season 2 is currently in the works), but many still wait for the next book installment, which will pick up after some Season 5 events.

The show explores events unfolding in Westeros and beyond as characters fight for the Iron Throne, with each character on their own journey. With eight seasons of episodes, fans love to look back on the most compelling storylines, from Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) road to revenge to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) becoming a true leader.

10 King's Landing

The fictional capital of Westeros is King's Landing, the home of the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. As with any capital, this is where the drama goes down. KDY_ISD mentioned King's Landing and cited it for the best scenes and well-written dialogue.

Though some viewers began to prefer the storylines beyond King's Landing, it cannot be faulted. From the impactful deaths of Robert or Ned to battles and walks of atonement, it has everything. It is the center of every scandal, and all the lies and conspiracies can be traced back to King's Landing.

9 Daenerys Conquers Mereen and Astapor

Before her character was derailed during Season 8, Daenerys Targaryen begins her journey of solidifying herself as a Queen and a woman of the people. Oxygenpeople commented that they liked Dany's conquests in Astapor and Meereen, which marked the beginning of her intention to rule.

She punished the cruel leaders and freed their slaves, becoming a beacon of hope for the people. Her leadership style was established, and fans were excited about her eventual conquest of Westeros to take the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, it did not come to pass the way fans expected.

8 Ned Stark Becoming Hand of the King

Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) of Winterfell leaving his home to join Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) was the catalyst for all the events in Game of Thrones. Ned accepted the position of Hand of the King because Robert was a close friend, without knowing the heinous consequences of this choice.

For that reason, it stands out as an incredible storyline about a man with so much honor it gets him killed. A Redditor included this as one of their favorites. The writing is expert as tensions begin to rise slowly. Ned grows suspicious and makes plans to expose everything, but it is already too late.

7 Arya Stark and The Hound

An on-the-run Arya Stark gets kidnapped by Sandor Clegane, The Hound (Rory McCann), hoping he can trade her for ransom to her brother, Robb (Richard Madden). The two characters are seemingly opposites but soon discover their common pain and sadness about the world.

Kaezermusik named this as their favorite storyline, appreciating what became an unlikely and amusing duo. They hated each other and yet had mutual respect. Their time together developed The Hound's character and humanized him while giving Arya a chance to grow; despite him being on her list, she did not kill him.

6 The Lannister Siblings

Looking at a broader storyline that spans the entire show, SpraynardKrugerIWB said: "The intertwining tale of the Lannister siblings." The Lannisters, led by patriarch Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), find themselves at the center of all drama and scandal. Deliberately, in the case of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), twin/lover to Cersei, finds himself on a redemption arc throughout the show despite his attachment to his sister. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) despises his family members, distancing himself where possible due to their mistreatment of him. He ends up killing Tywin, changing the lives of the Lannisters forever. The family was wholly dysfunctional but endlessly entertaining.

5 Sansa Stark's Survival

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was dealt some awful cards. After going to Kings Landing with her father, she becomes a captive, still betrothed to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). She is treated horribly and eventually is married off to Tyrion instead. She escapes with Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) and enters into another marriage full of violence.

Sansa is forced to grow up and survive, and she does just that. A Redditor included Sansa's story, hoping for her eventual success. She struggles with being a woman in a world that was built for men and their power. Fans are often divided on their opinions of Sansa towards the end of the show, but she finally has agency and control over her own life.

4 The North

For fans that don't love the Kings Landing drama, they likely prefer the goings-on in the North. NorenEnmotalen included their favorite storyline: "Everything in The North." This covers everything from Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) on his journey and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at the Night's Watch. The North earns its praise, and many viewers found themselves most invested in this side of Game of Thrones.

The North is built on loyalty and honor and is the location of the Night's Watch, which was another fan-favorite storyline. The events that took place in the North were essential to the White Walkers' plot and were often the most exciting, despite how anti-climatic it ended up being. Otherwise, the compelling nature of the North and its characters cannot be argued.

3 Tyrion Lannister's Resilience

The youngest Lannister sibling did not have it easy. Tyrion was a firm fan favorite for his sense of humor and intelligence. As one of the central characters in Game of Thrones, Tyrion faces a lot of conflict in the face of discrimination, war, and family. Ate4one praises Tyrion's storyline and "ability to survive, thrive and be assertive and strong."

He powers on in the face of injustice when he is accused of Joffrey's murder and survived the Battle of the Blackwater, even succeeding in keeping Stannis Baratheon out. Tyrion is a true survivor. Fans often express disappointment in his storyline after he joins forces with Daenerys, but there is no denying his strength of character and resilience.

2 Arya's Revenge

Arya Stark and her list of names have become infamous. After losing her father and being away from her family, Arya grows a tough and angry exterior, becoming hellbent on revenge for her enemies. She speaks their names every night as she falls asleep. She meets a faceless assassin and watches what he can do, deciding to travel to Bravos to become one herself.

Giannis1995 cited their favorite storyline as "Arya's tour of revenge." It brings fans some iconic moments, including Arya getting revenge for the Red Wedding by killing Walder Frey (David Bradley) and his sons. Hopefully, in the future books, she ticks off a few more names from her list.

1 Jon Snow's Journey: The Wall and Beyond

Unsurprisingly, fans are wholeheartedly dedicated to the storyline and character arc of Jon Snow. This member of the Night's Watch turned Lord Commander turned secret Targaryen has truly done it all. Cjm0 praises Jon the most, marking his extensive achievements and importance to the show. Without Jon Snow, there would be no Game of Thrones.

His storyline is not only one of the most compelling but is also integral to the inevitable conflict with the White Walkers. He becomes an incredible leader on the wall, gets betrayed, befriends wildlings, gets killed and resurrected, and becomes King in the North. All the while, he remains honorable and focused on peace and survival for his people. He's a real hero in a world that sorely lacks them.

