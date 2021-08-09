It’s easy to undersell the massive pivot that Microsoft and Xbox have made in the past few years as far as public perception is concerned. Game Pass, their crown jewel, is looked at as one of the best deals in the gaming industry. It’s a Netflix-like subscription service that allows Xbox and PC users to choose from hundreds of games to download and play. One of the major benefits of the service is that it will include all future Xbox first-party titles the day they launch. Along with that perk comes a plethora of other great third-party titles to play.

With all that in mind, let’s try and narrow down that large list of games into something more manageable, by taking a look at some of the best titles the service has to offer.

The Evil Within (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Image via Tango Gameworks, Bethesda

Before he stepped into more of a leadership role at Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame decided to put on his director’s cap one last time for The Evil Within. It’s a game that’s a gem of the horror genre and a great encapsulation of the industry icon’s career. It definitely feels as if it wasn’t given a fair shake when it was released. Though it launched with various technical problems, the core game is now entirely playable and, truthfully, one of the best survival/psychological horror titles of the past decade. As you make your way through the game’s various dilapidated areas, its environmental storytelling and atmosphere are incredibly suffocating and overpowering.

Though it might not seem like it, The Evil Within also features some of the best DLC out there. There’s “The Assignment” and “The Consequence,” which are essential to play through, as they tie directly into the main game. In this DLC you’ll see the story unfold from a different perspective, as it acts as a nice bow to the main content of the game. The final DLC, “The Executioner,” has you taking over the role of the Keeper, one of the recurring villains in the game. It’s a welcome change of pace from the main story and other two pieces of DLC, and acts as a nice palate cleanser. Sadly, if you’re playing The Evil Within on the console Game Pass, you’ll have to pay for the DLC. However, if you’re playing on PC, it includes all the DLC packs. If you end up liking the original, there’s also the sequel on Game Pass, which takes the series in an interesting direction.

Octopath Traveler (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Image via Square Enix

It’s kind of become a meme at this point, but people claiming that certain titles are great “Game Pass games,” has a ring of truth to it. Usually, this applies to titles that you might not want to pay full price for. Octopath Traveler could be one of those titles depending on who you ask. Originally released on the Nintendo Switch, this Square Enix JRPG later got a stealth release on PC and Xbox. It’s a game that has a number of problems, most notably when it comes to its story and character interactions, as well as its postgame content. Because of that, those who might be otherwise hesitant to jump in have a good reason to with its inclusion in Game Pass.

Where Octopath Traveler shines, however, is in its sprite work, aesthetic, music, and combat system. From the moment it debuted at the Switch presentation in early 2017, its stunning art style was the main talking point, and it continues to awe years after its release. Square Enix seems to be well aware of the positive reception to the art style as well, as they’re now dubbed as “HD-2D” projects. There’s already a remake of Dragon Quest III in the works done in the same style. If you’re looking for a more substantial Game Pass offering, Octopath Traveler is definitely a strong candidate.

Alien Isolation (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

If you talk to fans of the Alien franchise, you’ll often find a divide in those who like the first film, or its sequel, Aliens, more. Two completely different movies tonally, they each stand as great examples of their specific genre. However, many fans of the original were disappointed in the more action-oriented direction that the sequel took, and in turn all other Alien properties with it, including games. Rarely did any other additions to the franchise try to follow in the original’s footsteps. Almost all Alien games had you picking up a pulse rifle and fighting off hordes of aliens as a marine. That was until Alien Isolation arrived.

It’s fitting that The Evil Within is on this list as well, as Creative Assembly’s creation here is also one of the best survival-horror games in recent memory. The adaptable nature of the xenomorph’s AI is still talked about today, an element of the game that makes for a terrifying experience. It’s the sequel Alien fans have been hoping for, as it perfectly captures the feel of the original film. The art direction and environmental design are truly phenomenal. While it’s a bit overlong, its opening hours and first half are absolutely magical.

Celeste (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Image via Matt Makes Games

Celeste is like a perfect marriage of concept, design philosophies, and execution. One of the most satisfying, unforgiving, and rewarding platformers in years, it’s a game that took many by surprise. Where many platformers of this type would simply have a story as set dressing, Celeste makes it a point to have its core plot at the center of the entire game. As Madeline, you’re climbing this mountain for a reason, and because of that, the difficult stages you take her through all correspond to her journey.

By simply reading some of the decisions behind the game from creator Maddy Thorson, you can see how much thought went into the game design, and why it succeeds as a platformer. You can’t really talk about this game without mentioning Lena Raine’s fantastic soundtrack. Where the story might not fill in all the gaps as to Madeline’s headspace, Raine’s score fleshes out her continued conflict through the game’s music. It’s truly one of the most special soundtracks in a long time and one that makes this great game even better. For those intimidated by its difficulty, Celeste makes for a great title to try out on Game Pass, as it’ll easily allow you to see whether it clicks with you or not.

Control (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Image via Remedy Entertainment, 505 Games

Bouncing back after the somewhat lukewarm response to Quantum Break, Remedy Entertainment, the team behind Max Payne, returned in a big way with Control. It doesn’t completely abandon that game’s ideas, however, as it also utilizes live-action actors in some cutscenes, albeit sparingly this time. Oftentimes in games, you’ll be drowning in files, audio logs, and other material that try to shape the game’s story by providing context. This is usually one of the more boring ways to try and achieve world-building techniques. Though this is present in Control, the world that Remedy has created is already incredibly interesting right from the outset. You won’t mind thumbing through redacted files that describe a weird refrigerator that kills you if you take your eyes off it.

Featuring incredibly satisfying third-person combat, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the studio behind Max Payne still has what it takes to deliver fun gunplay. Incorporating Metroidvania aspects, Control pulls off spectacular set pieces, quickly becoming one of the best games the studio has created. Though the DLC isn’t included with the Game Pass version, there’s more than enough content to satisfy in the base game.

It’s clear as day that Microsoft is trying to change parts of the industry with Game Pass. Whether they succeed remains to be seen. There were countless titles that could have easily been substituted for any one of the five above games, which just goes to show how many quality titles occupy space on the service. As you boot up your PC or Xbox and see the hundreds of games in front of you, it’s easy to understand why it’s one of the best values consumers can get.

