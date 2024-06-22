The gangster movie is one of Hollywood’s most iconic creations, a genre that’s produced some of the most beloved movies of the last century. And yet, it’s also a genre that’s seen plenty of reinvention, with modern directors putting their spin on the classic tropes to create slick contemporary cinema. Prime Video’s selection of gangster movies includes a vast, varied range of films, from hard-hitting action flicks to emotionally charged dramas and everything in between. Read on for our handpicked list of the best gangster movies you can stream on Prime Video right now.

'American Me' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 7.1/10

American Me Run Time 2 hr 6 min Director Edward James Olmos Release Date March 13, 1992 Actors Edward James Olmos, William Forsythe, Pepe Serna, Evelina Fernández

Directed by Edward James Olmos in his directorial debut, American Me is a 1992 indie crime drama film that fictionalizes the rise of the Mexican Mafia in the California prison system from the 1950s to the 1980s. Written by Floyd Mutrux and Desmond Nakano, the movie stars Olmos as Montoya Santana, with William Forsythe, Pepe Serna, and Evelina Fernández in key roles. American Me received favorable reviews from critics at the time of its release and earned a substantial amount at the box office. The movie’s release also generated a lot of real-life controversy; several people involved with the film were reportedly killed by Mexican Mafia gangsters who were enraged by the movie. American Me has been praised for its intense, realistic drama, which has gone on to inform the depiction of prison gangs in many subsequent shows and movies. Packed with moving performances, Edward James Olmos’ directorial debut may not be flawless, but it is a grueling, emotionally charged watch.

'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9/10

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil Release Date May 15, 2019 Director Won-Tae Lee Cast Dong-seok Ma , Mu-Yeol Kim , Sung-kyu Kim Runtime 107

Written and directed by Lee Won-tae, The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil is a South Korean action crime movie. The film stars Kim Mu-yeol as a police officer who suspects that the strange murder he’s investigating might be the work of a serial killer. The killer, who goes by the name K (Kim Sung-kyu), later attempts to murder a crime boss (Ma Dong-seok), but things don’t go according to plan. Though K escapes, the cop and the gangster form an unlikely alliance to hunt him down. The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil first premiered in South Korea in May 2019 and was later screened in the "Midnight Screenings" section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, with praise for its humor and action. While its characters may sound like familiar archetypes, the movie leans into the cliches, creating a wildly entertaining and immensely pulpy cop thriller. The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil currently has an American remake in the works, which is being produced by Sylvester Stallone.

'Gangster Land' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 29% | IMDb: 4.3/10

Gangster Land Release Date December 1, 2017 Director Timothy Woodward Jr. Run Time 1 hr 53 min Actors Sean Faris, Milo Gibson, Jason Patric, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Peter Facinelli

Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., Gangster Land is an action crime drama that chronicles the rise of Al Capone from the perspective of his friend and lieutenant Jack McGurn. The film follows McGurn’s life, from his successful career as an amateur boxer to his father’s death and his subsequent involvement with the Italian Mafia. Written by Ian Patrick Williams, the movie stars Sean Faris as McGurn and Milo Gibson as Al Capone, with Jason Patric, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Peter Facinelli in supporting roles. Gangster Land received largely negative reviews from critics, and in all fairness, it’s no Godfather. But while the plot is largely a predictable collage of gangster tropes, the film does present some solid performances, especially from Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and has a polished period production that makes its setting quite immersive. Gangster Land also features some decent action sequences, which add some much-needed thrill to this ultimately lackluster mob film.

'Payback' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Payback Release Date February 5, 1999 Director Brian Helgeland Actors Mel Gibson, Lucy Liu, Maria Bello Run Time 101 Minutes

Written and directed by Brian Helgeland in his directorial debut, Payback is a 1999 neo-noir action thriller based on the Donald E. Westlake novel The Hunter. The film stars Mel Gibson as Porter. Betrayed by his partner and his wife after a successful robbery, Porter sets out to seek revenge and steal back his share of the money, which puts him at odds with a powerful crime syndicate. Besides Gibson, the movie also stars Gregg Henry, Maria Bello, Lucy Liu, and David Paymer. Payback received rather negative reviews from critics when it first premiered. However, an extended director’s cut of the movie titled Payback: Straight Up was released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2007, which was much better received. Both versions of the film have some great performances and cinematography, though the plot is certainly better in the director’s cut. While the film’s gritty, violent narrative may not be to everyone’s taste, the 1999 version of Payback is an excellent showcase of Mel Gibson’s abilities as an actor, though it’s the extended cut (available for rent on Amazon) that really stands out as a good gangster flick.

'Nobody' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad, Nobody is an action thriller film starring Bob Odenkirk. On the surface, Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) appears to be an ordinary, mundane man. But after a home invasion shatters his already shaky family life, Hutch utilizes skills from his mysterious past to protect his family from a dangerous crime lord. Besides Odenkirk, the movie also stars Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd. Nobody received largely favorable reviews from critics when it first premiered in 2021 and performed quite well at the box office, grossing over $50 million worldwide against a budget of $16 million. An off-beat thriller with highly entertaining action, the film is anchored by Odenkirk’s brilliant performance in the lead role. The movie also has some excellent cinematography and a great soundtrack, which elevate its well-choreographed action sequences to even greater heights. Nobody is funny, violent, and endlessly entertaining, and with a sequel in development, it could just be the start of a new hard-hitting action series.

'Lansky' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Lansky Release Date June 25, 2021 Director Eytan Rockaway Actors Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, John Magaro Run Time 1 hr 59 min

Written and directed by Eytan Rockaway (The Abandoned), Lansky stars Harvey Keitel as the infamous Meyer Lansky, aka the Mob’s Accountant. Known as the most financially successful gangster in American history, Lansky was never caught for any major crime. The film shows the notorious gangster in his final years as he waits for his inevitable end while the FBI does whatever it takes to dig up his hidden wealth. To that end, they recruit a down-on-his-luck writer to interview Lansky, and the mobster begins to weave an intricate tale of his glory days, revealing untold truths about his involvement with Murder, Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate. The movie's ensemble cast also includes Sam Worthington, John Magaro, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, and David James Elliott. Lanksy had a largely positive reception from critics, with praise for its gritty narrative and Keitel’s stellar performance as an aging kingpin who once ruled the streets. Like The Irishman, Lansky's focus on its subject's last years gives the film a certain emotional depth, which Keitel masterfully captures. The movie is not without flaws, but Lansky's performances and production value make it a thoroughly engrossing gangster drama.

'American Mobster: Miami Shakedown' (2010)

IMDb: 5.0/10

American Mobster: Miami Shakedown Release Date March 6, 2012 Director Marcus Dreeke Actors Nino Cimino, Frank Stallone, Robert Miano Run Time 1 hr 30 min

American Mobster: Miami Shakedown was directed by Marcus Dreeke (Spanglish, Acts of Violence) and written by Nino Cimino (Crack), who also stars in the lead role. The film follows the story of Nick Romano (Cimino), a young and dapper Italian American hustler with a chip on his shoulder who partners up with his unstable but loyal friend to work the streets of Miami while facing his personal demons. Though Nick loves his lifestyle, it causes trouble in his relationship with his girlfriend, which leaves him caught between holding on to his loved ones and keeping a local crime boss happy. The movie also stars Grammy-nominated actor-musician Frank Stallone (Hudson Hawk) and Marco Leone (Banished). American Mobster: Miami Shakedown received largely negative reviews when it was released, and to be fair, the film isn't particularly great when it comes to plot or performance. However, there is a case to be made for the movie as a campy, low-budget gangster drama. Full of over-used tropes and with some very cheesy action, American Mobster: Miami Shakedown might not be a masterpiece, but it's a great casual watch when you're in the mood for some camp.

'Original Gangstas' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Original Gangstas Release Date May 10, 1996 Director Larry Cohen Actors Fred Williamson, Jim Brown, Pam Grier, Paul Winfield, Isabel Sanford, Ron O'Neal, Richard Roundtree Run Time 1 hr 39 min

Original Gangstas is a 1996 gangster action film that was the last movie directed by Larry Cohen, a filmmaker most known for writing the blaxploitation films Black Caesar and Hell Up in Harlem and directing films like Return to Salem’s Lot. Written by Aubrey K. Rattan, the film stars Fred Williamson as a successful LA football coach, John Bookman, who returns to his hometown in Indiana after his father is murdered. When John finds that his father was shot by a member of the Rebels – the same gang John himself helped form years ago – he teams up with the parents of a young boy who was also shot by the Rebels and stands against gang violence. Besides Williamson, the movie's ensemble cast also includes Jim Brown, Pam Grier, Richard Roundtree, and Ron O'Neal. Despite mixed reviews, Original Gangstas deserves a watch for its solid cast and classic 90s action set in a traditional crime narrative. While exploring the deteriorating condition of an impoverished neighborhood terrorized by a gang, the movie also throws in enough old-school action to make for an entertaining watch, especially for fans of blaxploitation movies.

'The Substitute' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 42% | IMDb: 6.0/10

The Substitute Release Date April 19, 1996 Director Robert Mandel Actors Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson, Diane Venora, Glenn Plummer, Marc Anthony, Luis Guzmán, William Forsythe Run Time 1 hr 54 min

Directed by Robert Mandel (Independence Day), this 1996 action-thriller film was written by Roy Frumkes, Rocco Simonelli, and Alan Ormsby. Filmed at the Miami Senior High School, The Substitute stars Tom Berenger as Johnathan Shale, a former mercenary and Vietnam veteran who returns home to Miami after a botched operation. When his fiancée, a school teacher, is violently attacked by the leader of a school gang, Jonathan decides to become her substitute teacher and deal with the gang in his own way using military tactics. Besides Berenger in the lead role, the movie also features Ernie Hudson, Marc Anthony, Diane Venora, Raymond Cruz, and Luis Guzmán in key roles. On its release, The Substitute received mixed reviews from critics but received some praise for its story and direction — and for the characterizations of Hudson’s Principal Claude Rolle and Berenger’s Jonathan Shale. Although the film is billed as a crime thriller and features plenty of gang violence, there are also several darkly comedic moments in The Substitute derived from the absurd premise of a former mercenary trying to discipline a bunch of high school students who are deprived of proper guidance.

