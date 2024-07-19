Hulu hosts some of the best content in film and television. Whether you're looking to kick back and indulge in a heartfelt drama or sit tight and lose yourself in a murder mystery, Hulu has you covered. From brilliant brand-new projects to certified classics, a subscription to Hulu comes with endless hours of entertainment. One such genre the streamer has covered is that of the gangster movie. A favorite of many, gangster movies are some of the most widely celebrated features in Hollywood history, from the likes of Goodfellas to The Godfather. So, with that in mind, here is a look at all the gangster movies on Hulu right now.

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Once Upon a Time in America Release Date May 23, 1984 Director Sergio Leone Cast Robert De Niro , James Woods , Elizabeth McGovern , Joe Pesci , Burt Young , Tuesday Weld , Treat Williams Runtime 139

Considered by some to be Sergio Leone's greatest film, Once Upon a Time in America is set in New York's Prohibition-era Lower East and follows former gangster David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro). After 35 years away, Noodles is back to face his demons, reuniting with his best friend, Fat Moe (Larry Rapp), after three decades of self-exile. Feeling as if he has nothing left, Noodles must battle his past to fight for a future. De Niro is, of course, a master at what he does, and this is perhaps one of his most underrated performances ever. As Noodles, De Niro perfectly captures a world-weary ex-gangster with a torn conscience, putting in a stellar performance alongside the likes of Rapp, Joe Pesci, and James Woods. Once Upon a Time in America earned many a critical nomination, including winning two BAFTAs, although some would argue it deserved much more.

'Blood In, Blood Out' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Blood In Blood Out (1993) Release Date April 30, 1993 Director Taylor Hackford Cast Jesse Borrego , Benjamin Bratt , Enrique Castillo , Damian Chapa Runtime 180 Minutes

Considered a timeless classic by many, Taylor Hackford's Blood In, Blood Out follows step-brothers Paco (Benjamin Bratt) and Cruz (Jesse Borrego) and their cousin, Miklo (Damian Chapa). When their life becomes fueled by crime and drugs, their destinies take a turn for the worse as their once-youthful hopes start to crumble before their very eyes. Based on the real-life experiences of poet Jimmy Santiago Baca, Blood In, Blood Out feels like an epic in every sense of the word, oozing a style and substance that makes every moment feel pivotal. Not just showcasing a trio of excellent lead performances, Hackford also carves out a fully-fleshed set of supporting roles that help to elevate this from a simple gangster flick into an immersive escape to a world now gone.

'Clean' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 47% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Clean Release Date January 28, 2022 Director Paul Solet Cast Adrien Brody Runtime 1 hr 34 min

This gritty action flick stars Adrien Brody as the titular Clean, a garbage man who attempts to live a quiet life against the backdrop of a troubled past. However, when a mistake makes him the number one target of an organized crime syndicate, Clean must face his demons and confront the dangers of his city. Although the story does nothing extravagantly new, Clean thrives thanks to hitting all the right notes for this gangster genre. With some neat social commentary thrown in about the state of local communities, Clean stands as a showcase of Brody's talents, with his acting range nothing short of remarkable. Oozing an atmosphere of gritty tension, Clean is well worth a watch for fans of this genre.

'Capone' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 4.7/10

Capone Run Time 1 hr 44 min Director Josh Trank Release Date May 12, 2020 Actors Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, Matt Dillon

Tom Hardy has portrayed many gangsters, perhaps most famously as both of the infamous Kray Twins in Legend. In 2020, it was time for him to don the suit of one of the most notorious gangsters of all time, Al Capone. The movie follows the titular Capone after he served a decade-long stint in prison and now lives in exile in Florida. From the comfort of his chair and riddled with the trauma of his past, Capone simply tells his story. This movie excels thanks to one component only: Hardy. A terrific actor with magnificent range, Hardy takes time to truly encapsulate the battered, life-weary state of an old Capone, with his mumbled accent a true testament to his research, for better or for worse. Although the film has received a mixed reception, there is still plenty to enjoy, especially for those with a penchant for Capone tales, of which there are many.

'American Sicario' (2021)

IMDb: 4.3/10

American Sicario Run Time 1 hr 41 min Director RJ Collins Release Date December 10, 2021 Actors Philippe A. Haddad, Maurice Compte, Maya Stojan, Danny Trejo

This gangster flick is set in the heart of the Mexican criminal underworld, with American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) desperate to rise to the top. However, in doing so, he breaks down his personal life and even makes enemies with the most powerful cartels in the country. Sure, American Sicario isn't going to win any major awards, but it is still heaps of fun, with the brilliant Danny Trejo stealing the show as Pedro. Sometimes cinematically ambitious, the film pulls no punches in detailing the action-heavy world of crime in Mexico, with plenty of tension ready to keep you on the edge of your seat.

'Crime Story' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 20% | IMDb: 4.0/10

Also known as The Last Job, Crime Story follows Richard Dreyfuss as former mob boss Ben, who becomes the target of a vicious home robbery. With nothing to lose, Ben vows to take revenge and stops at nothing to capture and punish the criminals. However, what will he do when his reckless intent starts to put his family in the crossfire? Dreyfuss is a cinematic legend, and although this is by no means his best performance, he is still and will always be a star. For those wanting a movie perfect for sticking on in the background, this is the one for you, with every box of a basic gangster flick ticked, from one-liners to action. Crime Story also features the likes of Mira Sorvino, Cress Williams, and Derek Russo.

'Snakehead' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 5.2/10

Snakehead Release Date October 29, 2021 Director Evan Leong Cast Sung Kang , Shuya Chang , Celia Au , Devon Diep , Jamie Choi , Perry Yung Runtime 89

Written and directed by Evan Jackson Leong, who spent 10 years trying to get the film into production, Snakehead follows Sister Tse (Shuya Chang), a Chinese immigrant who travels to New York via a human smuggler known only as Snakehead. Now in America, her time is less than dreamy, as criminal debts and awful misogyny puncture her attempts to reunite with her daughter, Rosie (Catherine Jiang). Not just a simple gangster flick, Snakehead has its finger on the pulse of diaspora, as the cultural shock of changing countries is explored to neat effect by Leong. Pensive at times, the film takes care with its plot beats, meaning that, for those who need non-stop action for gangster gratification, this might not be a feature for you.

'Cocaine Godmother' (2017)

IMDb: 5.6/10

Cocaine Godmother Release Date January 20, 2018 Director Guillermo Navarro Cast Catherine Zeta-Jones , Raúl Méndez , Juan Pablo Espinosa Runtime 1 hr 40 min

Not to be confused with the recent Netflix series about her life, Cocaine Godmother details the rise and fall of the real-life Griselda Blanco (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a Colombian woman known for being the most dangerous in the business of underground crime. From the moments that influenced her as a child to her growth into a mass murderer and drug queenpin, Cocaine Godmother leaves no stone unturned. Guillermo Navarro puts his experience as a cinematographer to good use in this movie, showcasing the life of a fascinating woman through a carefully artistic lens. Zeta-Jones was an inspired choice to portray Griselda, with a woman of this infamy a difficult character to get right. Zeta-Jones excels by finding the flaws within the confident power, with this the sort of story that will leave you desperately seeking out her biography after the credits have rolled.

'One Way' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 4.1/10

One Way Release Date September 2, 2022 Director Andrew Baird Cast Kevin Bacon Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) , Travis Fimmel Runtime 1 hr 35 min

Directed by Andrew Baird, this action-thriller follows Colson Baker's (A.K.A Machine Gun Kelly) Freddy in a game of cat-and-mouse, with dangerous villains on his case. Stuck on a bus journey and with no other place to turn, a wounded Freddy must clutch his bag of cash for dear life in the hope that he can evade capture and find safety. A simple premise is met with neat execution by all involved in One Way, with Baker's lead performance perfectly capturing the haste and urgency of this style of film. From a badass queenpin to Kevin Bacon working wonders with suave dialogue, One Way ticks all the boxes for a popcorn flick with attitude.

